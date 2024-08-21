This balm is an overnight miracle worker for dry and dull skin

The “clean girl” aesthetic has been trending on TikTok, but this pared-back approach to beauty is nothing new. In fact, British brand Ren has been a pioneer in clean skincare for more than two decades.
Getting its brand name from the Swedish word for “clean”, Ren was created in 2000 when its founder’s pregnant wife began experiencing sensitivity from her everyday beauty products. From its bestselling ready steady glow tonic (£22.50, Lookfantastic.com) and protection cream (£30, Lookfantastic.com) to the dark circle eye cream (£36.75, Lookfantastic.com) and the barrier support elixir (£33, Lookfantastic.com), its roster of products favours naturally-derived ingredients that are kind to both the planet and your skin.
Ren’s efficacious formulas are not only great for sensitive skin and eczema, but also young skin. I was first introduced to Ren when my mum got me a gift set for Christmas as a teenager first getting into skincare. Its formulas are still a staple of my beauty routine, from the glow-getting tonic to the brightening eye cream.
The brand’s overnight recovery balm, however, is a relatively new addition to my evening line-up – and I’ve found it’s a miracle worker for dry and dull skin. Infused with nourishing lipids like olive, almond, linseed and jojoba, the gel-based formula soaks into the skin for a radiance complexion by morning.
I’ve been using the balm for around two months, applying it each evening after using my serum and before eye cream. To help the product melt into my skin, I warm it up in my hand before massaging in upward motions across my face and decolletage. From ease of application to the results in the morning, here’s my verdict on Ren’s overnight recovery balm.
Key ingredients: Almond, borage, linseed oils, jojoba and sunflower oils
Why we love it
Quick and easy application
Melts effortlessly into skin
Softens and soothes
Radiant skin by morning
Ren’s overnight recovery balm has a thick, gel-like consistency – but don’t be put off. A little goes a long way (you need just three pea-sized for full coverage), with the product transforming into a lightweight consistency after warming it up in your hands.
Massaging the balm in an upward motion across your face, it melts effortlessly into your skin. Feeling cooling and soothing on the face, it leaves a slightly greasy finish that disperses after 10 minutes or so.
Powered by skin-loving ingredients for an ultra-nourishing feel, it works to strengthen the skin’s barrier. Locking in and retaining far more moisture than my usual night creams, the results speak for themselves come morning. My skin always feels soft and super hydrated, and my complexion looks more radiant and smooth than with other night creams. From continued use, I’ve found that it has minimised the appearance of my pores and eliminates dry patches, making it a true skincare staple.
The verdict: Ren clean skincare evercalm overnight recovery balm
Yes, Ren’s overnight recovery balm is at the pricier end of the spectrum – but the radiant results justify the splurge. The balm melts effortlessly into the skin for a hydrated, smooth and glowy complexion by morning, while long-term use will prevent dry matches and the appearance of pores. I won’t be returning to my old night cream any time soon.