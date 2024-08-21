This balm is an overnight miracle worker for dry and dull skin

The “clean girl” aesthetic has been trending on TikTok, but this pared-back approach to beauty is nothing new. In fact, British brand Ren has been a pioneer in clean skincare for more than two decades.

Getting its brand name from the Swedish word for “clean”, Ren was created in 2000 when its founder’s pregnant wife began experiencing sensitivity from her everyday beauty products. From its bestselling ready steady glow tonic (£22.50, Lookfantastic.com) and protection cream (£30, Lookfantastic.com) to the dark circle eye cream (£36.75, Lookfantastic.com) and the barrier support elixir (£33, Lookfantastic.com), its roster of products favours naturally-derived ingredients that are kind to both the planet and your skin.

Ren’s efficacious formulas are not only great for sensitive skin and eczema, but also young skin. I was first introduced to Ren when my mum got me a gift set for Christmas as a teenager first getting into skincare. Its formulas are still a staple of my beauty routine, from the glow-getting tonic to the brightening eye cream.

The brand’s overnight recovery balm, however, is a relatively new addition to my evening line-up – and I’ve found it’s a miracle worker for dry and dull skin. Infused with nourishing lipids like olive, almond, linseed and jojoba, the gel-based formula soaks into the skin for a radiance complexion by morning.

How I tested

open image in gallery My skin in the morning after the balm got to work overnight ( Daisy Lester )

I’ve been using the balm for around two months, applying it each evening after using my serum and before eye cream. To help the product melt into my skin, I warm it up in my hand before massaging in upward motions across my face and decolletage. From ease of application to the results in the morning, here’s my verdict on Ren’s overnight recovery balm.