12 best anti-ageing night creams to sleep your way to a youthful glow

Anti-ageing night creams aren’t just for mature skin and can be used to hydrate and improve fine lines at any age. As the final proactive part of your routine, applying night cream is an easy self-care ritual to do before bed.

Collagen production declines in our 20s, with skin also bearing the brunt of increased stress or hormonal changes. And with many of us having spent a significant amount of time in front of our screens this past year, it’s thought that free radical production from blue light exposure can contribute to skin ageing prematurely.

Anti-ageing skincare doesn’t just encompass products that work against the natural ageing process – aside from fine lines and wrinkles, it’s important to look for effective products that nourish and protect our skin from stressors. Nighttime is a key moment for skin restoration, as your skin goes into cell turnover recovery mode while you sleep.

This is also when it loses the most moisture, so it will really drink up any hydrating skincare you apply, making this the best opportunity for maximum replenishment.

One anti-ageing hero ingredient worthy of its ever-growing hype is retinol, a vitamin A derivative that can be found in different strengths, depending on the brand or product type. Retinol helps neutralise the aforementioned free radicals by promoting elastin and collagen production.

Consequently, the skin becomes smoother and pores appear reduced, resulting in a toned, more radiant complexion. However, if you do go for a retinol-based night cream, make sure you’re wearing SPF during the day, as its powerful properties make skin much more sensitive to the sun.

Additional anti-ageing ingredients to look out for include hyaluronic acid, which is known for its skin-plumping properties, and AHAs (or alpha hydroxy acid), which also promote collagen production, diminish fine lines, and reduce the appearance of dark spots.

How we tested

When putting these night creams to the test, we looked for rich and lightweight textures, as well as overnight masks to make sure every skin type and preference has been catered for. We wanted creams that made our skin look more glowy and plump come morning. Similarly, we paid close attention to any short-term effects, for example, any reduction in fine lines and wrinkles, as well as texture changes. Lastly, we considered price points. Keep reading for those that made the cut.

The best anti-ageing night creams for 2024 are: