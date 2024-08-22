Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

12 best anti-ageing night creams to sleep your way to a youthful glow

From lightweight gels to rich creams, we’ve found something for every skin type

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Thursday 22 August 2024 13:14 EDT
Nighttime is a key moment for restoration, as your skin goes into cell turnover recovery mode while you sleep
Nighttime is a key moment for restoration, as your skin goes into cell turnover recovery mode while you sleep (L’Occitane/Murad/Antipodes/The Independent)
Our Top Picks

Anti-ageing night creams aren’t just for mature skin and can be used to hydrate and improve fine lines at any age. As the final proactive part of your routine, applying night cream is an easy self-care ritual to do before bed.

Collagen production declines in our 20s, with skin also bearing the brunt of increased stress or hormonal changes. And with many of us having spent a significant amount of time in front of our screens this past year, it’s thought that free radical production from blue light exposure can contribute to skin ageing prematurely.

Anti-ageing skincare doesn’t just encompass products that work against the natural ageing process – aside from fine lines and wrinkles, it’s important to look for effective products that nourish and protect our skin from stressors. Nighttime is a key moment for skin restoration, as your skin goes into cell turnover recovery mode while you sleep.

This is also when it loses the most moisture, so it will really drink up any hydrating skincare you apply, making this the best opportunity for maximum replenishment.

One anti-ageing hero ingredient worthy of its ever-growing hype is retinol, a vitamin A derivative that can be found in different strengths, depending on the brand or product type. Retinol helps neutralise the aforementioned free radicals by promoting elastin and collagen production.

Related

Consequently, the skin becomes smoother and pores appear reduced, resulting in a toned, more radiant complexion. However, if you do go for a retinol-based night cream, make sure you’re wearing SPF during the day, as its powerful properties make skin much more sensitive to the sun.

Additional anti-ageing ingredients to look out for include hyaluronic acid, which is known for its skin-plumping properties, and AHAs (or alpha hydroxy acid), which also promote collagen production, diminish fine lines, and reduce the appearance of dark spots.

How we tested

When putting these night creams to the test, we looked for rich and lightweight textures, as well as overnight masks to make sure every skin type and preference has been catered for. We wanted creams that made our skin look more glowy and plump come morning. Similarly, we paid close attention to any short-term effects, for example, any reduction in fine lines and wrinkles, as well as texture changes. Lastly, we considered price points. Keep reading for those that made the cut.

The best anti-ageing night creams for 2024 are:

  • Best overall – Charlotte Tilbury magic night cream: £28, Cultbeauty.co.uk
  • Best budget option – Nivea hyaluron cellular filler anti-age night cream: £7.47, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for dehydrated skin – L’Occitane immortelle precious overnight mask: £62, Loccitane.com
  • Best for over 40s – Eve Lom time retreat intense night cream: £63, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best for sensitive skin – No.7 protect & perfect intense advanced night cream: £22.45, Boots.com

Charlotte Tilbury magic night cream

best anti-ageing night creams reviewed IndyBest
  • Best: Overall
  • Size: 15ml, 50ml
  • Key ingredients: Retinol, vitamin E, glycerin, squalane and vitamin C
  • Skin type: Dry skin
  • Cruelty-free: Yes
  • Fragranced: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Has a plumping effect
    • Feels like three products in one
  1.  £28 from Cultbeauty.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Nivea hyaluron cellular filler anti-age night cream

best anti-ageing night creams IndyBest
  • Best: Budget cream
  • Size: 50ml
  • Key ingredients: Water, glycerin, hyaluronic acid, shea butter, creatine and magnolia extract
  • Skin type: All skin types, supposedly, though we might use sparsely if you have oily skin
  • Cruelty-free: No
  • Fragranced: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Creatine works to boost skin cell turnover
    • Available in matching serum, eye/lip and day cream variations
  • Take note
    • Quite expensive for a shea butter-based cream
  1.  £7 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Dr Dennis Gross ferulic + retinol anti-ageing moisturiser

best anti-ageing night creams
  • Best: For fine lines and wrinkles
  • Size: 60ml
  • Key ingredients: Retinol, hyaluronic acid, ceramides and fine line-minimising bakuchiol
  • Skin type: Normal to dry
  • Cruelty-free: Yes
  • Fragranced: Not artificially, though lavender and lemon do give the cream a scent
  • Why we love it
    • Smoothing and brightening
  • Take note
    • Not as well-suited to sensitive skin
  1.  £77 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

L’Occitane immortelle precious overnight mask

best anti-ageing night creams IndyBest
  • Best: For dehydrated skin
  • Size: 50ml
  • Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, jojoba oil, glycerin, soothing immortelle oil (helichrysum essential oil) and avocado extract
  • Skin type: Dry, normal and combination
  • Cruelty-free: No
  • Fragranced: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Less immediately harsh than retinol (in terms of stinging)
    • Dual mask and night cream functionality
  • Take note
    • Features silica which is disputed for its safety in the beauty and food consumption industries
  1.  £62 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Eve Lom time retreat intense night cream

best anti-ageing night creams IndyBest
  • Best: For 40-plus
  • Size: 50ml
  • Key ingredients: Retinol, shea butter, squalene, aloe vera and anti-inflammatory linalool
  • Skin type: Normal to dry
  • Cruelty-free: No
  • Fragranced: Not artificially, but sandalwood oil and chamomile oil do scent the formula
  • Why we love it
    • Works to minimise age spots
    • Promises to hydrate skin for as much as 24-hours
  • Take note
    • Features a few ingredients that aren’t acne-friendly
  1.  £63 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Clarins multi-active night cream

best anti-ageing night creams IndyBest
  • Best: For 30-year-old skin
  • Size: 50ml
  • Key ingredients: Niacinamide, sea holly extract, glycerin and cocoa butter,
  • Skin type: Dry skin
  • Cruelty-free: No
  • Fragranced: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Works to shield the skin against oxidative (environmental) damage
    • Improves skin’s toughness
  • Take note
    • Only targeted at one skin type, though we can appreciate the ease of shopping this afford
  1.  £41 from Clarins.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Elemis pro-collagen overnight matrix

best anti-ageing night creams Indybest
  • Best: For dry skin
  • Size: 50ml
  • Key ingredients: Hydrating padina pavonica algae, glycerin, vegetable oil, squalane, glycolic acid - the list goes on and on...
  • Skin type: Dry skin
  • Cruelty-free: No
  • Fragranced: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Plumps, firms and boosts radiance for a more youthful-looking complexion
    • A little goes a long way
  • Take note
    • Its long oil-heavy ingredient list might not be best suited to sensitive skin type
  1.  £160 from Johnlewis.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Ole Henriksen dewtopia 5% acid firming night crème

best anti-ageing night creams IndyBest
  • Best: For dull skin
  • Size: 50ml
  • Key ingredients: Water, glycerin, lactic acid, bakuchiol, edelweiss stem cell and anti-inflammatory radish root
  • Skin types: All
  • Cruelty-free: Yes
  • Fragranced: Not artificially, but lemon and liquorice do scent the cream
  • Why we love it
    • Vegan-friendly
    • Boosts skin’s luminosity
  • Take note
    • Alcohol in ingredients list may not be suited to ultra dry skintypes
  1.  £40 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Tata Harper crème riche

best anti-ageing night creams Indybest
  • Best: For 50-plus
  • Size: 50ml
  • Key ingredients: Skin conditioning hordeum vulgare leaf juice, avocado peptides, jojoba, shea butter and hyaluronic acid
  • Skin type: Dry
  • Cruelty-free: Yes
  • Fragranced: Not artificially, but floral and citrus oils do add scent
  • Why we love it
    • A lovely luxurious formula to use as a moment of self-care before bed
    • Nourishing and hydrating
  • Take note
    • A lot of ingredients for sensitive skin
  1.  £164 from Cultbeauty.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Murad retinol youth renewal night cream

best anti-ageing night creams Indybest
  • Best: For firming
  • Size: 50ml
  • Key ingredients: Retinol, niacinamide, water, mineral oil, soothing urea and glycerin
  • Skin type: All bar sensitive skin
  • Cruelty-free: Yes
  • Fragranced: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Certainly does improve brightness and skin’s elasticity
  • Take note
    • Formulated with mineral oil which can be seen as a cheap ingredient for such a premium brand
    • Heightens skin sensitivit
  1.  £68 from Cultbeauty.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Antipodes culture probiotic night recovery water cream

best anti-ageing night creams
  • Best: For hydrated skin
  • Size: 60ml
  • Key ingredients: Water, jojoba oil, glycerin, vitamin E, carrot oil and grapefruit
  • Skin type: Combination to oily
  • Cruelty-free: Yes
  • Fragranced: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • One of very few oily skin-appropriate anti-ageing night creams
    • Its point of difference (compared to similar creams) is the native New Zealand mamaku black fern’s positive effect on stressed skin
  1.  £45 from Antipodesnature.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

No.7 protect & perfect intense advanced night cream

no7 .jpg
  • Best: For sensitive skin
  • Size: 50ml
  • Key ingredients: Vitamin E, shea butter, vitamin A (retinol), vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and collagen peptides
  • Skin type: Dry, normal and sensitive
  • Cruelty-free: Yes
  • Fragranced: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Fragrance is designed to help boost sleep quality
    • Matching serum, eye cream etc. are available
  1.  £22 from Boots.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Anti-ageing overnight creams

Our best buy goes to Charlotte Tilbury’s rich and indulgent magic night cream. If you’re looking for powerful active ingredients, we also loved Dr Dennis Gross’s moisturiser. For a mid-range price point, we really rate L’Occitane’s mask night cream multi-tasker. But for a truly affordable option, plump for Nivea’s hyaluron cellular filler anti-age night cream.

Tackle fine lines, wrinkles and dullness with the best anti-ageing serums

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in