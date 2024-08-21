Jump to content
11 best lip liners that shape and define for a smudge-free pout

Whether you favour a dark Nineties-style lip or a more natural look, we’ve got you covered

Daisy Lester
Wednesday 21 August 2024 12:57 EDT
We considered the formulas’ skincare benefits, ease of application, staying power and value for money
Our Top Picks

Whether you’re enhancing your natural pout or plumping for a bolder look à la Naomi Campbell or Pamela Anderson in the Nineties, the best lip liners are among the beauty world’s most powerful tools.

Plumping and defining your lips, with no filler in sight, think of them as the Swiss Army knife of your make-up bag. The right product can transform your face, whether it’s helping lipstick look sharper or making your Cupid’s bow more chiselled.

Its first use can be traced back to the 1920s when actresses such as Clara Bow accentuated their Cupid’s bow and lower lip for the flapper’s signature demure doll-like mouth. With lip liners later being adopted by Hollywood icons Rita Hayworth and Marilyn Monroe in the Forties and Fifties, their contoured pouts have become synonymous with the eras’ glamour.

As for today’s viral trend du jour, Hailey Beiber and Matilda Djerf are making a case for neutral lip liners topped with tinted lip balms and oils, while Zendaya and Alexa Demie are marking the resurgence of Nineties-style dark and cocoa-brown lip liners. Even Kylie Jenner, who made full, lined lips into a billion-dollar empire, has pared back her look in favour of a more minimalist pout.

Whichever look you favour, we’ve rounded up the best lip liners to help you achieve the perfect pout.

How we tested

We tried myriad lip liners, to bring you the best
From neutral liners that give the illusion of fuller lips to sharper formulas that feather out lipstick, we’ve tried and tested all the best lip liners. Considering the formula’s skincare benefits, ease of application, staying power and value for money, we’ve pitted cult products from Mac and Charlotte Tilbury against budget buys from Maybelline and Elf, while also considering luxury offerings from Victoria Beckham and Vieve.

The best lip liners for 2024 are:

  • Best overall – Refy lip sculpt: £18, Refybeauty.com
  • Best budget buy – NYX professional make-up suede matte lip liner: £3.20, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best everyday lip liner – Charlotte Tilbury lip cheat: £21, Cultbeauty.co.uk
  • Best for a matte finish – Mac lip pencil: £20, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best hydrating lip liner – Kosas hotliner hyaluronic acid contouring lip liner: £19, Spacenk.com

Refy lip sculpt

best lip liners refy
  • Best: Overall
  • Shades available: Taupe, fawn, sepia, blush, rosewood, dusk, red
  • Shade tested: Rosewood
  • Type: Twist-up soft tip and gel setter
  • Why we love it
    • Multi-tool
    • Lipstick effect
    • Long-lasting
    • Plump, full lips
  1.  £18 from Refybeauty.com
NYX professional make-up suede matte lip liner

best lip liners nyx
  • Best: Budget buy
  • Shades available: Cannes, cherry skies, club hopper, San Paulo
  • Shade tested: Cannes
  • Type: Classic pencil
  • Why we love it
    • Super affordable
    • Very precise
    • Buttery-soft matte finish
  1.  £3 from Lookfantastic.com
Charlotte Tilbury lip cheat

Charlotte tilbury best lip liners 2024
  • Best: Everyday lip liner
  • Shades available: 17
  • Shade tested: Pillow talk medium
  • Type: Classic pencil
  • Why we love it
    • Natural-looking
    • Blendable and lightweight
    • Nourishing
  1.  £21 from Cultbeauty.co.uk
Mac lip pencil

best lip liners mac
  • Best: For a matte finish
  • Shades available: 23
  • Shades tested: Spice and cherry
  • Type: Classic pencil
  • Why we love it
    • Perfect for Nineties looks
    • Easy to blend
    • Long-lasting
    • Clean sharp lines
  1.  £20 from Lookfantastic.com
Maybelline lifter lip liner

Maybelline lip liner best lip liners 2024
  • Best: For easy application
  • Shades available: Big lift, cross the line, fine line, line leader, main character and peaking
  • Shades tested: Fine line
  • Type: Soft pencil
  • Why we love it
    • Affordable
    • Buttery and moisturising
    • Good accuracy
    • Doesn’t need much sharpening
  • Take note
    • Not super long-lasting
  1.  £6 from Lookfantastic.com
Too Faced lip injection extreme lip shaper

best lip liners too faced
  • Best: Plumping lip liner
  • Shades available: Cinnamon swell, espresso shot, hot and spicy, post-op pink and puffy nude
  • Shades tested: Puffy nude
  • Type: Pen with button to push out the tip
  • Why we love it
    • Added plumping benefit
    • Lovely smell
    • Subtle finish
  1.  £21 from Lookfantastic.com
Givenchy lip liner

best lip liners 2024 givenchy
  • Best: Precise lip liner
  • Shades available: 11
  • Shades tested: No2
  • Type: Classic pencil
  • Why we love it
    • Excellent precision and definition
    • Great for filling in fine lines
  1.  £17 from Lookfantastic.com
Kosas hotliner hyaluronic acid contouring lip liner

best lip liners kosas
  • Best: Hydrating lip liner
  • Shades available: 100, max, epic, mega, infinite, supreme, beyond and extra
  • Shades tested: Mega
  • Type: Retractable
  • Why we love it
    • Great for dry lips
    • Hyaluronic-powered formula
    • Softer finish compared with pencil formulas
    • No sharpening necessary
  1.  £19 from Spacenk.com
Victoria Beckham beauty lip definer pencil

best lip liners victoria beckham
  • Best: Luxury lip liner
  • Shades available: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and red
  • Shades tested: 2
  • Type: Classic pencil
  • Why we love it
    • Sharp and precise outline
    • Smooth matte finish
  • Take note
    • On the pricier side
  1.  £26 from Selfridges.com
Vieve modern lip definer

best lip liners vieve
  • Best: Long-lasting lip liner
  • Shades available: Aphrodyte, bark, bewitched, brat, muse, peach’d, rogue rouge, rumour, stupid cupid, tailored, velvet sands
  • Shades tested: Peach’d
  • Type: Soft pencil
  • Why we love it
    • Almost like a lip balm
    • Silky formula
    • Highly pigmented
    • Long-lasting
  1.  £19 from Cultbeauty.co.uk
Huda Beauty lip contour 2.0

best lip liners huda beauty
  • Best: Pigmented liner
  • Shades available: Deep rose, honey beige, muted pink, pinky brown, rich brown, rusty pink, sandy beige, terracotta, universal red, very berry, vivid pink, warm brown
  • Shades tested: Rusty pink
  • Type: Soft pencil
  • Why we love it
    • Pigment is rich and long-lasting
    • Velvet matte finish
    • Plump pout
  1.  £18 from Sephora.co.uk
The verdict: Lip liners

With its dual-action lining and setting design, Refy’s lip sculpt can transform the appearance of your pout. The soft and smooth tip glides on effortlessly, while the setting gel creates a matte look that lasts all day. If you’re on a budget, NYX’s and Maybelline’s liners help with definition and contouring, while, if you’re after fullness without filler, Kosas’s and Charlotte Tilbury’s premium pencils won’t leave you disappointed.

To complete your look, check out our pick of the best lip glosses

