12 best red lipsticks that deliver long-lasting colour

Whether you’re looking for a matte or a liquid red lipstick, I’ve tried and tested a range of formulas to find the best
Nothing makes a statement quite like a red lip but finding the best red lipsticks can be easier said than done. Get it wrong and you could end up with scarlet smears all over your teeth. The stakes are high.
“Red lipstick represents a statement of confidence and elegance that works 24 hours a day,” says make-up artist Talia Sparrow, whose clients include actresses Saoirse Ronan, Margaret Qualley and Sienna Miller. “Now, with so many formulations and shades of red, it’s so much more accessible,” she adds.
Sparrow favours matte textures because they can be used in several ways, to create different intensities. They’re also less likely to bleed around the edges of your lips. “Straight from the bullet adds a dense swoosh of colour on the lips. When dabbed on with your finger, it gives a bitten blurred lip. For a plastic, almost latex-like finish, top with lipgloss.”
To “make the lips look soft and plump”, Sparrow recommends softening the edges of red lipstick with a Q-tip. “Another tip is to pat more product in the centre of the mouth, as this makes the lips look fuller and more three-dimensional.”
When choosing a red lipstick, consider investing in a lip liner, too: “It’s key to creating the perfect shape but mostly it will help enormously to prevent the colour from bleeding outside the mouth line,” says make-up artist Amanda Grossman, who has worked with everyone from Cameron Diaz to Rosamund Pike. “Once you have created the perfect shape, fill in the lips with the pencil prior to the lipstick application. I always reapply a second coat of the liner to the lipline after the lipstick,” she adds.
With all that in mind, I went on the hunt for the best lipsticks.
I tested a range of red lipsticks in various shades, from budget options to luxury brands. To ensure it was a fair test, each lipstick was applied to bare lips, with no lip liner or gloss. I examined various factors, including pigment, staying power, ease of application, and how it felt and looked on the lips.
I couldn’t get enough of Charlotte Tilbury’s red lipstick. The finely shaped point makes for easy application, while the dense yet light texture delivers instant shade richness without the need to smother the formula on.
It has a fuchsia undertone, but I found it still worked well with various skin types and beauty looks. The formula provides a light and soft shine even though it’s fundamentally a matte finish.
It kept my lips feeling ultra-hydrated, too, and the colour lasted for several hours – I only needed to reapply it once during a wedding. I also found that you don’t need to use a huge amount of the product to get the full red lip, so it should last a while. This really is an all-round winner for a Hollywood-style pout.
With just one coat, this lipstick offered a strong, statement yellow-based scarlet shade I couldn’t get enough of. It offers so much for the relatively low price tag and it smeared across our lips easily and neatly without lip liner. My only gripe was that it was prone to slight smudging after a few hours of wear, so be careful if you’re relying on it for an all-day event. However, its matte finish was strong and smooth.
It worked best when I applied it once, dabbed my lips with tissue paper, and reapplied another coat – this resulted in a longer-lasting look that made my lips feel full and plump.
This is a gentle red that works well with a range of skin tones – especially pale complexions, due to the lipstick’s rich base. That said, it’s not particularly pigmented – one coat offers a lovely, cherry-like shade, which I found to be ideal for low-key, daytime looks.
While the lipstick felt hydrating, I did need to reapply it regularly to keep it looking its best.
This is a remarkably rich product, considering the relatively low price point. The lipstick is soft, doesn’t bleed, and offers a deep blue-based red that should suit most skin tones.
It did need to be reapplied regularly, particularly in between drinks, but it only needs one coat to pack a punch. It boasts a strong matte finish that wasn’t at all drying unlike some other matte lipsticks I tried.
This blue-based red lipstick is a great versatile shade. It will bring out lighter eye colours, and make darker eyes seem richer. Of those I tested, this was one of the nicest lipsticks to apply given how soft it feels on the lips. It also offers a pigmented yet beautifully blurry matte finish with just one coat.
This lipstick is also refillable – you can purchase refills for £34, which is a relief, given the initial price tag.
Charlotte Tilbury’s red carpet red is an all-round winner, thanks to its rich shade, soft texture, dense pigment, and easy application. It also lasted the longest amount of time out of all the lipsticks I tested without staining our lips. I’d return to this one again and again. If you’re looking for a something a little more purse-friendly, Max Factor and Elf are great options.
