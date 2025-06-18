12 best red lipsticks that deliver long-lasting colour

Nothing makes a statement quite like a red lip but finding the best red lipsticks can be easier said than done. Get it wrong and you could end up with scarlet smears all over your teeth. The stakes are high.

“Red lipstick represents a statement of confidence and elegance that works 24 hours a day,” says make-up artist Talia Sparrow, whose clients include actresses Saoirse Ronan, Margaret Qualley and Sienna Miller. “Now, with so many formulations and shades of red, it’s so much more accessible,” she adds.

Sparrow favours matte textures because they can be used in several ways, to create different intensities. They’re also less likely to bleed around the edges of your lips. “Straight from the bullet adds a dense swoosh of colour on the lips. When dabbed on with your finger, it gives a bitten blurred lip. For a plastic, almost latex-like finish, top with lipgloss.”

To “make the lips look soft and plump”, Sparrow recommends softening the edges of red lipstick with a Q-tip. “Another tip is to pat more product in the centre of the mouth, as this makes the lips look fuller and more three-dimensional.”

When choosing a red lipstick, consider investing in a lip liner, too: “It’s key to creating the perfect shape but mostly it will help enormously to prevent the colour from bleeding outside the mouth line,” says make-up artist Amanda Grossman, who has worked with everyone from Cameron Diaz to Rosamund Pike. “Once you have created the perfect shape, fill in the lips with the pencil prior to the lipstick application. I always reapply a second coat of the liner to the lipline after the lipstick,” she adds.

With all that in mind, I went on the hunt for the best lipsticks.

How I tested

I applied the lipsticks to bare lips, sans liner or gloss to find the long-lasting formulas ( Olivia Petter )

I tested a range of red lipsticks in various shades, from budget options to luxury brands. To ensure it was a fair test, each lipstick was applied to bare lips, with no lip liner or gloss. I examined various factors, including pigment, staying power, ease of application, and how it felt and looked on the lips.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Olivia Petter is an award-winning journalist. She’s reviewed everything from skincare to dating apps for IndyBest and always offers her honest opinions, only recommending products she thinks are worth your money.

The best red lipsticks for 2025 are: