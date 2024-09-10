Tinted moisturiser offers a lightweight, hydrating make-up base, whether you’re seeking subtle coverage or the inclusion of skincare ingredients. The best tinted moisturisers are smoothing formulas that are comfy to wear and provide a natural, healthy-looking finish.

A make-up shake-up is often needed from season to season, with a hint of a tint being a popular autumn purchase as our summer tans begin to fade. Just add a sweep of bronzer for a less heatwave reliant sun-kissed look.

You may be searching for a sheer tinted moisturiser, foundation-style coverage with extra hydration, or an oil-free layer. There’s also a bit of crossover between tinted moisturiser and foundation for dry skin, CC creams and BB creams, too.

Whether you’re looking for a brightening boost or a base that stays put for hours on end, from matte to dewy picks, and those including SPF, there are plenty of tinted moisturiser options available for wear in all weather.

As always, we’re here to help inform your shopping choices and have put a range of options through their paces, to bring you a list of the best tinted moisturisers on the market.

How we tested the best tinted moisturisers

open image in gallery Our tester in action, putting tinted moisturisers to the test ( Helen Wilson-Beevers )

We spent months testing a wide range of tinted moisturisers across different price points, applying the formulas post-skincare before our blushes, brow gels and the rest. We looked at how much hydration and make-up coverage each product offered, as well as wearability and texture. Additionally, we paid attention to shade range, any ingredients of note, the feel of the tint on the skin (is it heavy, weightless, somewhere in-between?) and how it would suit on different skin types, from oily to mature. Keep reading for our edit of the best tinted moisturisers to suit all budgets, including matte, dewy and SPF picks.

The best tinted moisturisers for 2025 are: