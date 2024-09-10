Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
From buildable coverage to sheer and subtle finishes, these skin-blurring formulas are well worth a browse
Tinted moisturiser offers a lightweight, hydrating make-up base, whether you’re seeking subtle coverage or the inclusion of skincare ingredients. The best tinted moisturisers are smoothing formulas that are comfy to wear and provide a natural, healthy-looking finish.
A make-up shake-up is often needed from season to season, with a hint of a tint being a popular autumn purchase as our summer tans begin to fade. Just add a sweep of bronzer for a less heatwave reliant sun-kissed look.
You may be searching for a sheer tinted moisturiser, foundation-style coverage with extra hydration, or an oil-free layer. There’s also a bit of crossover between tinted moisturiser and foundation for dry skin, CC creams and BB creams, too.
Whether you’re looking for a brightening boost or a base that stays put for hours on end, from matte to dewy picks, and those including SPF, there are plenty of tinted moisturiser options available for wear in all weather.
As always, we’re here to help inform your shopping choices and have put a range of options through their paces, to bring you a list of the best tinted moisturisers on the market.
We spent months testing a wide range of tinted moisturisers across different price points, applying the formulas post-skincare before our blushes, brow gels and the rest. We looked at how much hydration and make-up coverage each product offered, as well as wearability and texture. Additionally, we paid attention to shade range, any ingredients of note, the feel of the tint on the skin (is it heavy, weightless, somewhere in-between?) and how it would suit on different skin types, from oily to mature. Keep reading for our edit of the best tinted moisturisers to suit all budgets, including matte, dewy and SPF picks.
This tinted moisturiser contains ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E, so, it has a noticeably hydrating effect on skin, while delivering lightweight make-up coverage. The sheer silky finish leaves skin with a subtle natural glow, which is like a very light veil. We were impressed to find that the moisturised radiance was still there eight hours after application, too.
It’s a buildable formula that layers well. When we wanted a little more base, we added a bit of extra concealer. You can shop your shade according to undertone, too, including warm, golden, rosy and neutral options, which is really useful.
This sheer, moisturising base is available in 15 shades and includes UVA and UVB SPF 30. The 30ml tube has a pump nozzle, which we used to apply the product onto our hand before building it up on the face. The oil-free formula still retains hydrating properties, with the inclusion of hyaluronic acid and glycerin. Lactic acid is also at work here, brightening the skin – something we definitely noticed upon application.
The lightweight base enables your natural skin texture to shine through and offers a seamless blend without settling into pores. Not overly matte nor super dewy, this formula sits right in the middle, striking the perfect balance between the two. The skin-softening veil stayed in place without any smudging, instead fading gently towards the end of the day. We think the £5.40 price tag is so reasonable, too.
This sheer, silky-soft tinted moisturiser is buildable and adds glowy radiance while being smoothing. It glides onto the skin easily, so we found a small amount goes a long way, which made the application process speedy as well. We also noted that, while it feels lightweight to wear, the product offers enough coverage to balance out uneven skin tone, and helps cover redness or dry skin. Skincare ingredients include vitamin E for conditioning and soothing, and we loved how comfy and weightless this formula is to wear.
The make-up base offers a dewy finish, making our skin look healthy and offering a boost on tired days. As it’s oil-free, the formula doesn’t cause any greasiness or block pores, and we saw a long-lasting effect that didn’t slide about. Plus, the tinted moisturiser includes SPF 30 for year-round sun protection. Even on heavier make-up days, we’ve been looking to this lightweight base, as it works well with a bit of extra concealer for more coverage.
This 40ml tube comes in a selection of 13 shades, while the pump release applicator offers clean product distribution. Its fragrance-free rose oil blend offers a glowy finish, with skin-smoothing coverage. The reflective pearl pigments deliver a slightly iridescent finish, adding a gorgeous luminosity to the skin – we couldn’t get enough of it.
The deeply hydrating formula glides on, leaving the skin feeling quite dewy. While the formula is certainly buildable, we found it offered enough coverage from one coat and loved the glowy, healthy-looking finish it gave. A true multi-tasker, the skincare/make-up hybrid works equally well mixed with foundation and dabbed sparingly as a highlighter, too.
This BB cream serves up the natural look of a tinted moisturiser, with added SPF20. Ingredients include skin-balancing niacinamide and moisturising ginseng. There are five shades available, and the tube features cute, illustrated branding and a twist-off lid.
The formula hugs the skin with its silky soft texture, creating a smoothing all-over base. We noticed a small amount of product provides enough medium coverage to even out blemishes, and the matte finish isn’t at all drying. Plus, this is a non-comedogenic option, meaning it won’t block pores if you’re concerned about breakouts.
A cult favourite on TikTok, Charlotte Tilbury’s flawless filter is best described as a glowy tinted moisturiser/primer hybrid. Available in 12 shades, it gives a gently illuminating effect that we found to be smoothing on our complexion. Its glossy consistency adds a noticeable dewiness, leaving skin feeling soft and plump. We found the formula to be easily buildable as well as versatile and enjoyed it both on bare skin and mixed with our foundation.
We also liked adding it as a skin refresh when our make-up felt flat after hours of wear. If you’re going for a subtle tint, a small amount of product brings balancing brightness. The lightly floral scent and glam gold-topped 30ml bottle add extra appeal, too.
This generous 50ml tube houses an oil-free formula, which is especially useful if you’re wary of products that may slide off the skin or cause excess greasiness. We found the tinted moisturiser created a natural, demi-matte canvas, without feeling drying or settling into creases. In terms of coverage, it’s lightweight but buildable, which we appreciated.
Skincare benefits include SPF20 and vitamin E, while the formula itself feels soothing and breathable. We were seriously impressed with the staying power of this formula: it stayed put for hours on end without any mid-wear shine appearing. It’s available in 20 shades, too.
Although technically a skin tint, this sheer formula has moisturising properties, too. There are 12 shades available, each presented in the signature squeezy Glossier bottle. We found the formula to be a light colour wash that feels softening, thanks to hydrating ingredients such as glycerin.
It doesn’t cling to pores or settle in fine lines, instead, it offers a gently balancing veil. A tiny amount spreads quite far over the face and can be built up without any streakiness. The overall effect is one of a “no make-up” look, which is good if you opt for a subtle, easy-wearing base.
This formula is available in seven shades, with three undertones to choose from: “balanced”, “soft rose” and “golden”. The SPF15 adds some protection, although, we layered it with a separate SPF product without any issues. The midweight formula has a velvety texture that feels luxurious and offers a moisturising finish, with light coverage. This product was also soothing on our face, which must have been down to the moisturiser’s calming ingredients, such as chamomile.
This squeezy bottle has a hexagonal shape that will stand out in your make-up bag. There are 25 shades to shop in cool, warm, golden, neutral olive, bronze, and yellow undertones. We found the formula stretches across skin well without clinging to pores or creases, and layers seamlessly if you’re looking to build coverage.
A small amount goes a long way, and ir glides onto the face for quick and easy application. Our complexion felt gently evened out. Although it feels hydrating on the skin, the tint doesn’t slip off.
This tube features a unique push-up glass rollerball tip. We found this system quite messy, but it does make for speedy use and you can buy refill cartridges. Available in 14 shades, the formula is vegan-friendly and offers medium coverage, creating a dewy softness on the skin while smoothing over blemishes easily.
Moisturising ingredients include avocado and jojoba, and you’ll also benefit from broad spectrum SPF 30. We’re happy to report the UVA and UVB protection didn’t add any chalkiness, either. The formula faded a bit throughout the day, but quick top-ups were easy with this applicator.
This face product from the self-tanning brand comes in a sleek tube with a wand applicator. The creamy tint slides onto skin and feels moisturising, thanks to nourishing ingredients such as aloe and shea butter. There are four shades, and the smoothing blend preps the skin well as a base.
The finish is very natural, so, if you’re looking for minimum coverage, this would be ideal. We particularly enjoyed using this as a primer before layering with other complexion products, but it would look great on bare skin in the summer.
This lightweight tint instantly smooths the skin, and feels ultra hydrating throughout the day, thanks to the inclusion of moisturising powerhouse hyaluronic acid. It delivers a sheer finish without any excess greasiness or shine. The formula feels comfortable to wear and doesn’t settle into fine lines or pores. We were still able to see our skin’s natural texture, but with a gentle layer of coverage balancing out any dryness and uneven tone.
Although it’s technically a CC cream, we’d also use this hydrating It Cosmetics buy as a tinted moisturiser, and we love the smoothing skin effect created immediately after application. Skincare ingredients include hydration-promoting hyaluronic acid, balancing niacinamide and antioxidant green tea extract. As we’ve found the colour-correcting base helps even out any redness, we’ve been adding this product to our neck and décolleté, too.
The glow created is radiant but natural, and the serum component makes our skin feel comforted. It feels moisturising all day long, so, we’ve found it counteracts dullness as well. Plus, the broad spectrum buy includes SPF40.
This skin tint initially appears to have the same creamy white colour as a moisturiser, before cleverly adapting to suit your skin tone after application. The vegan-friendly product absorbs quickly, without any excess, and creates an impressively lightweight, sheer layer. Because of that, it doesn’t slide about – instead, we saw a refreshing effect and very subtle, almost invisible, tint with a natural moisturising effect rather than an overt glow or dewiness.
Key ingredients include soothing vitamin E and white tea extract, so it’s ideal for sensitive skin. If you prefer a subtle finish that doesn’t look like make-up, this tinted moisturiser ticks that box.
This Elf CC cream is infused with hydration-promoting skincare ingredient hyaluronic acid, which gives it a moisturising element. It offers a full-coverage effect if you’re seeking a tinted moisturiser/foundation hybrid, and it provides a smoothing finish over blemishes and patches of dry skin. We also saw a dewiness, offering a natural-looking glow. After applying a small amount, the formula felt quite thick, but this meant a little bit went a long way, and it stayed put on our skin for several hours. It’s available in 30 shades, and you can choose between cool, neutral, and warm undertones.
Kosas’s BB cream has a gel-like texture and it felt refreshing and soothing on the skin during application. It’s extremely lightweight and offers a sheeny layer of coverage that is moisturising, thanks to hydrating ingredient glycerin. We found the formula spreads easily and absorbs fast, and it feels like a layer of comforting skincare with a tint rather than make-up. This is an option for those seeking a completely natural look and minimal coverage, with it offering a healthy, natural finish and a subtle glowing dewiness.
A skin tint presented in a skincare-style bottle with an applicator pipette to reflect its serum formula, this Ilia buy is available in a selection of light, medium and deep shades. It’s packed with skincare ingredients, including balancing niacinamide and hydration-boosting hyaluronic acid and squalene, and we loved how silky soft this combination made our face feel.
The skin tint offers a light to midweight demi-matte coverage, which is also buildable, and it helps counteract the appearance of redness and blemishes, without feeling cloying. We also noted that the formula smooths dry areas and creates a natural radiance.
While this is mainly a serum with an added glow, we thought it was worth mentioning as an illuminating skin tint in a universal shade. The sheer tint from this sun protection brand comes complete with added SPF 50, and we’ve been loving it as either a primer under heavier make-up or as a standalone hydrating base. It’s designed to be used as your SPF layer and an appealing way of adding such a layer into your routine. We saw a radiant effect on our skin immediately after application and we found that our tired face looked brightened, too.
Whether or not a tinted moisturiser can be considered better than a foundation depends on the look you’re trying to achieve. The most pronounced difference is the level of pigment in the product, which helps with colour correction and covering pimples and fine lines. While foundations will typically offer more coverage, tinted moisturisers deliver a more pared-back look and often provide more skincare benefits. So, if you are looking for a more natural, your-skin-but-better finish, a tinted moisturiser will make a great new addition to your make-up bag.
Our best buy is Sculpted by Aimee hydrating moisturising tinted serum, as it offers a healthy-looking finish and subtle coverage. Meanwhile, Ilia super serum skin tint includes several hydrating skincare ingredients and creates lightweight coverage. it Cosmetics+ offers an oily skin-friendly glow with shine-balancing niacinamide, while Nars pure radiant tinted moisturiser is a buildable make-up base that helps cover redness or dry skin. The only product we had qualms with was perhaps Mii Cosmetics’ skin secret cream for its lack of diversity shade-wise, though it does promise to adapt to the skin upon application - watch this space for a longer-term verdict to that end.
