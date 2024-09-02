Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
These formulas will help dry skin feel hydrated
A foundation is the classic starting point for a make-up look, whether you seek light, medium or full coverage. With finishes including dewy, matte, and somewhere in between, the right foundation to buy depends on your skin type.
If you have dry skin, this can look and feel dull or tight, because it doesn’t produce as much oil to form a protective barrier. Dehydrated skin, meanwhile, lacks water. Both skin types will benefit from similar nourishing ingredients when it comes to make-up formulas, though.
Foundations for dry skin should smooth and soothe, plump up tightness and offer radiance to combat any dullness. The inclusion of skincare ingredients such as balancing niacinamide, hydration-promoting hyaluronic acid and comforting vitamin E can be beneficial.
If you’re unsure about what foundation is best for dry skin, our beauty experts are here to help. From budget buys to premium brands, we’ve put a wide range of foundations for dry skin to the test so, we can recommend the best.
We spent several months testing a selection of foundations, from long-wearing formulas to lightweight skin tints, in all weathers. Our reviewer has skin prone to dryness, so, each product needed to counteract that. Keep reading for our pick of the best formulas across all price points.
Our best overall buy is the Mac studio radiance serum-powered foundation, thanks to its wide shade range, smoothing formula, and buildable medium coverage. For a budget buy, we love e.l.f’s flawless satin foundation for its seamless spread. Meanwhile, Pat McGrath Labs’ skin fetish sublime perfection delivered a breathable formula and left our skin silky soft.
