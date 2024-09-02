Jump to content
Independent
15 best foundations for dry skin, recommended by a beauty expert

These formulas will help dry skin feel hydrated

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Monday 02 September 2024 08:41 EDT
Thirsty skin can benefit from balancing niacinamide, hydrating hyaluronic acid and comforting vitamin E
Thirsty skin can benefit from balancing niacinamide, hydrating hyaluronic acid and comforting vitamin E (Helen Wilson-Beevers/The Independent)
A foundation is the classic starting point for a make-up look, whether you seek light, medium or full coverage. With finishes including dewy, matte, and somewhere in between, the right foundation to buy depends on your skin type.

If you have dry skin, this can look and feel dull or tight, because it doesn’t produce as much oil to form a protective barrier. Dehydrated skin, meanwhile, lacks water. Both skin types will benefit from similar nourishing ingredients when it comes to make-up formulas, though.

Foundations for dry skin should smooth and soothe, plump up tightness and offer radiance to combat any dullness. The inclusion of skincare ingredients such as balancing niacinamide, hydration-promoting hyaluronic acid and comforting vitamin E can be beneficial.

If you’re unsure about what foundation is best for dry skin, our beauty experts are here to help. From budget buys to premium brands, we’ve put a wide range of foundations for dry skin to the test so, we can recommend the best.

How we tested

We tried a range of formulas on skin prone to dryness
We tried a range of formulas on skin prone to dryness (Helen Wilson-Beevers)

We spent several months testing a selection of foundations, from long-wearing formulas to lightweight skin tints, in all weathers. Our reviewer has skin prone to dryness, so, each product needed to counteract that. Keep reading for our pick of the best formulas across all price points.

The best foundations for dry skin 2024 are:

  • Best overall – Mac studio radiance serum-powered foundation: £29, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best budget buy – e.l.f flawless finish foundation for dry skin: £9, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best long-wearing formula – Estee Lauder futurist skintint serum foundation, SPF 20: £39.20, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best for light coverage – Jones Road what the foundation: £42, Jonesroadbeauty.com

Mac studio radiance serum-powered foundation

Best foundation for dry skin Indybest review Mac studio radiance serum-powered foundation
  • Best: Overall
  • Size: 30ml
  • Shades: 51
  • Why we love it
    • Wide shade range
    • Smoothing formula
  1.  £29 from Lookfantastic.com
E.l.f flawless finish foundation for dry skin

elf dry skin indybest.jpg
  • Best: Budget buy
  • Size: 20ml
  • Shades: 40
  • Why we love it
    • Oil-free
    • Long-lasting
  1.  £9 from Amazon.co.uk
Estee Lauder futurist skintint serum foundation

Best foundation for dry skin indybest review Estee Lauder futurist skintint serum foundation SPF20
  • Best: Long-wearing foundation
  • Size: 30ml
  • Shades: 29
  • Why we love it
    • Useful pipette applicator
    • SPF inclusion
  1.  £39 from Lookfantastic.com
Jones Road what the foundation

Best foundation for dry skin indybest review Jones Road what the foundation
  • Best: For light coverage
  • Size: 35g
  • Shades: 12
  • Why we love it
    • Blends well
    • Hydrating ingredients
  1.  £42 from Jonesroadbeauty.com
Ilia true skin serum foundation

Best foundation for dry skin indybest review ILIA true skin serum foundation
  • Best: For combatting redness
  • Size: 30ml
  • Shades: 30
  • Why we love it
    • Calming
    • Brightening
  1.  £35 from Sephora.co.uk
Sculpted by Aimee second skin dewy foundation

Best foundation for dry skin indybest review Sculpted by Aimee second skin dewy foundation SPF50
  • Best: For a glowy finish
  • Size: 32ml
  • Shades: 30
  • Why we love it
    • Dewy effect
    • Hydrating
    • SPF50 inclusion
  1.  £25 from Sculptedbyaimee.co.uk
Huda Beauty #fauxfilter luminous matte liquid foundation

Best foundation for dry skin indybest review Huda Beauty #fauxfilter luminous matte liquid foundation
  • Best: Matte foundation
  • Size: 35ml
  • Shades: 37
  • Why we love it
    • Good for concealing blemishes
  1.  £39 from Sephora.co.uk
Dior forever skin glow foundation for dry skin

Best foundation for dry skin indybest review Dior forever skin glow foundation for dry skin
  • Best: For a fresh-looking finish
  • Size: 30ml
  • Shades: 42
  • Why we love it
    • SPF included
    • Long-lasting
  1.  £50 from Boots.com
Kevyn Aucoin foundation balm for dry skin

kevyn aucoin dry skin indybest.jpg
  • Best: For full coverage
  • Size: 22.3g
  • Shades: 20
  • Why we love it
    • Buildable
    • Hydrating
  1.  £44 from Spacenk.com
Suqqu the cream foundation for dry skin

suqqu dry skin indybest.jpg
  • Best: Luxury foundation
  • Size: 30g
  • Shades: 23
  • Why we love it
    • Long-lasting
  1.  £34 from Cultbeauty.co.uk
Charlotte Tilbury beautiful skin foundation

Charlotte Tilbury beautiful skin foundation .jpg
  • Best: Dewy foundation
  • Size: 30ml
  • Shades: 30
  • Why we love it
    • Hydrating
    • Buildable
  1.  £39 from Charlottetilbury.com
No7 restore and renew serum foundation

No7 restore and renew serum foundation SPF30.jpg
  • Best: For high SPF inclusion
  • Size: 30ml
  • Shades: 18
  • Why we love it
    • SPF inclusion
    • Lightweight
  1.  £18 from Boots.com
It Cosmetics your skin but better foundation and skincare

It Cosmetics your skin but better foundation and skincare.jpg
  • Best: For skincare ingredients
  • Size: 30ml
  • Shades: 39
  • Why we love it
    • Hydrating
  1.  £18 from Boots.com
Pat McGrath Labs skin fetish: sublime perfection foundation for dry skin

Pat McGrath Labs skin fetish- sublime perfection foundation for dry skin .jpg
  • Best: Buildable foundation
  • Size: 35ml
  • Shades: 36
  • Why we love it
    • Breathable
  • Take note
    • Expensive
  1.  £61 from Selfridges.com
Rare Beauty liquid touch weightless foundation for dry skin

Rare Beauty liquid touch weightless foundation for dry skin .jpg
  • Best: Breathable foundation
  • Size: 100g
  • Shades: 48
  • Why we love it
    • Lots of shades available
  • Take note
    • Not overly hydrating
  1.  £29 from Spacenk.com
The verdict: Foundations for dry skin

Our best overall buy is the Mac studio radiance serum-powered foundation, thanks to its wide shade range, smoothing formula, and buildable medium coverage. For a budget buy, we love e.l.f’s flawless satin foundation for its seamless spread. Meanwhile, Pat McGrath Labs’ skin fetish sublime perfection delivered a breathable formula and left our skin silky soft.

Shield your skin from the sun, with our round-up of the best sunscreens for your face

