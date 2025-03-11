BB creams, or beauty balms, are a popular choice for those who want a fresher make-up look. Unlike traditional foundation, the best BB creams tend to have a rich skincare base as well as providing a soft level of coverage.
Make-up artist and brand founder Ruby Hammer says: “A BB cream has a lighter finish than standard foundations,” adding that a beauty balm can “act as a multi-tasker in your routine, saving you time in the morning”, which is good news for anyone who finds themselves rushing to get through their skincare and make-up routine before dashing off to work.
Like many skincare formulas, BB creams are best applied with the fingertips, starting in the centre of the face and working your way outwards, for an even blend. “If you love a natural-looking finish and you need hydration, a BB cream will be great for you,” says Hammer.
Keep in mind that coverage is softer in BB creams than in CC creams (colour correctors), too. The latter are targeted more specifically to evening out any discolouration in the skin, such as redness, pigmentation or sun spots.
Whether you’re new to BB creams or are looking for a new formula to try, we’ve rounded up our pick of the best on the market.
We tried several BB creams over a period of many weeks and in various weather conditions. For each product, we considered ease of application, how the formula wore throughout the day, and generally considered which looked and felt the best after a long days’ wear. Our testing criteria included added skincare benefits, coverage and finish, while we remained conscious of value for money, too. For further context, our tester has sensitive skin, which is prone to redness and with slight fine lines, so is mindful of adequate coverage and a flattering skin finish.
Why you can trust us
Rose Gallagher is a beauty writer and make-up artist with a particular interest in products that work well with rosacea. With a decade of experience in the beauty sphere, Rose has amassed a following of nearly 40,000 on TikTok, where she shares make-up tips, reviews and insights gleaned from the beauty industry.
The best BB creams for 2025 are:
Best overall – Kosas BB burst tinted gel cream: £34, Sephora.co.uk
Best budget buy – Garnier BB cream oil-free: £7.49, Boots.com
Best for a no-make-up look – Dr. Jart BB premium beauty balm: £37, Drjart.co.uk
Best for dry skin – Clarins BB skin detox fluid: £38, Amazon.co.uk
1
Code 8 radiate beauty balm
Best: For dull skin
Coverage level: Medium
Finish: Luminous
Key ingredients: Pectin, argan-seed oil and SPF 15
Why we love it
Adds instant glow to the skin with a pearly, healthy sheen
Vegan-friendly formula
Comes in several adaptable shades
Take note
May be too luminous for some
Price is steeper than many competitors
If you are hoping to add radiance to dull or tired-looking skin, this BB cream will be great for you. Available in several adaptable shades, it gives an instant and lasting glow to the skin, yet still dries adequately, so as not to feel too heavy. Due to the richer coverage in this formula, the fade in the wear was slightly more noticeable as the day went on. It’s also worth noting, if you have textured skin, you may prefer something with a less luminous finish. You might also wish to use a setting powder to minimise shine in any areas that can be prone to becoming oily.
BB creams can be used to even out the skin tone with a natural coverage that’s usually very light, enhancing your skin, rather than camouflaging it.
While a foundation’s sole role is to essentially cover up the skin, a BB cream provides skincare benefits, with formulas tending to be enriched with antioxidants, to protect the skin from the day’s aggressors.
Many BB creams also contain moisturising ingredients (such as hyaluronic acid), skin brighteners and sun protection (although, you should still include a dedicated high SPF sunscreen in your skincare routine).
You’ll find the shade ranges of BB cream tend to be smaller that those for foundation but, as they offer a more sheer, transparent coverage, one shade can often suit multiple skin tones.
What is the difference between CC and BB creams?
CC creams are ‘colour correctors’, and are very similar to BB creams in that they offer additional skincare benefits and a lighter coverage than a foundation. However, they also target discolouration and balance skin tone to reduce sallowness, redness or hyperpigmentation, so they would be better suited to you if your skin needs a little complexion correction.
Is BB cream better than foundation?
BB creams are more lightweight and fluid than foundation and can easily be applied with just your fingers, as you would your usual moisturiser. They provide much less coverage than a foundation but are more hydrating.
BB creams are speedier to apply, and are often popular in the summer months, when you may wish to switch from a heavier foundation to a more lightweight product that still offers some coverage.
The verdict: BB creams
Our favourite pick among the many we tried was the Kosas BB burst tinted gel cream. Though BB creams are designed to be sheer and adaptable in tone, we noticed a disappointing selection of shades across this entire category. Kosas, however, offers a reassuring 24 shades, and a lightweight but perfecting finish that would suit a range of skin tones and skin types. Erborian’s BB cream, meanwhile, was without a doubt the most skin-perfecting, and with a wider shade range would be a truly outstanding category leader. As for a budget option, Garnier’s BB cream was moisturising, without making the skin shiny, and offered long-lasting coverage.