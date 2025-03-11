BB creams, or beauty balms, are a popular choice for those who want a fresher make-up look. Unlike traditional foundation, the best BB creams tend to have a rich skincare base as well as providing a soft level of coverage.

Make-up artist and brand founder Ruby Hammer says: “A BB cream has a lighter finish than standard foundations,” adding that a beauty balm can “act as a multi-tasker in your routine, saving you time in the morning”, which is good news for anyone who finds themselves rushing to get through their skincare and make-up routine before dashing off to work.

Like many skincare formulas, BB creams are best applied with the fingertips, starting in the centre of the face and working your way outwards, for an even blend. “If you love a natural-looking finish and you need hydration, a BB cream will be great for you,” says Hammer.

Keep in mind that coverage is softer in BB creams than in CC creams (colour correctors), too. The latter are targeted more specifically to evening out any discolouration in the skin, such as redness, pigmentation or sun spots.

Whether you’re new to BB creams or are looking for a new formula to try, we’ve rounded up our pick of the best on the market.

How we tested

We tried several BB creams over a period of many weeks and in various weather conditions. For each product, we considered ease of application, how the formula wore throughout the day, and generally considered which looked and felt the best after a long days’ wear. Our testing criteria included added skincare benefits, coverage and finish, while we remained conscious of value for money, too. For further context, our tester has sensitive skin, which is prone to redness and with slight fine lines, so is mindful of adequate coverage and a flattering skin finish.

Why you can trust us

Rose Gallagher is a beauty writer and make-up artist with a particular interest in products that work well with rosacea. With a decade of experience in the beauty sphere, Rose has amassed a following of nearly 40,000 on TikTok, where she shares make-up tips, reviews and insights gleaned from the beauty industry.

