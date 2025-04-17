9 best CC creams that help to blur blemishes and reduce redness

The best CC creams – which stands for colour-correcting cream – are either an absolute necessity or an unwanted extra step in any beauty lover’s daily routine. While beauty balms (aka BB creams) act as a "skincare and make-up hybrid with added sun protection" – as expertly described by one of our reviewers – its sister product, CC cream, provides more coverage and really targets uneven skin tone.

I’m in the ardent fan camp when it comes to CC creams, having fallen in love with the product after pairing back my everyday make-up from a full face of foundation to just a light touch of coverage to even out skin tone and texture. And CC creams do exactly that, blurring imperfections and correcting colour through clever skin-adapting pigments that contrast on the colour wheel – green pigments combat redness, for example.

Simple to use either as an everyday base under foundation for a smoother finish, with concealer or on its own for a very subtle layer of coverage, CC cream is a must-have for nailing for the “no make-up, make-up” look.

With options from It Cosmetics, Chanel, Erborian and more, take a look below to see what really was the best of the bunch.

How we tested

Lauren applied a number of different CC creams to see which formulas fared best ( Lauren Cunningham )

CC creams are one of the easiest products to use and, depending on the thickness of the cream, can either be applied with the fingers, as you would a moisturiser or a make-up sponge – we used the EcoTools bioblender sponge (£5.97, Amazon.co.uk). Our tester applied each one in the morning and considered how they glided onto the skin, the coverage, staying power and any skincare benefits too.

The best CC creams for 2025 are: