If eyes are the windows to the soul, eyebrows are the curtains and can change your entire make-up look. Whether you prefer your brows to be bushy and expressive or perfectly pruned, the best brow gels will help you perfect your style.

The laminated look has ruled in recent years and is here to stay, but more natural-looking brows are also scoring high on the beauty agenda. Yana Gushchina, founder of Browfique, says: “Brows are continuing to take a more natural look in 2024, so, tinted brow gels and brow serums are an ideal way to achieve this whilst being quick and easy to apply.”

Whether you want to build colour, cover greys, fill in gaps or add shape and volume, brow gels are brilliant tools to have at your disposal. You can use them alone for a more natural look, or alongside your other favourite brow products, such as pencils, powders and pens. “It’s all about finding the right product and application technique that works for you,” says Gushchina.

Consider ingredients, too, recommends Gushchina. “Look for products that are formulated with nourishing ingredients such as vitamin E, aloe vera, castor oil or peptides, which can help promote healthy brow growth and condition the hair. Avoid products with polyacrylamide, which can be drying and stick brows together, so more shedding occurs.”

Keep reading to find out which products helped us create blissful brows.

How we tested the best brow gels

A closer look at the best affordable tinted brow gel, tested on beauty writer Lucy Smith

Our testers certainly qualify as brow experts, having experimented with every possible brow look over the years. From the thin arches of the Noughties to Cara Delevingne-esque bushy styles to the spiky laminated look, we’ve tried it all, sporting a huge range of brands in the process.

Testing each brow gel for at least a month was key, we considered a range of factors, including shade range, staying power, ease of application, price, the brush and packaging. Whether you love a tint or want something clear to give hold while adding definition and shape, we’ve got your brows covered, with our pick of the best brow gels.

The best brow gels for 2024 are: