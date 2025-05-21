Whether you’re perfecting your eyebrows or plucking out unwanted hair elsewhere, tweezers are an essential bit of kit that can’t be overlooked. But, as with most things in life – especially when it comes to beauty buys – not all are made equal.

No matter if you’re fishing out a splinter, operating on an ingrown hair or maintaining those bushy but beautifully pruned brows, you’ll need the perfect pair of tweezers that can be trusted for the job.

Although, for those who have been failed by the must-have tool before, we’re sure we don’t need to remind you there are some that don’t grip properly, some that don’t get close enough to pluck those pesky hairs and those that seem to push things into the skin better than they pull them out. So, we’ve tested as many tweezers as we could get our hands on to truly find the best ones to buy for every budget.

From big-name brands such as Tweezerman to specialised sets for perfect eyebrow plucking from Eyeko and bargain buys from Truyu and Essence, there’s certainly no short supply of tweezer options out there, and it’s not just the brand names that vary.

Tweezers can actually come in different shapes and sizes, with the main point of difference being the head. Flat heads are designed to pluck out thick hairs, slanted heads are best for pulling all hair types (especially brows), and super-thin, pointed heads can grab hold of the finest of strands, ingrown hairs and splinters with ease. So, now you know what type to look out for to best suit your specific use, keep reading this article to find out which tweezer options are the best ones to buy right now.

How we tested

We groomed our eyebrows with a wide range of the most popular tweezers on the market ( Lauren Cunningham )

Our tester has been using tweezers for as long as they can remember, plucking pesky chin hairs, lip hairs, eyebrows and every and any unwanted strand that has appeared on their body. In fact, you’ll rarely find them without a trusty pair of tweezers in their bag, so they were well-suited to take on our tweezer challenge.

Testing out a whole host of options on every part of their body, taking price, ease of use, style and design into account, these were the ones that plucked their way to the top spot.

Lauren Cunningham is a beauty writer with years of experience reviewing skincare, make-up and grooming products. She’s covered everything from the best sleep masks to the best natural deodorants and, now, in her search for the best tweezers, she’s explored brands high-end and affordable. With such a varied testing repertoire, Lauren’s familiar with the likes of Tweezerman and No7 (to name and few) and was quite at home when investigating the pros and cons of their respective tweezer offerings. Here’s how she got on.

The best tweezers for 2025 are: