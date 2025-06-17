Best women’s razors for speedy, fuss-free hair removal

If you want to remove your body hair, there are lots of methods to try. There are IPL machines (long-lasting but expensive), waxing (painful), and hair removal creams, which tend to be inexpensive, but aren’t suited to everyone.

There are benefits to each, but convenience and speed are where the humble razor shines. A razor can be used all over the body, including around the bikini line. Not only is it versatile, it’s speedy when you don’t have the time to faff around with wax or hair removal creams.

Some razors are priced at less than £10, too, which makes them cost-effective. While some disposable razors are particularly cheap and cheerful, it can be worth investing in those that have blade refills. These often come with hydration strips, or are designed with sensitive skin in mind, and thanks to handy subscription services, can usually be sent to your home.

Opting for one of these designs can also be less wasteful, too, and you can find designs made to be bought once and then used for life.

How we tested

Our beauty expert put these women’s razors to the test ( The Independent )

We used these razors on our legs, bikini line and underarms in the shower, examining their design, how well they removed hair and the many kits that most offer, including the accompanying accessories such as wall holders and shave creams. We also considered value for money and the packaging they arrive in to see if each one is worth the price tag.

The best women’s razors for 2025 are:

Best overall – Amazon women’s five-blade and refills: £7.56, Amazon.co.uk

Best budget buy – Flamingo razor: £6, Harrys.com

Best for travel – Gillette Venus snap women's razor: £9.99, Amazon.co.uk

Best for sensitive skin – Venus comfortglide sensitive razor with aloe vera: £14, Boots.com

Best sustainable razor – FFS premium razor kit: £12.95, Ffs.co.uk

