Best women’s razors for speedy, fuss-free hair removal

If you like shaving to remove unwanted hairs, these are our top-rated razors
If you want to remove your body hair, there are lots of methods to try. There are IPL machines (long-lasting but expensive), waxing (painful), and hair removal creams, which tend to be inexpensive, but aren’t suited to everyone.
There are benefits to each, but convenience and speed are where the humble razor shines. A razor can be used all over the body, including around the bikini line. Not only is it versatile, it’s speedy when you don’t have the time to faff around with wax or hair removal creams.
Some razors are priced at less than £10, too, which makes them cost-effective. While some disposable razors are particularly cheap and cheerful, it can be worth investing in those that have blade refills. These often come with hydration strips, or are designed with sensitive skin in mind, and thanks to handy subscription services, can usually be sent to your home.
Opting for one of these designs can also be less wasteful, too, and you can find designs made to be bought once and then used for life.
We used these razors on our legs, bikini line and underarms in the shower, examining their design, how well they removed hair and the many kits that most offer, including the accompanying accessories such as wall holders and shave creams. We also considered value for money and the packaging they arrive in to see if each one is worth the price tag.
Louise Whitbread has spent years working in the beauty and skincare industry, and she has spoken to countless experts about the best ways to remove body hair. On top of that, Louise has undertaken hours of product testing to find the razors that really work (and the ones that don’t). For her review of the best women’s razors, Louise used all of the products as you would at home, looking for the perks and pitfalls of each. She won’t recommend a razor unless she thinks it’s worth your money, so you can rest assured the buys below are effective.
This razor set from Amazon’s own brand is not only a bargain, but it’s very competitively priced compared to the other razor kits on our list. We found the razor handle to have a decent weight to it, and it comes with a blade cover, as well as four blades – one to be used straight away and three additional refills.
Best of all, it’s delivered to your doorstep in a smartly packaged cardboard box, which immediately feels more luxurious than typical plastic packaging. As for the results, we found it to deliver a smooth shave, and the large razor head was great for covering larger surface areas with ease, such as your legs.
Flamingo was launched in 2021 as the sister brand to Harry’s, a male shaving line. Alongside razors, Flamingo also sells waxing kits for the face and body. Its pastel-coloured razors come with a suction shower hook and a five-blade head in a compact box and are one of the more stylish options you’ll find.
It’s a decent razor at a decent price, with a durable design that can cover all body parts with a close shave. Despite costing little more than £5, it feels luxurious and comfortable to hope the soft grip handle never slips from a wet hand in the shower. It also gets rid of hairs on legs and underarms in a single swipe.
In our opinion, this is the best travel razor you can buy – it’s been a mainstay in our carry-on bag for years. The included plastic pink case keeps it neatly stored away and prevents it from making the rest of your toiletries bag damp. Best of all, it’s the same five-blade razor head as you’ll find in many Gillette, just with a mini handle, so you don’t have to compromise on a close shave. It’s great for sensitive skin, removes hair in one stripe, is easy to keep clean and is a reliable design we’ll always go back to.
This five-blade razor is made specifically for sensitive skin, with aloe vera blended into the Olay moisture bars above and below the blades. Not only does this make the whole razor head smell fresh, but it helps if, like our tester, you’re prone to dryness after shaving, especially on your legs.
The metal handle has a nice weight, and the rubber section on one side means it doesn’t slip out of your hand or off the side of the bath when the shower is running. The razor head pivots across body contours too, such as the bend of a leg, ankle or bikini line, so you can shave everywhere without having to stand in an awkward position.
FFS is one of a handful of subscription shaving brands that sell kits, complete with everything you need for your in-shower routine. This premium kit comes with a razor that has a six-blade head with a lubricating strip, a rubber guard bar, a blade protector and a 50ml bottle of a moisture-rich shave cream.
Made in the UK from zinc alloy metal with a grooved grip, it worked particularly well on our legs and left no bumps or dryness in the hours after. The brand has a sustainable ethos, too – it offers a blade recycling program and plants trees for every subscription sold.
While Estrid is another subscription shaving service, its starter kits are also available to shop with a one-time purchase at a selection of retailers. The colourful design is what drew us in first – we tested the olive shade, but there are plenty of pastels to pick from.
The kit comes with a steel handle, two five-blade razor heads with a vegan hydration slip and a matching wall holder. The handle itself is non-slip thanks to a rubber coating and refills are readily available once you’ve worn yours out. If you’ve only ever used a plastic razor, the weight of this one will be a small adjustment, but we found we nicked ourselves by our ankles and knees less thanks to it forcing you to shave in a more controlled manner. This delivers a smooth, even shave every time.
Using the right blade, including the right number of them, will help you achieve the shave that’s right for you and your skin. According to Gillette Venus, if you have sensitive skin, you should consider using a razor with five blades for a closer shave with less irritation. A razor with five blades, for example, has them spaced closer together, “which prevents the skin bulging up in between the blades for a more comfortable shave on sensitive skin”. Furthermore, more razor blades usually means that the hairs are cut at the surface in a single stroke, which will reduce the possibility of skin irritation.
There is no strict schedule on how often you should change your razor blades. Ultimately, it depends on how often you shave your body.
According to Gillette Venus, the best way to tell if you need to replace your razor blade is by assessing the dullness of your tool. If your razor blade is pulling at your hair, feeling rough on your skin or causing more irritation to your skin, then it might be time to change razor blades.
However, how often you shave impacts the longevity of your razor and its blades. The loose rule is that if you shave daily, you should consider changing your razor blade every one to two weeks; if you shave every other day, replace your razor blade every two to three weeks; and finally, if you only shave twice a week, you can go four to six weeks before you need to consider switching razor blades.
You’re allowed to take certain types of razors in your hand luggage on most flights. According to the UK Government website, fixed-cartridge razor blades (disposable razors) are allowed on flights. You aren’t allowed to take double-edged blades on flights, so this means razor blades on their own are banned. However, if you want to pack extras, if the new blade heads are still in their packaging, then that’s fine.
Overall, it was Amazon’s five-blade razor that won us over. Not only is it very affordable, but it works just as well as the pricier competitors we tried. While it’s not as aesthetically pleasing, it’s delivered in a smart box with four blade refills (the most of all the razors on this list), delivers a smooth shave and doesn’t leave our legs with nasty cuts.
