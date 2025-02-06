Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Cancel your next waxing appointment and throw out your razor, in favour of these tried-and-tested devices
If you are someone who chooses to remove their body hair, the quest for smooth skin is an ongoing battle we at IndyBest know all too well. Whether you shave, sugar, wax or use hair removal creams, the methods seem endless and often painfully tedious.
However, if you’re tired of the upkeep, it might be time to consider investing in at-home laser hair removal or intense pulsed light (IPL) technology. These beauty tools have the ability to provide semi-permanent hair reduction. With the advancement of tech, at-home hair removal has become more accessible, efficient, and less painful than ever before. IPL devices emit a broad spectrum of light, targeting a wider area of skin. They work by delivering a range of wavelengths that scatter within the skin, reaching multiple depths. Laser devices, on the other hand, release a single, focused wavelength of light, targeting specific pigments in the hair follicle with precision.
Sk:n clinics regional nurse trainer Charlotte Lundy says: “Both IPL and laser can be used for hair removal, as the light source is drawn to and absorbed by the pigment in the hair. The light energy is converted to heat, destroying blood flow to the base of the hair follicles, which causes active hair to shed and in turn disrupts future hair growth.
“It’s important to note that, although IPL can be used for hair removal, as the light needs to attach itself to the pigment in the hair, it’s not recommended for all skin tones and hair colour. In particular, it’s not recommended for black or fair skin or people with red hair, whereas with laser, different wavelengths can be used, which means it’s suitable for all skin tones.”
What’s more, these devices require consistent, multiple sessions to achieve desired results, and maintenance treatments may be necessary to keep hair at bay. Twelve weeks is usually the recommended course of treatment, although each session takes only minutes to complete. Regardless of your skin type, brands typically suggest patch testing before embarking upon a full treatment, to ensure compatibility with your skin. Here, we explore the best at-home IPL and laser hair removal devices on the market.
At-home laser hair removal or IPL can appear very daunting to those less familiar with the process, so, we started off by assessing how easy it was to set up and use each device. We also measured each machine by how painful the treatment was, how quickly we saw results and the rate of regrowth. Whether you’re tired of the endless cycle of traditional hair removal methods or you’re simply looking to upgrade your smooth skin routine, these devices could be the solution for you.
It’s one of the pricier models on the market but the Philips Lumea IPL 9000 series comes with a range of detachable heads designed for the face and body, and for precision – so you can focus on different areas, as needed. It’s also a larger device than some others but can be neatly stored at home in the quilted carry bag that’s included as part of the set.
Despite being sizeable, the device is not heavy and can be handled with ease. It also works both corded and cordless, so you can use it whichever way is easier for you. We tried both and found that the flashes were faster (therefore making the hair removal treatment more efficient) when corded but that the cordless was ideal for those harder-to-reach areas.
As newbies to at-home IPL and laser hair removal, we really enjoyed the skin tone sensor feature, as it helped recommend the best intensity (out of the five available) based on skin tone. It only took a few sessions before we saw lighter and sparser hairs growing back. We also found the Lumea app handy for reminding us about our treatment schedule.
This IPL device offers 300,000 energy flashes, as well as five intensity settings to help you zap away unwanted hair – and keep it away.
The device comes with three different head-width options – so you can cater to whichever part of the body you’re attending to – as well as a razor and pair of sunglasses for eye protection (something which, surprisingly, not many of these brands include).
We really liked that this device was suitable for removing unwanted body hair from pretty much all areas, being deemed suitable for the face, underarms, arms, bikini line, legs, torso, back and chest (for men only).
The design has come a long way since the first version was advertised to us all those years ago, as has its performance (we were able to see the difference after just two uses).
However, we did experience a bit of discomfort while using this IPL device, but we wouldn’t go as far as to say it’s painful. We also noticed a slight smell of the hair follicle being “burned off” but this was relatively mild and did not last long.
CurrentBody is on a mission to source and harness clinically proven breakthrough technologies and provide them via at-home devices for the everyday consumer. With a viral LED face mask and many other cult-appreciated devices on the market, it’s no surprise the brand has now developed its own laser hair-removal device.
With each treatment session taking just 15 minutes, the first thing we noticed was the stylish nature of the appliance, and there was very little fuss as we got to grips with using the device. What’s special about this device is the 810nm laser diode. This bores deep into the hair follicle, aiming to permanently disable the growth function. Even after the first few uses of this device, we immediately noticed less regrowth and thinner hair in between sessions.
While the device was, of course, not completely painless, we were easily able to conduct this concentrated treatment while watching our favourite Netflix show, with little distraction.
CurrentBody also claims its hair removal device can reduce issues such as ingrown hairs and strawberry legs (when pores become blocked) – and we must say the overall appearance of our legs was smoother after continued use. This device only loses half a point for being the priciest option we tested.
There is much more to this electronic device than its striking design (although, we are quite obsessed with its emerald green colour). This particular brand harnesses an innovative sapphire freezing technology, which aims to ensure zero pain when removing unwanted hair and protect the skin from any potential light damage. This was especially useful for more intimate areas and our underarms, where we typically felt more sensitivity in general.
The device features a flat head (to ensure maximum contact is made with the skin when removing unwanted hair), as well as two different modes to effectively target the hair follicles. With the brand claiming the device will reduce hair by 90 per cent in just four weeks, we did notice a significant thinning during regrowth. Our hair also grew back in patches, meaning the IPL was certainly successfully targeting particular parts of our body. It took less than 15 minutes to zap our whole body, plus the five different energy levels (suitable across the board for face, underarms, bikini line and legs) made it an easy task.
We really benefited from the two treatment modes, as this allowed for a more personalised hair removal experience, thanks to the continuous mode (for gliding over your skin, particularly when treating larger areas, like our legs) and the single mode (better for stamping smaller, more targeted treatment zones). We were also thrilled to see safety glasses included in the box, as well as a razor for prepping.
It’s always handy learning from someone in the know – and that’s how we felt about this laser machine from Bondi Body, a brand created by hair-removal expert Trish Coulton.
The device itself has eight settings, depending on the level of intensity you’re after. As long as you keep the head flat against the skin, you’re sure to zap away all your unwanted hairs. It comes with a pair of protective glasses, too, which made us feel more at ease.
It took us about four weeks to see a difference in hair regrowth but it was definitely sparser and finer, particularly on our legs. While other brands recommend using their products once a week, Bondi Body suggests using their at-home IPL machine once to twice a week (you still need to complete a 12-week course).
One of the first things we noticed about this IPL device was its compact design. Sleek and lightweight, we packed this easily into our suitcase when going away for a mini break. Although, as it’s advertised as being travel-friendly, we would have liked to have seen a travel bag included.
The device itself is easy to use, with the hair removal process being quick and relatively painless. Thanks to a functional, ergonomic design, the IPL device is comfortable to hold and manoeuvre across different areas of the body. The larger treatment window also makes blitzing unwanted hairs on our legs easier.
Using groundbreaking IPL technology, the intense power and high-speed flash target the hair follicles, putting them into a resting phase and encouraging them not to grow back. The 360-degree cooling system is a genius feature, blowing cool air onto the skin, so there’s as little discomfort as possible. The T-sonic massage feature also dilates pores, so the light pulses can reach the hair follicles they’re targeting far more easily. Over the course of the treatments, we noticed less hair growing back within just a couple of uses, making us feel confident for the upcoming summer months.
We benefited from the two modes for attending to larger and more intimate areas, with no changing of detachable heads required. With five intensity settings, this IPL device allows you to adjust to different sensitivities, based on different areas. The safe skin sensor ensures the IPL treatment is only activated when the window is in full contact with the skin. If you’re struggling at all, there is a handy app that we found really useful for tips, guidance, treatment reminders and more.
Having previously enjoyed using the Braun pro 5 IPL hair removal device, we were intrigued to test out this version. Immediately, we noticed an upgrade in the device’s performance, with the pro 7 delivering visible results after just a few uses. After several weeks of treatment, we saw a significant reduction in hair growth, with the IPL technology successfully targeting the hair follicle to achieve smoother skin.
The combination of four different caps and fast flashes enables the pro 7 to quickly and efficiently remove unwanted hair and the various intensity settings make this device suitable for different skin tones and hair types. The difference between the pro 3 and 5 ranges and the pro 7 is mainly in the technology, with the latter being more advanced. We also found it really useful to be able to connect to the phone app to check we were using the device safely.
It’s easy to use and the hair removal process was relatively painless, with just a slight tingling sensation during use. We prefer the stamping method of IPL hair removal, compared with gliding across the skin, but both methods are possible here.
We were able to grip the product easily, to ensure maximum precision when removing unwanted hair and had no issues with the power cord. Complete with a carry case, the device can be neatly transported or stored away, while there are extra attachments and a complimentary Venus razor included, too.
Unlike many other corded devices, this IPL machine from Braun comes with a lengthy 2m-long cable, so you’re not restricted on where you conduct your treatment or when moving the device to target certain areas.
For IPL and laser hair removal, it’s better if your skin is smooth before your treatment – and this Braun machine comes with a Gillette Venus razor, which is a thoughtful touch.
The device itself has three settings and is easy to use, working across the body very quickly, making it one of the more efficient IPL machines we tested. The precision head was also handy, for focusing on smaller areas, such as armpits or bikini line (it’s easy to switch heads by simply clicking them off and on).
We saw finer and sparser hair regrowth after about four uses and really enjoyed using this device – marking it down purely as it was a little noisy when in use and the cord sometimes got in the way. It, too, comes with a neat pouch to contain all elements of the device when not in use.
Sensica’s sensilight pro features a skin-tone detection feature and six energy settings, with two heads to choose from, so you’re all set whether you want to focus on your legs or your underarms.
Slightly larger than the other IPL devices we tested, it wasn’t overly heavy to use, however, and is fully cordless, which makes it easier to start the treatment. It took about five treatments to see slower hair regrowth and we did notice that it came back finer.
The machine head has to lie flat against the skin for the most effective course of treatment but the pulse and glide mode means you don’t have to continuously press the button. There’s also the stamp motion feature, which is perfect for smaller areas, such as your underarms or bikini area – or even if you’re just getting to grips with the machine.
Read our full Sensica sensilight pro IPL hair removal device review
This IPL device comes with four detachable heads, to cater exactly for the area you want to target. We found this really handy, particularly as the device is corded, so having smaller heads for trickier-to-reach areas made such a difference.
It does have only 250,000 flashes (compared with the Lumea 9000 model’s 450,000), and it did feel a little hotter than other devices we tested but we saw impressive results, with hair becoming sparser after just four treatments. The device uses Philips Lumea’s SmartSkin sensor to detect your skin tone and decide the most optimal light setting for you, and you can connect this device to the Lumea app to personalise your own treatment schedule.
This is definitely one of the chicer-looking IPL machines we’ve tested, and it’s neat and compact for easy storage.
With 10 power settings, this is an efficient device, enabling you to treat your entire body in 10 minutes. Even better, we found it to be one of the least painful models we tried.
The skin sensor checks your device is in optimal condition to remove hair and there are three modes to choose from, should you be new to using IPL machines or if you have sensitive skin. While there aren’t multiple interchangeable heads, it does come with a precision attachment.
Quick to use, it provides fast results, too – we saw our hair grow back thinner and sparser after just a few treatments, with even more of a noticeable difference a couple of weeks after that.
The Silk’n infinity 400k hair removal device claims to be ideal for all skin tones and for both the face and body (despite no attachment feature). Emmitting up to 400,000 light pulses, the appliance targets hair at the follicle, to reduce regrowth.
Using a combination of galvanic and eHPL (enhanced home pulsed light) energy, the hair removal tool aims to open pores before a pulse of light targets hair at the root. The device features a colour sensor to scan your skin, to determine the optimal energy setting.
We found the device really easy to use, with the pulse and glide method helping to guide our treatment, and an app to connect to for your treatment plan. In addition to a storage case (keeping things neat when not in use, and perfect for travelling), the device also includes a cleaning cloth for post-use. We noticed a difference in hair thickness and a lack of regrowth between weeks four and five, with the process being relatively painless, too.
Although this is another corded device, Silk’n sells an extension cord, if you’re looking to move around more freely.
The key difference between this 9900 series and its predecessor (the 9000) is the addition of the AI features. With three new elements to personalise your treatment, there is a skin-selfie analyser, an audio flash counter and a body-hair analyser. We found this helped us feel more at ease when conducting our hair-removal treatment, and we saw a difference in our hair regrowth (with it being finer) after just a few uses.
The 9900 also features a new facial hair remover tool, to easily get rid of hair and ensure you’re fully prepared to use your IPL device. While you can use a razor to get rid of any fuzz on your body, it’s less advisable to do so on your face, and we did feel very comfortable using the specific facial hair tool as part of the procedure.
Comparing this IPL hair removal device with its predecessor (the standard infinity model), the infinity fast emits 200,000 more light pulses (600,000 in total).
Using the same combination of galvanic and enhanced home pulsed light (eHPL) energy, this newer model can also be used on both the face and the body. While changing heads for use on different parts of the body can assist with precision, this device felt convenient and efficient, due to the lack of having to switch anything over.
Featuring flexible cycle technology with five adjustable energy levels, the dual-light IPL technology claims to work on even fine, blonde and grey hairs. Unfortunately, having darker hair, we cannot attest to that, but we can say we found it very easy to move across the skin, even to harder-to-reach areas, thanks to the advanced pulsing and glide methods.
Including the same storage case and app function (to monitor your treatment), in terms of results, we ultimately were more impressed with the infinity fast than its forerunner, though, it is more expensive.
IPL stands for intense pulsed light. It’s a type of light therapy used to treat unwanted hair. It works by targeting a specific colour in your skin, and the higher the contrast between your skin and hair colour, the better, which is why it is often said to be most effective on those with light skin and dark hair. When the skin is heated, it destroys the hair follicle, preventing the hair from growing again.
IPL is similar to a laser treatment. However, a laser focuses just one wavelength of light on your skin, while IPL releases light of many different wavelengths. Plus, the light from IPL is more scattered and less focused than a laser. They both, however, penetrate down to the second layer of your skin (dermis) without harming the top layer (epidermis).
Sk:n clinic’s regional nurse trainer Charlotte Lundy does remind us that “IPL is usually only successful on clients with fair skin and dark hair”.
The light from an IPL at-home machine is much less concentrated than salon treatments, so they can be used safely in the comfort of your home, so long as you follow the manufacturer’s guidance.
It actually depends on the body part on which you’re concentrating. Most instruction manuals recommend using the home IPL device once every four weeks, to catch the new hair that is starting to return in its growth cycle.
For legs, it is once every eight to 12 weeks, as the hair growth rate on this body area is much slower. It’s worth noting if you’re anxious to exceed these time frames, it won’t speed up hair loss, in fact, it will probably do the opposite and may also lead to irritated skin.
Home IPL devices operate at a lower intensity than those used professionally, therefore, their ability to disable the hair follicle sufficiently is less than a salon treatment. However, it goes without saying the convenience of being able to carry out the treatments at home, in your own time, is a game changer for long-term hair removal. Plus, there is a substantial financial difference, as professional in-salon treatments tend to be very costly.
Lundy says: “The main difference between treating hair removal in clinic vs at home is the technology used. In the clinic, lasers are suitable for all skin tones and will often show quicker results and be more comfortable. At-home IPL devices will often take longer, especially depending on the speed of the machine.”
Lundy says: “It’s always important to have good skincare at home but we always request people avoid using retinol or any active acids to the area being treated for 48 hours pre- and 72 hours post-treatment. This is to help give the skin time to heal and avoid any adverse reactions.”
Sun care is another key matter. Lundy says those undergoing IPL or laser hair removal “must avoid sun exposure two weeks prior to treatment and two weeks post-treatment, and must wear SPF”. If you do happen to be exposed to the sun during your course of treatment, Sk:n advises to wait two weeks before completing a test patch, to maintain optimum safety and achieve the best result possible.
While we were thoroughly impressed with all the devices we tested (particularly with our previous thoughts being that a pricey trip to the salon was the only way to successfully banish body hair), we have to say the standout was the Philip lumea 9000 series. Featuring different heads to work on various parts of the body, this gadget produced results in a few uses. We also loved the Braun silk i-expert pro 7, while the No!No! IPL device provided a relatively budget-friendly option.
