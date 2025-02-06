If you are someone who chooses to remove their body hair, the quest for smooth skin is an ongoing battle we at IndyBest know all too well. Whether you shave, sugar, wax or use hair removal creams, the methods seem endless and often painfully tedious.

However, if you’re tired of the upkeep, it might be time to consider investing in at-home laser hair removal or intense pulsed light (IPL) technology. These beauty tools have the ability to provide semi-permanent hair reduction. With the advancement of tech, at-home hair removal has become more accessible, efficient, and less painful than ever before. IPL devices emit a broad spectrum of light, targeting a wider area of skin. They work by delivering a range of wavelengths that scatter within the skin, reaching multiple depths. Laser devices, on the other hand, release a single, focused wavelength of light, targeting specific pigments in the hair follicle with precision.

Sk:n clinics regional nurse trainer Charlotte Lundy says: “Both IPL and laser can be used for hair removal, as the light source is drawn to and absorbed by the pigment in the hair. The light energy is converted to heat, destroying blood flow to the base of the hair follicles, which causes active hair to shed and in turn disrupts future hair growth.

“It’s important to note that, although IPL can be used for hair removal, as the light needs to attach itself to the pigment in the hair, it’s not recommended for all skin tones and hair colour. In particular, it’s not recommended for black or fair skin or people with red hair, whereas with laser, different wavelengths can be used, which means it’s suitable for all skin tones.”

What’s more, these devices require consistent, multiple sessions to achieve desired results, and maintenance treatments may be necessary to keep hair at bay. Twelve weeks is usually the recommended course of treatment, although each session takes only minutes to complete. Regardless of your skin type, brands typically suggest patch testing before embarking upon a full treatment, to ensure compatibility with your skin. Here, we explore the best at-home IPL and laser hair removal devices on the market.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our tester in action with the laser hair removal devices ( Amira Arasteh )

At-home laser hair removal or IPL can appear very daunting to those less familiar with the process, so, we started off by assessing how easy it was to set up and use each device. We also measured each machine by how painful the treatment was, how quickly we saw results and the rate of regrowth. Whether you’re tired of the endless cycle of traditional hair removal methods or you’re simply looking to upgrade your smooth skin routine, these devices could be the solution for you.

Why you can trust us

Amira Arasteh has previously been assistant eCommerce editor at The Independent. While working across IndyBest, she covered a range of topics, from beauty to tech. Her experience as a reviewer means she’s always on the lookout for high-quality ingredients, effective results and affordable price points, to bring you the best products on the market.

The best IPL and laser devices for 2025 are: