Sometimes, your hair just needs a bit of extra volume, and that’s where the best hair texturising sprays come in. Whether you’re giving body to beach waves or amplifying a straight look, these formulas deliver salon-worthy results.

A saviour for limp locks, hair texture sprays can be used between washes to refresh your look or to add depth after blow drying. A must in your haircare arsenal, these formulas are designed for whenever you need to give your hair extra texture, volume and body, instantly.

Celebrity stylist and brand founder Sam McKnight explains that “before these innovative dry stylers existed, you would need to blow-dry a styling product with hold to give hair a similar type of texture and volume, and it would be time consuming”. Essentially, hair texture sprays cut down styling time and avoid the need for multiple steps in your routine.

So, how do you use a hair texturising spray? “The key to texture mists is to get them through the hair evenly, rather than just on the top or surface, like you would a hairspray,” McKnight explains. “Separate hair into sections and mist lightly down the lengths.”

If you’re looking for serious volume (think Matilda Djerf’s bouncy blow-out or Cindi Crawford’s Nineties-era larger-than-life hair), McKnight advises to “tip your head upside down and mist into the crown and throughout the hair”. Then, flip back up and you are good to go. “It’s instant and makes a big impact,” says McKnight.

Costing anywhere between £6 (look to Charles Worthington and Umberto Giannini) and £30 (see premium brands such as Davines, Oribe or Color Wow), many formulas also double up as heat protection for styling. It’s not hard to see the appeal, with the sprays being easy to use and working instantly to lift your locks. Texture sprays traditionally relied on salt to provide lift at the roots, which could lead to stiff strands. Nowadays, the formulas are near-weightless, but yield the same salon-worthy results, and I’ve rounded up my favourites, to share with you...

