Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
From lightweight sprays to scented mists, these will achieve long-lasting oomph
Sometimes, your hair just needs a bit of extra volume, and that’s where the best hair texturising sprays come in. Whether you’re giving body to beach waves or amplifying a straight look, these formulas deliver salon-worthy results.
A saviour for limp locks, hair texture sprays can be used between washes to refresh your look or to add depth after blow drying. A must in your haircare arsenal, these formulas are designed for whenever you need to give your hair extra texture, volume and body, instantly.
Celebrity stylist and brand founder Sam McKnight explains that “before these innovative dry stylers existed, you would need to blow-dry a styling product with hold to give hair a similar type of texture and volume, and it would be time consuming”. Essentially, hair texture sprays cut down styling time and avoid the need for multiple steps in your routine.
So, how do you use a hair texturising spray? “The key to texture mists is to get them through the hair evenly, rather than just on the top or surface, like you would a hairspray,” McKnight explains. “Separate hair into sections and mist lightly down the lengths.”
If you’re looking for serious volume (think Matilda Djerf’s bouncy blow-out or Cindi Crawford’s Nineties-era larger-than-life hair), McKnight advises to “tip your head upside down and mist into the crown and throughout the hair”. Then, flip back up and you are good to go. “It’s instant and makes a big impact,” says McKnight.
Costing anywhere between £6 (look to Charles Worthington and Umberto Giannini) and £30 (see premium brands such as Davines, Oribe or Color Wow), many formulas also double up as heat protection for styling. It’s not hard to see the appeal, with the sprays being easy to use and working instantly to lift your locks. Texture sprays traditionally relied on salt to provide lift at the roots, which could lead to stiff strands. Nowadays, the formulas are near-weightless, but yield the same salon-worthy results, and I’ve rounded up my favourites, to share with you...
To up the ante in your next styling session, I’ve rounded up the best hair texturising sprays for 2025, from lightweight mists to volumising sprays. During testing, I considered ease of application, value for money, the feel and look of each product in my hair and, of course, the results. Keep scrolling to find out which hair texturising sprays made the cut.
As The Independent’s senior shopping writer, Daisy Lester covers the latest trends and lifestyle news for IndyBest. She has her finger on the pulse when it comes to beauty, too. From Benefit and Jones Road make-up to Refy skincare, Daisy has reviewed countless products and will always offer her honest opinions, to help you find the formulas worth buying.
This miracle-working formula from Italian haircare brand Davines has become a non-negotiable in my styling regime. On the second or third day post-hair wash, the texturiser breathes fresh life into my locks. Roughly four sprays throughout sectioned hair does the job, and I’m out the door with bouncy blow-dry hair in seconds, sans any actual blow drying. Hair feels soft and benefits from a glossy finish with added volume after using this product. Despite having a powder-like consistency, it leaves zero residue (unlike a dry shampoo). The star ingredient is VP/VA copolyme, which works to coat, condition and smooth strands, while providing hold and boosting shine. Only adding to the appeal, the formula features a delicious vanilla scent that has impressive staying power throughout the day.
Umberto Giannini is a truly great budget brand. Whether it’s the curl- or scalp-targeting shampoos and conditioners or hair masks, this is a brand that doesn’t scrimp on quality when it comes to haircare. This texture mist seriously delivers, too. The product gives instant lift to limp locks, leaving hair looking thicker and fuller. Simply spray onto the areas that need a boost and ruffle into the hair, for added texture. The formula leaves a shiny finish, without looking greasy, while giving a satisfying amount of texture, all with just one spritz.
Whether you’re aiming for tousled beach waves or adding lift to a sleek, straight look, the spray helps to add grip to hair and helps with heat styling. It’s also a bargain at less than £10, though isn’t as long-lasting as more-premium products. Expect the volume to last only an hour or two.
Color Wow rarely puts a foot wrong with its hair formulas, and its texture spray is no exception. The uniquely moisturising spray is specially formulated for coloured hair, using transparent texturisers that won’t cloud or dull colour (big tick). This means it’s non-yellowing (a downfall of some dry shampoos and hair sprays), nor is it sticky and stiff. In practice, it’s a breeze to use, whether you section strands for extra volume before heat styling or toss your hair upside down and spray through for extra oomph between washes. The results are instant lift and volume, without hair feeling weighed down. My hair didn’t look or feel like it had any product in it after using this spray, which is a big plus, as far as I’m concerned. It’s on the premium end of the price spectrum but the formula is a must-have for those with fine and flat hair, especially if it’s dyed. My balayage looks brighter after using this product, and my strands have benefitted from more definition.
Designed to give instant body to dry hair, just a couple of sprays of Percy & Reed’s formula into the roots from underneath creates lift and volume (a top tip is to massage the hair in an upwards direction while spraying). The product is weightless with no sticky or stiff residue, while the translucent mist formula leaves locks feeling and looking soft. Providing noticeable volume, it also boasts impressive hold, helping to keep ponytails or waves in place all day. We love using this in between washes, to refresh our hair, like you would use a dry shampoo. Plus, it smells beautiful. Infused with one of the haircare brand’s signature scents, the spray boasts lingering notes of mint, rhubarb and musk.
Celebrity stylist Sam McKnight’s cool girl barely there texture mist needs little introduction. The coveted buy is the worst-kept secret behind many A-listers' enviable hair styles, from Kate Moss’s beach waves to Alexa Chung’s tousled look. Designed to help you channel the stylist’s signature “done, undone” look, it’s a quick fix for volume. Simply use on the hair’s roots and mid-ends for instant lift and a matte-shine finish. It’s great for adding texture to a ponytail or for adding body to hair when worn loose, with just a couple of sprays needed (the entire styling session takes less than a minute). The product gets extra kudos for the sleek pastel pink packaging and gorgeous perfumed scent that lingers in your hair for hours. The 250ml can will last you ages, too. It’s not hard to see the cult appeal.
Founded by celebrity hair stylist Adam Reed, Arkive’s product combines sleek packaging (the kind you want on display) with effective formulas at pleasingly affordable prices (a rarity for expert-founded brands). Offering excellent value, the movement spray can be applied (using your fingers) to the roots, body and ends of hair, for extra body. As per the brand’s recommendation, I also tried spraying it onto a brush and combing through, which created a smooth, voluminous look. It isn’t sticky and doesn’t leave any residue, plus the scent is gorgeous. While you can use it before heat styling, for extra hold, I found a quick spritz afterwards kept my waves in place long into the next day. It easily rivals the more premium formulas I tested.
Testament to its efficacious products, Living Proof is the kind of brand both you and your mother are likely to love. As a long-term lover of the brand’s dry shampoo, I had high hopes for this texture spray. Happily, it didn’t disappoint. A quadruple threat, the dry spray adds volume, body and definition, while also balancing excess oil on your scalp. It doesn’t leave any sticky or heavy residue, resulting in lightweight but lifted locks. I love using it to add life to my hair before leaving the house in the evening, while it works equally well for reviving dull hair between washes. It’s particularly good for keeping styled looks in place – simply spray through sections before curling or straightening your hair. It smells devine, too, reminiscent of freshly washed linen sheets.
There’s no denying Oribe’s texture spray is expensive but, just like the New York brand’s premium conditioners and oils, this luxurious formula is a dream to use. The 300ml bottle should last you a while, too. The dry oil works similarly to a dry shampoo, in that it absorbs excess oil from your scalp to leave your hair looking fresher. It goes one step further than your average dry shampoo, though, adding volume, body and texture to hair. It scores on the scent scale too, with the jasmine, bergamot and sandalwood blend lightly fragrancing your locks. The texture awarded by the spray lifts hair at the roots, while adding hold to any styling. I love to use it after curling my hair, for a beachy look, while it works equally well when eeking out extra life in your locks between washes.
Breathing fresh life into limp locks, Davines’s hair texturising spray injects volume and body into hair, while leaving a lovely vanilla scent in its wake. Hair looks glossy, shiny and healthy after use, making it the perfect pick-me-up between washes. Budget buys that really deliver, Umberto Giannini and Arkive easily rival more-premium formulas, while Color Wow’s spray is perfect for reviving coloured hair.
Achieve sleek blowouts, with the best hair dryers for speedy, salon-worthy results at home
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in