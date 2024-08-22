Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Prep your strands with one of our favourite finds to shield them from damage
We are constantly finding new and exciting ways to style our hair with heat. Whether it’s straightening, curling or even crimping our hair has never had it better when it comes to easy at-home hairstyling. And while the latest game-changing hair tools can cleverly offer optimum styling temperatures, what they can’t do is actually protect your strands from the heat itself – that’s where heat protection sprays come in.
These sprays create a protective barrier around the strand’s surface, think of it as a shield that slows down heat conduction from your styler. Without it, the high temperature will dehydrate the cuticle, weakening strands, leading to dry, dull, frizzy hair that’s more prone to breakage and fallout.
Don’t think heat protection sprays are just for those who use direct heat on the hair with straightening irons and curling tongs. You should use a heat protection spray “every time any sort of heat is applied to hair – even when blow-drying,” warns Stephanie Ferreira, senior colourist at Live True London. For best results “rough dry the hair before spraying it so that the strength of the product isn’t diluted by the water inside the hair, she says.”
With even the most low-maintenance of us using at least a hairdryer on our locks regularly, a heat protector is an essential hair product that way too many of us are not using. From budget-friendly sprays to more advanced formulations infused with hair-loving ingredients, you’ll find ones that work for your budget and hair type. Therefore, there’s no excuse to skip this vital hair care step anymore.
To help you pick the best heat protecting spray for you and your hair, we put the latest to the test. We assessed them on how well they defended against damage, but also on the added hair care benefits they offered. Here are the best products to prep and prime your tresses with…
Heat protection sprays are designed to be used on wet hair before heat styling. Simply spray the formula quite liberally on your damp locks, focusing mostly on the ends (don’t forget your scalp, too). If you’re curling your hair, straightening or crimping, make sure to divide your hair into sections and spray each area before applying the hot styling tool.
Our best buy goes to the Pureology colour fanatic multi-tasking leave-in spray because it offers numerous hair care benefits, not only shielding strands from high heat but prolonging salon-colour vibrancy, as well as leaving it in an all-round better condition. If you’re looking to spend less, the Umberto Giannini grow long and smooth wonder blow dry spray is the way to go.
