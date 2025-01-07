If you’ve painstakingly curled every strand of hair or perfected an updo and need it to look good all day (or night), the right hairspray makes all the difference. For a long time, hairspray has been associated with crunchy textures that leave your tresses feeling stiff. However, a new generation of hairsprays have emerged from luxury and budget brands alike, with light mists and fine fragrance formulas.

That said, there are a few factors to consider before committing to a new bottle. Anita Rice, co-founder and director of sustainable salon chains Buller & Rice, explains what you should be looking for. “Lightweight and medium hairspray usually has a brushable texture to it, so the ideal time to use this is during styling, i.e after using heat tool to create waves, before brushing out or spraying back-combing prior to executing your final shape,” she says.

Meanwhile, Rice describes strong hold hairspray as a “finishing spray to lock shapes in place – it would be the last thing you use once you have your style looking perfect and ready to secure in place.”

Technique is important too, she adds: “If you are using heat tools to create waves, some stylists like to spray each curl as they finish. Others might opt for spraying all over the head then brushing out.” Spraying too close to your hair is also a common mistake. “Spraying sections with hairspray before using heat tools isn’t ideal for hair health. Instead, I opt for spraying after heat is applied,” Rice explains. Last but not least, her top tip for washing out strong hold hairspray is to brush your hair thoroughly before shampooing to make it easier to wash out.

In a bid to find the best money can buy, we put as many as possible to the test to find the top-performing hairsprays that didn’t leave our hair stiff to touch or difficult to wash out. Not only can they keep hair in place but can hold up in humid conditions, along with adding volume and luminosity.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our beauty expert tried and tested a wide range of hairsprays to find this years very best ( The Independent )

We spent weeks putting hair sprays through their paces on curly hairstyles on naturally poker-straight hair and carefully done up-does across a range of testing conditions, including downpours, windy weather, humid rooms and public transport. We examined each spray on scent, texture, hold and value for money.

Why you can trust us

Louise is one of our go-to beauty experts. She has covered everything from skincare to hair care and make-up for IndyBest since March 2020. Her product reviews are expansive and detailed, from the best hair bonding treatments and hot brushes to cleansing balms and sheet masks. If you can buy it, she has tried it. So it’s no suprise that Louise is an expert when it comes to ingredients that not only work but are also kind to your hair. She’s used her expertise to find a wide range of products to suit all hair types that will keep your tresses in place, without sacrificing health.

The best volumising products for 2024 are: