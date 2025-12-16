9 best cleansing balms to remove make-up and nourish skin, tried and tested

There’s few things in life as satisfying as removing your make-up at the end of a long day. And not just removing your make-up, but doing so with an effective, melt-away type cleansing balm. Best applied to dry skin and massaged until it melts down to an oil, the best cleansing balms can also emulsify into a milky consistency to disrupt perfectly applied waterproof mascara, full-coverage foundation, bold lipstick and much more.

Cleansing balms not only make removing make-up quick and easy, but they’re also gentler on the skin than rubbing with a wipe.

The most typical format is a solid balm that transforms into a silky soft oil when warmed on contact with skin, although, a handful of brands have created more fluid formulas that are housed in tubes rather than traditional plastic and glass pots.

Once your make-up is an oily mess, you can simply swipe it off with a damp, lukewarm flannel, before following up with the rest of your skincare routine, or with a second round of cleansing with a milk, gel or creamy face wash.

While almost all cleansing balms have a luxurious feel, the price tags vary massively, with plenty of options available for less than £15 or upwards of £50. Therefore, we were keen to put as many as possible through their paces, to discover which ones are worth your money, melt make-up with ease, and leave skin thoroughly cleansed.

The best cleansing balms for 2025 are:

Best overall – Naturium purple ginseng cleansing balm: £21, Spacenk.com

How we tested

Our tester tried myriad cleansing balms for this review ( The Independent/Louise Whitbread )

Each of the cleansing balms included here was incorporated into our daily night-time routine, to test how effective each formula was at removing make-up. The products were rated on efficacy, how they left skin feeling, scent and value for money.