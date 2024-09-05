14 best retinol creams and serums that are powerful and effective

It’s widely known that retinol – a vitamin A derivative – is the gold standard of the skincare world. Loved, used and recommended by dermatologists and skincare experts alike, it’s an ingredient that’s scientifically proven to deliver impressive results when it comes to the health and appearance of skin.

While its original use was to treat acne, studies conducted over the years have found retinol can also improve the overall texture and appearance of the skin by increasing cell turnover, as well as helping to reduce pore size and pigmentation. Another benefit of vitamin A is that it helps to stimulate collagen production which, over time, helps to improve dryness as well as plumping out any fine lines and wrinkles you may have or are starting to notice.

Chances are, though, you’ve heard about the downsides of using vitamin A. Unfortunately, it does have a bad reputation because, if it’s used too often or incorrectly, it can cause unwanted dryness, irritation and sensitivity. However, skincare technology and formulations have come a long way in a short space of time, and as a result, there’s now a whole host of excellent products that are less likely to have any negative side effects.

When it comes to using retinol, consistency and patience is vital. It can often take a while – sometimes up to three months – to notice any visible results, so don’t be disheartened because that’s not to say that they aren’t working their magic beneath the surface of the skin.

So, if you’re ready to embark on your retinol journey, let us be the first to suggest that you use it once or twice a week at first (it’s best applied after cleansing in the evening) and then as your skin gets used to it, you can increase usage. It’s also a good idea to ensure you start with a low strength and slowly build that up in order to avoid any unwanted sensitivity. To help you find the best retinol cream or serum for your skin type, we’ve rounded up our tried and tested favourites.

How we tested

open image in gallery We tried and tested the very best retinol serums and creams currently on the market ( Lucy Partington )

Each of these serums has been incorporated into our tester’s routine for a minimum of two weeks. While that’s not long enough to see a marked difference, it is enough time for us to take note of texture, formula, value for money and for our tester to be aware of any initial dryness or irritation that may occur as a result of using it.

The best retinol creams and serums for 2024 are: