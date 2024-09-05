14 best retinol creams and serums that are powerful and effective

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
It’s widely known that retinol – a vitamin A derivative – is the gold standard of the skincare world. Loved, used and recommended by dermatologists and skincare experts alike, it’s an ingredient that’s scientifically proven to deliver impressive results when it comes to the health and appearance of skin.
While its original use was to treat acne, studies conducted over the years have found retinol can also improve the overall texture and appearance of the skin by increasing cell turnover, as well as helping to reduce pore size and pigmentation. Another benefit of vitamin A is that it helps to stimulate collagen production which, over time, helps to improve dryness as well as plumping out any fine lines and wrinkles you may have or are starting to notice.
Chances are, though, you’ve heard about the downsides of using vitamin A. Unfortunately, it does have a bad reputation because, if it’s used too often or incorrectly, it can cause unwanted dryness, irritation and sensitivity. However, skincare technology and formulations have come a long way in a short space of time, and as a result, there’s now a whole host of excellent products that are less likely to have any negative side effects.
When it comes to using retinol, consistency and patience is vital. It can often take a while – sometimes up to three months – to notice any visible results, so don’t be disheartened because that’s not to say that they aren’t working their magic beneath the surface of the skin.
So, if you’re ready to embark on your retinol journey, let us be the first to suggest that you use it once or twice a week at first (it’s best applied after cleansing in the evening) and then as your skin gets used to it, you can increase usage. It’s also a good idea to ensure you start with a low strength and slowly build that up in order to avoid any unwanted sensitivity. To help you find the best retinol cream or serum for your skin type, we’ve rounded up our tried and tested favourites.
Each of these serums has been incorporated into our tester’s routine for a minimum of two weeks. While that’s not long enough to see a marked difference, it is enough time for us to take note of texture, formula, value for money and for our tester to be aware of any initial dryness or irritation that may occur as a result of using it.
Having launched in the UK last year, Naturium is a brand that offers effective formulas rooted in science at a good price point. This cream harnesses the power of retinaldehyde – which is more effective yet more gentle than retinol – to help target fine lines and uneven skin tone and texture. Our tester loved the lightweight formula of this cream, and we found that it absorbed quickly and didn’t cause any dryness or irritation, despite using it every night.
It’s one of the most affordable retinal formulas available, and we like that it’s also fragrance-free, making it suitable for pretty much all skin types. Combine that with the expensive-looking packaging and you’ve got a seriously impressive product that could easily cost a lot more than its £32 price point.
The Ordinary launched this serum earlier this year and it’s the most affordable and effective retinal formula we’ve found. A brand known for democratising skincare, this product doesn’t disappoint. Bolstered with 0.2 per cent retinaldehyde (it doesn’t like a lot, we know, but it’s enough to be extremely effective), it also contains oats for their soothing properties as well as to help reduce any sensitivity or dryness occurring. We love that it’s suitable for all skin types, and since only a pea-sized amount is needed a couple of times a week, this tube should last you a few months.
Another great choice for retinol newbies, our tester was impressed with the silky-feeling, lightweight texture of this product. Alongside pure retinol, it uses herbal extracts of myrtle which improves the overall efficacy of the serum, plus hero ingredient hyaluronic acid helps to lock in much-needed moisture for long-lasting hydration. Our tester noticed that her skin looked more radiant and smoother after just a couple of uses, and she didn’t get any dryness or irritation despite using it a bit more frequently than she would recommend.
Dermatica was the first brand to offer personalised prescription formulas, and it’s a firm favourite of our tester. Before purchasing, customers have to fill in an online consultation form and submit photos of their skin that a dermatologist will review. From there, skin concerns, alongside the results you’d ideally like, are considered and a custom, prescription-strength formula is made up and sent in the post.
While not all formulas will incorporate tretinoin (the most potent form of vitamin A), most will, and if you follow the instructions, results are pretty much guaranteed over the course of a few months. Our tester found that the cream serum did initially dry her skin out, but that subsided within a few weeks of use as skin acclimatised to it, and what followed was glowing skin and reduced breakouts.
Kate Somerville is a brand you can always rely on for creating potent, results-driven formulas, and this cream is no exception. While it may be pricey, it combines the power of both retinol and vitamin C and our tester loved the thick, comforting, velvety feel of this formula – it feels like the most luxe of the bunch.
Incredibly hydrating, thanks to the addition of hyaluronic acid, over time it will help to reduce the look of hyperpigmentation and will help to brighten the overall look of skin. It’s best to incorporate this cream into your routine slowly – to begin with, use it around twice a week and gradually increase use to prevent dryness.
One of our tester’s favourite brands, CeraVe’s take on retinol is as you’d expect: packed with skin-boosting ceramides, developed with sensitive skin in mind and helps maintain the delicate skin barrier. The formula is lightweight, absorbs quickly and contains encapsulated retinol alongside liquorice root extract and is designed to help reduce the look of any scarring left behind by acne, but it also helps brighten the skin.
Alongside being suitable for sensitive skin, it would also be a great entry point into retinol for anybody new to the ingredient or curious about it. Our tester also loved the inclusion of niacinamide – a hardworking, multi-tasking ingredient that not only works to soothe and strengthen skin but also helps to reduce oil production and the appearance of pores.
Shani Darden is one of Hollywood’s most sought-after facialists, and this product quickly became a cult favourite for extremely good reason. It combines retinol with lactic acid to gently exfoliate dull, dead cells on the surface of the skin, which helps impart an excellent glow, both instantly and over time. Our tester loved using this cream, and despite the fact it incorporates lactic acid, it’s still gentle on the skin, and we loved that it immediately made our skin look fresher, brighter and less tired.
This moisturiser promises to calm blemishes overnight – something that our sceptical tester can vouch for. Alongside retinol, this clever moisturiser uses an ingredient called novoretin which helps to bolster its effects, plus it combines a blend of vitamin C and sulphur that work together to help visibly reduce spots and breakouts whilst working to smooth uneven texture.
On the surface, this moisturiser might sound like it has the potential to cause dryness, but our tester found the opposite. The texture of the cream itself is light and it sinks into the skin quickly. Considering its affordable price point, this moisturiser is an impressive multi-tasking hero perfect for anybody with acne- or breakout-prone skin.
A newly reformulated version of Nip+Fab’s retinol fix overnight cream, it’s now much better than the previous version. Instead of using a vitamin A derivative known as retinyl palmitate, it now features pure retinol, which is 20 per cent more potent, it uses clever time-release and encapsulation technology to ensure it’s able to effectively absorb into the skin and be as effective as possible. It also combines bakuchiol, a naturally occurring, plant-based retinol alternative proven to encourage skin cell turnover.
Our tester enjoyed using this light formula and loved that it also features ceramides to help smooth and hydrate skin. We also liked the fact there are multiple products within the retinol fix line meaning there is something to suit everybody across all skin types.
Another one that uses retinal, we’d recommend this particular product for seasoned retinol users. While our tester can’t vouch for its impressive – and transformative – stats, which say this moisturiser can smooth deep-set wrinkles in two weeks, and increase skin elasticity in four weeks, we can tell you that Murad is a brand we trust implicitly. This powerful but effective formula is a joy to use, and left our skin feeling soft and hydrated – and we didn’t notice any drying or sensitivity. It’s expensive, yes, but with a commitment to regular use, we think the results will speak for themselves.
This retinol serum comes from a revolutionary brand that, in our tester’s opinion, makes the use of upcycled ingredients exciting. You’ll find both retinol and retinal in this formula, which work in unison to promise quick, effective results, as well as upcycled raspberry and melon seed oils to soothe and hydrate the skin. We found it did take our skin a few uses to adjust to the formula, and we did sandwich it between moisturisers to help create a buffer, but there’s no denying that this cream packs a powerful punch in the best way possible. It’s one that we’d make sure you introduce slowly, and we did notice a slightly unpleasant smell at first but that quickly subsided.
Not just a great entry-level retinoid serum, this is also a great starting point if you’re new to Skin Rocks, Caroline Hirons’s brand. Using 0.2 per cent hydroxypinacolone retinoate – also known as HPR – it’ll help visibly reduce fine lines, dark spots and breakouts.
To help ensure skin remains nourished and hydrated, it’s also formulated with squalane and vitamin E, as well as bakuchiol and soybean extract which help boost the HPR’s effectiveness. A real hero product, we love how this made our skin feel, and the fact it’s also refillable is an extra added bonus.
You can always count on Medik8 to deliver an exceptional retinoid formula (or any skincare formula for that matter). Crystal retinal 10 is one of five different strengths available, and it’s one we would say is only best used by those who’ve been on their vitamin A journey for a while, who feel comfortable using it and who are looking for a step-up in terms of product strength and potency.
The unique formula means the serum remains stable (retinal is notoriously difficult to formulate with) while being incredibly effective. It’s boosted with hyaluronic acid, glycerin and vitamin E to help hydrate and nourish skin. As with other formulas, we would suggest introducing this one slowly into your routine, but over time we know it’ll help boost the skin’s radiance and improve its overall health.
SkinBetterScience is a brand that’s loved, used and recommended by almost every dermatologist and expert that our tester has spoken to – and for good reason. As a brand, it works with derms, plastic surgeons and other healthcare pros to deliver impressive, effective and best-in-class products.
This is one of its most talked about products from the brand, but before we continue, note that it is a prescription-strength formula so it does need to be purchased under the guidance of a professional (which can be done online). However, the formula itself is pretty impressive: it blends a retinoid with AHAs for visible skin improvement with minimal irritation. We would always suggest incorporating it into your routine slowly, but once your skin is fully acclimatised, the results will be impressive.
Retinol is derived from vitamin A and works as an intense exfoliator for your skin. It can help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles as well as give your skin a plumper, fresh look.
Generally, it’s a good rule of thumb not to mix retinol with vitamin C, benzoyl peroxide, and AHA/BHA acids. Some retinol will include these ingredients in the product in order to make them safe for the skin. But it is certainly safe to mix with other skincare routine classics such as moisturising ingredients like hyaluronic acid as well as ceramides and of course, SPF.
Retinol has some benefits that help with acne, but always check with a doctor or dermatologist when you can. Retinol can help acne by preventing clogged pores. Remember though, often when first using a retinol your skin is likely to get worse before it gets better, some call it the retinol purge so make sure to push through that in order to get the clear skin of your dreams.
After a gentle cleanse apply a pea-sized amount in a thin layer across your face, making sure to avoid the eye area and ensuring you don't get it in your mouth nose or eyes. Some dermatologists recommend that for sensitive skin use the sandwich method, this is where you start with a layer of moisturiser then go in with the retinol and then another layer over the top to make the product slightly less intense on your skin.
If you’re looking for a speedy skin fix then retinol is probably not for you, but it is effective. Most users start to see results between three to six months, and the most noticeable will happen at around six to 12 months.
In terms of value for money and efficacy, Naturium’s offering wins hands down, but if you’re somebody with mature skin, Murad’s retinal ReSculpt or SkinBetterScience will be a great choice if you’re happy to spend that much money on it. We were also super impressed with The Ordinary’s retinal offering, not just because of the formula, but the price point is great for this type of formulation.
