With the best LED face masks now repping technology like near-infrared light and acne-fighting blue light, the skincare industry only seems to be gaining momentum. Many of us like to think we’ve got our everyday skincare regimes down to a fine art, thanks to countless tips and tricks from celebrity aestheticians, TikTok “skinfluencers”, and beauty buffs (like ourselves) – but for those who want to go above and beyond, there’s always going to be something new and exciting on the horizon.

Some products have long been staples of our bathroom cabinets – think SPF, facial moisturisers, and good old cleanser – but more and more options are now coming to the market. LED face masks can be used in the comfort of our own homes and, while we can’t exactly call them essential, these high-tech gadgets are known to give great results. According to Dr Nyla, skin specialist and founder of Dr Nyla Medispa Clinics, they can brighten skin, reduce wrinkles, lighten dark spots, treat acne, increase elasticity and reduce oil secretion – which is quite an impressive list.

Using varied wavelengths and coloured light, LED face masks can be used between three to five times a week for 20-minute periods (or according to each brand’s specific instructions), with some having different settings to tailor to each concern. “Red light is an anti-ageing treatment used to promote collagen production and to enhance skin elasticity,” Dr Nyla explains, while “blue light targets excess sebum in the dermis, removing acne-causing bacteria”. Other options, such as yellow and purple, reduce redness and help to fight inflammation, respectively.

Unsurprisingly, these masks aren’t cheap, so, we scouted out the best ones to buy, so you can be sure you’re really getting your money’s worth. From celebrity favourite Currentbody to Dr Dennis Gross, keep reading to learn more about the best LED face masks on the market.

How we tested the best LED face masks

open image in gallery Our reviewer donned a range of LED face masks, to find out which gave the best results ( The Independent )

Over the course of three months, our expert tester tried all of the LED face masks they could get their hands on, and even a couple of hand and neck options, for good measure. Looking at ease of use, how comfortable they were to wear, spectrum of settings and results, our tester rated each mask out of five. Keep scrolling for their full review and verdict.

The best LED face masks for 2024 are: