Check out the futuristic gadgets that boast many benefits for your skin
With the best LED face masks now repping technology like near-infrared light and acne-fighting blue light, the skincare industry only seems to be gaining momentum. Many of us like to think we’ve got our everyday skincare regimes down to a fine art, thanks to countless tips and tricks from celebrity aestheticians, TikTok “skinfluencers”, and beauty buffs (like ourselves) – but for those who want to go above and beyond, there’s always going to be something new and exciting on the horizon.
Some products have long been staples of our bathroom cabinets – think SPF, facial moisturisers, and good old cleanser – but more and more options are now coming to the market. LED face masks can be used in the comfort of our own homes and, while we can’t exactly call them essential, these high-tech gadgets are known to give great results. According to Dr Nyla, skin specialist and founder of Dr Nyla Medispa Clinics, they can brighten skin, reduce wrinkles, lighten dark spots, treat acne, increase elasticity and reduce oil secretion – which is quite an impressive list.
Using varied wavelengths and coloured light, LED face masks can be used between three to five times a week for 20-minute periods (or according to each brand’s specific instructions), with some having different settings to tailor to each concern. “Red light is an anti-ageing treatment used to promote collagen production and to enhance skin elasticity,” Dr Nyla explains, while “blue light targets excess sebum in the dermis, removing acne-causing bacteria”. Other options, such as yellow and purple, reduce redness and help to fight inflammation, respectively.
Unsurprisingly, these masks aren’t cheap, so, we scouted out the best ones to buy, so you can be sure you’re really getting your money’s worth. From celebrity favourite Currentbody to Dr Dennis Gross, keep reading to learn more about the best LED face masks on the market.
Over the course of three months, our expert tester tried all of the LED face masks they could get their hands on, and even a couple of hand and neck options, for good measure. Looking at ease of use, how comfortable they were to wear, spectrum of settings and results, our tester rated each mask out of five. Keep scrolling for their full review and verdict.
The CurrentBody LED mask is a celebrity fan-favourite and a go-to for red-carpet prep – it was even spotted in Emily in Paris. So, it’s safe to say we had high hopes, and we were not disappointed after six weeks of use.
Made from medical-grade silicone, it’s flexible on skin and moulds to cover most of the face, aside from eyes, lips and nostrils. A combination of red and near-infrared light work to stimulate collagen and elastin production, while encouraging new cell renewal, and the 10-minute treatment is incredibly easy to use. Powered through a rechargeable battery pack, it can be worn around the house, but as it’s quite bright, you will want to close your eyes (eye covers are also provided in case you are slightly sensitive).
Though the results aren’t immediate – you’ll have to practice consistent nightly use – we noticed that even our young skin looked plumper and the fine lines on our forehead minimised. What’s more, the mask works to boost the skin’s brightness and smooth any inconsistencies in texture; for us, this feature was particularly noticeable when paired with our usual retinols and exfoliating AHAs/BHAs, and left our normally bumpy cheeks looking smooth as a baby’s.
There’s no denying LED face masks are pricey purchases but, at less than £150, we think this one offers great value for money. With four settings, each corresponding to a different coloured light, it boosts lymphatic flow, fights fine lines and wrinkles, battles blemishes and evens out skin tone and texture through 90 LEDs. It plugs into a small rechargeable controller, so you can wear it around the house while the 10-minute treatment (five minutes for beginners) truly gets to work.
One thing our tester both loved and loathed at the same time was the internal eye protection. As the mask is so bright, silicone strips line the eye holes to protect the eyes from any light, meaning you can see while wearing it, but, it isn’t as comfortable to wear as the Currentbody pick.
However, our tester started seeing results after just one use, noticing puffiness in their face reduce almost immediately. After using the LED mask every other day for around four weeks, acne marks started to fade and a more even skin tone was achieved, too.
Founded by Dr Maryam Zamani, one of the world’s leading oculoplastic surgeons, MZ Skin is an incredibly well trusted breauty brand and its LED mask really does impress. Not only does it look chic (in a rather scary, halloween mask kind of way), it comes complete with three different country adapters; a digitally timed controller, so you can see exactly how long you have to wear the mask for; and it’s flexible, so it fits to your face. Plus, perhaps unsurprisingly, it seems much softer on the eyes than many other options in this list, thanks to segregated eye holes, so you can actually see while wearing it.
Targeting different concerns, the mask has two different functions, the first being red and infrared for anti-ageing, helping to reduce wrinkles, stimulate collagen, boost luminosity and calm inflammation. The other function is red and blue for acne-fighting, which helps to unblock pores and increase blood flow to the face. So, whether you could benefit from one or both of these options, the two-in-one mask could be quite the game changer. Plus, we love how the brand shares incredibly detailed instructions on its packagaing and website, to help you become super comfortable with using your new tool.
If you’re slightly claustrophobic, aren’t a fan of the full-face masks, or want to focus on the eye area only, this LED mask may be the one for you. Looking more like a cross between ski goggles and glasses, this smaller, more targeted mask is a quick and easy treatment, working to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, tackling crow’s feet and frown lines.
Housing 80 LED lights, with amber, red, deep red and infrared wavelengths, it penetrates right into the hypodermis layer of the skin, stimulating collagen production and evening skin tone and texture. As the eye area is one of the first to show fine lines and wrinkles, our tester loved this quick and easy treatment – which only takes three minutes – and made it a part of their everyday evening routine.
Unlike most of the other masks, you can walk around and see while wearing it – although, reading a book may be a push – meaning you can crack on with your day while reaping the rewards, and it’s comfortable. To finish the treatment, simply add a moisturiser or eye cream and clean the mask with a damp cloth. After around three weeks, our reviewer started to see the results: fewer eye wrinkles and a reduction in fine lines, but the brand says 10 weeks is when you start to see the real effects.
For those who are incredibly serious about their skincare and happy to invest a lot of money in an LED face mask, let us introduce you to the Déesse Pro. Although all LED face masks are expensive, the Déesse Pro sits in its own separate price bracket, coming in at close to £1,500. However, that price tag becomes a bit more understandabe once you learn this mask is the closest in design to a salon option.
Housing 770 LED bulbs, which is much more than the others on this list, this hard plastic mask has six different settings and four different lights to promote wound healing, reduce acne, fine lines and wrinkles, even skin tone and texture, stimulate collagen and boost circulation. It really does do it all. The downside to such a powerful bit of kit is it has to be plugged into the wall, and it’s not as comfortable as the soft silicone options we tried.
However, we did notice an immediate brightness in our skin after just one use and felt like we were receiving a salon-quality procedure every time we used this mask.
If you’re someone who loves tech, look no further than the FAQ 202 silicone mask. Working alongside an app, it combines eight types of light to deliver tailored treatments. All you have to do is pick from a selection, as you would at a spa – eg, brightening, anti-wrinkle, oil balancing or repairing – and allow the mask to get to work. No need to worry about manually setting the time or working out which kind of light you need.
Plus, our tester found it incredibly handy to be able to have the mask info in one place – no more working out which light does what. With eight settings available, it does everything from targeting oil to brightening and reduced inflammation. The only downside is the shape of the mask means that the nose and eye area is left bare, so, it’s definitely best for those looking to focus on the rest of the face.
For starters, the Omnilux contour face is incredibly comfortable – so much so, our tester almost fell asleep in it, although, we wouldn’t recommend this. Made from soft silicone, it wraps around the face like many of these other options, but the nose cut-out makes it much more breathable; perfect for those who get a little claustrophobic. There are also two head straps instead of one, which kept it nice and secure across all areas of the face.
With 132 medical-grade LEDs, and both red and near-infrared wavelengths, it’s designed to firm skin, brighten the complexion and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles – which our tester did start to see. It’s easy to use, not too bright, and even comes with four types of plugs – meaning you can travel with it incredibly easily. The only downside we found was that our tester’s face was just a touch too small for it, meaning they had to stretch out their jaw if they wanted the lights to sit on their chin, instead of it poking out of the lip hole.
Similar in many ways to the Omnilux mask, this Rio LED face mask makes the beauty procedure incredibly easy. In soft silicone, it also wraps around the face, with one strap keeping it secure at the back of the head. For those more sensitive to light, handy eye guards are included, to block it from view even further, so you can crack on with work, reading or even watching TV while being pampered.
Designed to improve skin texture, reduce the appearance of wrinkles and stimulate collagen and elastin production, a lot is gained from the quick 10-minute treatment. The brand states you can use it three times a week with visible results after just one month, combining red and near-infrared light to stimulate collagen and blood flow. We used it for a slightly shorter amount of time and still think we can see results, reducing redness and fine lines on our forehead, which is a huge plus point.
To sweeten the deal, it also comes with four types of plugs, so you can use it almost anywhere in the world but note, for those with long faces, this LED mask may be a little bit small.
This one is not a face mask but hear us out. It’s often our necks and hands that show the first signs of ageing, even if we have a standout skincare routine and other more hardcore help, so, it’s unsurprising that we’re now seeing a surge in LED masks for both of these areas. They work just the same as they do for the face and are tailored to reduce wrinkles, improve elasticity, skin tone, texture and more.
Sitting like a thick choker, the Silk’n neck mask wraps around the front of the neck with an adjustable elastic back that’s surprisingly comfortable. By simply plugging it into the rechargeable controller, it can be worn around the house, or at the same time as your face mask if looking to do a full DIY beauty procedure.
There are four light settings – red, blue, yellow and purple – which work to produce different results, as explained by Dr Nyla above, and can be used for 10 or 15 minutes between one and five times per week. What really sold us on this mask is it can be used on any body part, as it’s one solid block of light, so, we found it worked a dream on chest and back acne too.
This one may make you look a bit like Robocop, with a bright white mask covering your hand and forearm but, sadly, it doesn’t shoot laser beams. Instead, you’ll be treated to four types of light – including red, yellow, purple and blue – to help reduce wrinkles, even skin tone and texture. With all of the same settings as the brand’s neck mask, it works the same way yet comes in a more hand-friendly shape.
Although we are still scratching our heads as to why blue light (the type that reduces bacteria and tackles acne) has been included in this hand mask, we still enjoyed using it. Our tester particularly liked using this LED mask to tackle dark spots, a core issue for hands that are often in the sun.
While LED face masks are expensive bits of kit, they can offer some impressive results, so, consider it a skincare investment – so long as you use it instead of just keeping it in a drawer. Although we’d happily welcome any of our line-up into our beauty regime, Currentbody just nabbed the top spot, offering near-immediate results with which our tester was incredibly impressed.
For those looking for comfort, the Omnilux contour face option is sure to be your best bet, but if you’re specifically looking to treat fine lines and wrinkles, it’s got to be the Rio FaceLite beauty boosting LED face mask. Meanwhile, the Silk’n LED hand and neck masks make for nice extras if you’re really looking to level up your body care.
