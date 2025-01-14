When it comes to tackling dark circles, fine lines and puffiness, the best eye creams are designed with delicate skin in mind. Their formulas are specifically created for the under-eye area, which can be more prone to irritation and dehydration. As well as addressing issues such as the presence of under-eye bags and crow’s feet, the best eye creams also act as primers underneath concealer and eyeshadow.

Although some eye creams promise to completely banish dark circles, the presence of this under-eye discoloration can be due to an array of reasons, some of which a cream won’t correct, including pigmentation and genetics. Similarly, puffiness might be caused by allergies, fluid retention or the natural ageing process.

So, while eye creams and serums can temporarily help improve the appearance of dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines, they won’t completely eradicate them. Instead, think of eye cream as a skincare step to smooth this area of the face, while offering hydration and radiance, which can counteract the appearance of any concerns.

Key ingredients to look out for include hydrating and brightening hyaluronic acid, peptides, vitamin C, and caffeine, while introducing retinol ingredients can help with skin texture in the long term.

With all this in mind, we’ve been putting a selection of the best eye creams to the test, from lightweight soothing formulas to rich, balms and refreshing serums.

How we tested the best eye creams

open image in gallery We spent months testing a selection of eye creams and serums ( The Independent/Helen Wilson-Beevers )

We spent months testing a selection of eye creams and serums said to improve the look of dark circles and fine lines. We looked at the key ingredients included in each product, as well as texture, skincare results and price point. Keep reading for our full verdict on the best eye creams for all budgets.

The best eye creams for 2025 are: