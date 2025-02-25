10 best blushes for 2025, tested by a beauty expert

Few make-up products are as transformative as blusher. The right one adds a flattering colour to your cheeks and instantly brightens your complexion. However, the wrong one can leave you looking clownish and like you’ve spent too much time in the sun.

With numerous new launches every year, brands compete to have the number one spot among beauty fans. That said, shopping for a blusher can be an intimidating process. While you may be drawn to bold, bright pinks, say, how they look in their packaging can be very different to how they appear on your face, and the type of formula plays an important role in colour payoff and longevity.

Cream, gel and liquid blushes can be applied easily with just your fingers or a fluffy brush, if you prefer, and offer a radiant, glowy finish. Meanwhile, traditional powder compacts need a steady hand when it comes to applying these products with a brush. Powders can often be much more long-wearing but sometimes emphasise texture. Elsewhere, PH blushes adapt to your unique skin tone upon application and the newer, emerging ‘blonzers’ are multi-tasking products that blend together the warmth of a bronzer and the brightening effect of a blush.

Budget is more important than ever, too, as expensive blushes costing upwards of £30 are no longer guaranteed to perform any better than an affordable option that’s less than a fiver.

In a bid to cut through the noise and find the hardest-working, top-performing formulas that leave you looking your best, I’ve spent weeks testing brands from all corners of the make-up world, narrowing down the options to the 10 best blushes on the market.

How I tested

open image in gallery ( Louise Whitbread )

Over the course of two months, I’ve used a wide selection of blushes in my daily make-up routine. I scrutinised each product’s colour payoff, finish, texture, blend-ability, longevity, shade range and, of course, value for money. Using my fingers, brushes and sponges to apply the products, I tried a range of shades in each blush, to determine my favourites.

Why you can trust us

Louise Whitbread is a beauty editor and seasoned product tester who has reviewed everything from cleansing balms to toners. Blush has been an integral part of her make-up routine for years, and she knows which products stay put and blend beautifully, and which don’t live up to expectations.

The best blushes for 2025 are: