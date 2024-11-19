27 best foundations, tried and tested for all skin types

Never has the foundation beauty category been stronger, with formulas to suit every skin type, tone and budget. Yet, the sheer choice can also leave you somewhat overwhelmed if you’re looking to find the best foundation for your complexion.

If you’ve stayed loyal to your favourite formula for far too long, now is a great time to make a switch. The latest formulations work even harder and some have even been boosted with skincare ingredients. From barely there tints to full-on cover-ups, you’ll also find a much better selection of coverage types than ever before. Plus, brands are finally offering better selections of diverse shades.

With so many foundations to choose from, you’ll need to work out what your preferences are. Firstly, take note of your skin type. Dull, dry or mature skin types may want to perk up their complexions with a dewy formulation, whereas oily complexions or acne-prone skin types will be better suited to a matte formulation for a shine-free finish. Combination skin types will likely prefer a semi-matte or satin finish.

Next, you need to think about the level of coverage you’re after. Ultra-sheer, second-skin finishes have never been more popular and make a great addition to everyday make-up or those looking for the no-make-up, make-up “clean girl aesthetic” look. While, those who prefer a flawless finish, or are looking to cover up pigmentation, breakouts and other imperfections should opt for a full coverage. Of course, a buildable formula might also be more suitable.

Keep reading for our full list of the best foundations.

How we tested the best foundations

Two of the best foundations put to the test on bare skin

Our reviewer is an experienced beauty editor who’s put hundreds of formulas to the test. To make this selection, the foundations had to apply seamlessly, feel comfortable and light on the skin, and have great staying power.

open image in gallery Some of the foundations that secured a spot in this round-up ( Sabine Wiesel )

The best foundations for 2024 are: