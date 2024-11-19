27 best foundations, tried and tested for all skin types

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Never has the foundation beauty category been stronger, with formulas to suit every skin type, tone and budget. Yet, the sheer choice can also leave you somewhat overwhelmed if you’re looking to find the best foundation for your complexion.
If you’ve stayed loyal to your favourite formula for far too long, now is a great time to make a switch. The latest formulations work even harder and some have even been boosted with skincare ingredients. From barely there tints to full-on cover-ups, you’ll also find a much better selection of coverage types than ever before. Plus, brands are finally offering better selections of diverse shades.
With so many foundations to choose from, you’ll need to work out what your preferences are. Firstly, take note of your skin type. Dull, dry or mature skin types may want to perk up their complexions with a dewy formulation, whereas oily complexions or acne-prone skin types will be better suited to a matte formulation for a shine-free finish. Combination skin types will likely prefer a semi-matte or satin finish.
Next, you need to think about the level of coverage you’re after. Ultra-sheer, second-skin finishes have never been more popular and make a great addition to everyday make-up or those looking for the no-make-up, make-up “clean girl aesthetic” look. While, those who prefer a flawless finish, or are looking to cover up pigmentation, breakouts and other imperfections should opt for a full coverage. Of course, a buildable formula might also be more suitable.
Our reviewer is an experienced beauty editor who’s put hundreds of formulas to the test. To make this selection, the foundations had to apply seamlessly, feel comfortable and light on the skin, and have great staying power.
If you want an airbrushed effect from your foundation, look no further than this iconic bottle. It balances out skin tone and comes infused with the likes of hyaluronic acid, moringa and vitamin E. It also provides a remarkably comfortable coverage for a matte finish.
This is also an exceptional formula for any skin type looking for a more polished look, with its high coverage, you can conceal pigmentation, blemishes or redness. Velvet-like to the touch, we’ve tried a range of bronzers and blushers on top that all play nicely when layered. For longevity, it’s hard to beat.
This purse-friendly make-up brand has many hidden gems, including this semi-matte finish foundation that sits comfortably on the skin. It glides on effortlessly and is easy to layer up to medium coverage, with the help of a brush – concealing imperfections well and still managing to look natural.
What made this a winning formula for us, is how well it lasted throughout the day. Promising to be humidity- and sweat-proof, it stayed put through a cardio gym session. It’s suitable for all types of complexions, but oilier skin tones may still need powder.
This foundation is in a league of its own, offering both a matte and luminous finish unlike anything we’ve seen before. So much so, if you’ve been put off by matte foundations in the past, we think this will change your mind. It lets skin breathe, feeling comfortable and lightweight on the skin, too, unlike old-fashioned matte formulas.
Like all the latest foundation formulas, it’s also packed with skincare, which is perhaps why it keeps skin feeling moisturised and smooth throughout the day – blurring pores, lines and imperfections rather than settling in or on them. The coverage neutralises redness brilliantly, too, for an even skin tone that will keep most people looking flawless all day.
When a foundation like this one promises to be sweat-proof and waterproof, it’s our job to put it to the test, so, we headed to the local swimming pool to do just that. Living up to its budge-proof claims, this is a perfect foundation for summer, come rain or shine.
Our favourite method of application with this one is pushing the product in with a sponge, as this gave the most natural, slightly radiant and slightly velvety finish. Blurring the look of open pores and fine lines was another bonus, but it’s the staying power that ultimately makes this a top performer.
Living up to its name, this foundation is for those looking to perk up a dull, tired complexion with a lit-from-within glow. It’s not over-the-top, just beautifully natural-looking with a hint of luminosity that offers a buildable, medium coverage.
Courtesy of hyaluronic acid, squalane and polyglutamic acid, a whopping 85 per cent of the formula is made up of a skincare serum that hydrates, moisturises and plumps. This makes it feel incredibly lightweight and means you won’t find the formula sitting in lines or pores. Plus, extra points go to the diverse range of shades it comes in.
There’s a real love-hate relationship with this formula, which has been dividing opinions on the internet, and we can see why – it’s not compatible with every skin type. But we sit firmly in the “love it” corner, and so will you if your skin is dry, normal or mature, and would benefit from the hydrating properties this formula is rich in.
It’s different than anything you would have tried before, as, when you first open the pot, you’re met with a thick, creamy balm-like consistency. Blend out with fingers or a brush (we liked both ways) and it delivers a strikingly light coverage and a glow like no other that you can layer up for blurring areas of redness or pore size. Expect your skin to carry on looking dewy throughout the day and be comfortably moisturised.
The newest formula in It Cosmetic’s much-loved best-selling CC collection does exactly what it says on the tube – it leaves your skin oozing glow. It’s our tester’s favourite colour-correcting formula to date, because it has day-to-night staying power to match.
You’ll find it’s more of a medium buildable coverage compared with the original’s full coverage, but it still reduces the look of imperfections such as redness, pores and even dark circles without it sitting in lines or looking unnatural – all while delivering radiance.
Yet, this formula is so much more than just tubbed dewy skin. It’s packed with skincare hero ingredients, such as niacinamide and hyaluronic acid for brightening and hydration boosting, as well as SPF40 and antioxidant green tea extract to protect the skin from the sun and environmental aggressors.
This much-loved skin tint is finally available in the UK, after we had to watch with intrigue, from across the pond, as a who’s who of Hollywood showed their love for it. Now, we can confirm it’s worth the hype.
Think of this as a serum, make-up and sun protection all in one. It imparts skin-loving ingredients like a moisture-boosting serum, thanks to niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and squalane working together. The coverage is light but still covers imperfections – a better version of your natural skin that radiates luminosity. The added sun protection, which also protects against blue light and infrared rays, is a bonus – especially during warmer months.
If you struggle to find your skin tone with off-the-shelf formulas, Dcyper will custom-make a bespoke formula just for you. It takes seconds, simply take three photos and let them know your skin type. You can then pick your preferred finish and coverage type, and they’ll mix up a shade to suit your unique skin tone.
Our tester opted for medium coverage with a radiant finish to pair with a dry complexion. What arrived in the post was impressively the exact match to suit both skin tone and undertone – to be honest, we didn’t expect them to get it so right. What’s more, the formula felt lightweight on the skin, natural and buildable. It also made a good base for other make-up and lasted well throughout the day.
If ‘less is more’ is your approach when it comes to make-up, you’ll love this coverage stick that acts like your concealer and foundation in one. Designed to be used where your complexion needs it, this will naturally do it all, from covering redness to breakouts, and all without a cakey finish.
In fact, what makes this stick formula stand out from others is that it’s hydrating and creamy, so it blends well and builds naturally where you need a little more. We also found a little goes a very long way, so use sparingly and it will last you quite a while.
Originally launched 15 years ago, as one of the first-ever full-coverage foundations to include skincare benefits, Dior’s forever formula has had a makeover, making it even better. Now, it comes in two finishes: a matte (like the original) and this beautiful luminous offering. Both are exceptional foundations, with next-level staying power and an easy-to-layer coverage for a flawless finish. You can apply a little extra to cover imperfections and skin will still feel light and comfortable. It gives radiance to the skin without it looking unnatural. However, if you have combination or oily skin, you will prefer the matte version.
Even with such a first-rate, luxe line-up of foundations from the French fashion house, this one might just be our favourite yet. It’s part of the No1 collection, with a focus on sustainability. The range is centred around the hero ingredient radiance-boosting, red camellia extract, which is also rich in antioxidants, to protect the skin from environmental aggressors.
It’s a hydrating coverage that dry, normal or mature skin types are going to love. The creamy, thick texture also makes this foundation seamless to apply, whether you like to blend with fingers or a brush (use a sponge if you want the lightest coverage). Expect it to also leave skin super soft and feeling comfortable all day with a luminosity that oozes health – all without masking your natural complexion. We’ve only marked it down for its higher price point than the other brilliant Chanel bases, and for its smaller range of hues.
With more than 500,000 five-star reviews online, there’s some serious love for this foundation. It’s hugely hyped, but for good reason. The brand says its shade-finder quiz has a 94 per cent accuracy level, and it was spot on when our perfect shade arrived in the post (if they don’t provide your perfect shade, you can return it).
Easy to blend and build up to a fuller coverage without caking, this uses optical-corrective powders to blur and conceal pores and imperfections. With skin-hydrating hyaluronic acid and vitamin E keeping the complexion smooth and plump, this is a real people-pleasing modern matte that will work on all skin types.
This medium-coverage, buildable formula can be buffed on (a brush worked best for us) for instantly glowy skin – the kind that oozes youthfulness. Stand-out skincare ingredients include a radiance-boosting rose water and oil complex, as well as moisture-boosting hyaluronic acid, so you know it’s doing good for the skin, too. You can feel these benefits throughout the day, as skin stays beautifully hydrated. This one really is worth the hype.
This next-generation coverage deserves a finish category of its own, as it’s such a natural-looking matte with a beautiful luminosity to it. If you want a flawless full coverage formula that will blur your pores and cover blemishes and imperfections, but still look natural without any noticeable heaviness, this is it. It’s like an Instagram filter for the skin, and we were so impressed with how lightweight this feels for a fuller coverage, and it doesn’t budge, either.
With a back catalogue containing some brilliant coverages, we had high expectations when we got our hands on this Nars formula, and it didn’t disappoint. While the brand markets this as a natural finish, the skincare-make-up hybrid leaves a beautiful luminosity on the skin.
The lit-from-within glow is thanks to new light-reflecting technologies (hence the name), as well as a photo-friendly powder that responds to light, so you’re always selfie-ready. It’s a medium coverage, so it still feels lightweight and natural on the skin, but you can build it up to hide blemishes and imperfections, should you need to. This is a great addition to the Nars foundation family, sitting in between their sheer and full coverages.
Less is more when it comes to coverage for mature skin, as a fuller coverage can settle into and draw attention to lines and wrinkles. So, when you couple a glow-boosting light finish and a skincare-led formula with a who’s who of superstar ingredients that are going to work overtime, too, you’re left with this winning formula.
Enriched with skin-brightening vitamin C, skin-firming peptides, skin-rejuvenating pro-retinol, as well as ceramides and vitamin E, expect a your-skin-but-better glow with one pump, and a blurring of lines and pores with two.
The original cult favourite double-wear foundation is famous for its full coverage, budge-proof matte formula, and this version is equally as long-lasting – but, as the name suggests, it comes in a sheer finish for those who prefer a more natural, real-skin look.
With a hydrating punch, thanks to a moisturising blend of ingredients including hyaluronic acid, this keeps skin comfortable, smooth and soft, as well as mattified where needed. There’s added SPF 20, too.
From the palest to the deepest skin tone, you’ll find the perfect shade in Fenty Beauty’s extensive and inclusive colour range, headed up by Rihanna. This bestselling formula is oil-free, matte and buildable, plus it layers well if you want a high coverage or to conceal blemishes. It still manages to feel light, comfortable and silky on the skin, which can be a tough ask in this foundation category. Expect it to keep shine at bay well throughout the day, and stay put no matter what the day throws at you.
For the most natural, barely there, undetectable finish, turn to this next-generation formula. Think of it as an in-real-life soft-focus camera filter that subtly evens the skin tone and blurs imperfections without covering them up. It’s water-infused and packed with hyaluronic acid, so it hydrates and plumps the skin, making it feel extra smooth and silky to the touch. It feels ultra lightweight, like a serum rather than make-up, so skin stays fresh-looking and feels comfortable all day.
Think of this as a moisture-boosting serum with a natural tint. It features pigments that even out skintone while retaining a natural finish, giving a gorgeous no-make-up make-up look. The formula is also packed with hyaluronic acid that leaves skin feeling well hydrated, smooth and plump. It’s so lightweight you won’t feel any tightness, but you will feel it’s like a drink for your skin, especially those on the dry side.
Hydrating skincare meets a natural, buildable coverage in this tube foundation. It glides on like a rich moisturiser that’s easy to blend with fingers and leaves a naturally fresh and radiant finish. Enriched with hydrating hyaluronic acid and squalene, as well as skin-brightening vitamin C, this instantly leaves skin plump and smooth with a healthy radiance to it. It’s a shame it’s only available in 20 shades – fingers crossed Max Factor has an expansion planned.
The priciest formula in our line-up is worth every penny if you have a dry, dull complexion that needs a rich hydration boost. The unique formula acts like a veil of moisture for the skin, with buildable coverage and a long-lasting finish all in one. You can buff in the creamy foundation to hide all imperfections and expect it not to budge all day. Plus, the illuminating, light-reflecting finish gives you the most beautiful glowy skin.
Tricky combination skin types will love the added skincare benefits in this formula, coupled with the classic satin finish (the middle ground between dewy and matte). Infused with skincare powerhouse hyaluronic acid for moisture-boosting, vitamin C for skin-brightening and salicylic acid to work on reducing blemishes and clogged pores, this cocktail of ingredients work on your skin health behind the scenes. While it’s easy to build up to a full coverage, we found a foundation brush is a must for the most seamless application. Oily T-zones will need powder, too.
This formula does more than just cover up acne scars and blemishes – it gives your skin a helping-hand when it comes to healing, too. The gel base is made up of soothing aloe-vera, rather than traditional oil or water, keeping sore areas calm and comfortable, while the hero ingredient – 2 per cent salicylic acid – breaks down oil and clears out pores. It blends seamlessly, unlike traditional acne remedies that can look heavy and obvious, and keeps an oily T-zone shine-free. It’s pricey, but worth it.
There may only be one foundation in the Anastasia Beverly Hills line-up, but it’s a customisable coverage that we can’t get enough of. You can build it up from a natural medium coverage that won’t mask real skin to a fuller coverage that will hide imperfections. It applies dewy but dries to a velvety finish that feels lightweight and silky to the touch. Expect it to stay in place all day without any need for powder.
Powder foundations are, of course, another good option for oily, combination or acne-prone skin, but this pot of mineral goodness hailing from Down Under is brilliantly versatile – it will work for all skin types as well as create your desired coverage. Dab and buff on in circular motions, layering anything from a sheer light dusting to a fuller cover-up for days when you just need a little more. Packed with native kakudu plum, which is a rich source of skin-brightening vitamin C, and kaolin clay to absorb excess oil, this mattifies where it needs to while still leaving the complexion with a subtle glow.
First things first, think about what’s going to work best with your skin type. Oily or combination complexions will find matte or semi-matte coverages will work best for them, as they keep unwanted shine at bay. At the other end of the scale, dry or dehydrated types will get the best results from a dewy finish, as they’re made up of hydrating ingredients. Look out for names including “glow”, “radiant” and “luminous”, as they usually offer a dewy finish. If you consider your skin type to be “normal”, a satin or semi-matte finish is a great option, as it lies somewhere in between matte and dewy.
Next, you have to consider what kind of coverage you’re after. Full coverages are best for those wanting to cover up their imperfections – hiding blemishes, pigmentation or breakouts. On the other hand, you may be comfortable in your own skin and are just looking for a subtle hint of coverage that evens the skin tone, in which case, a sheer coverage is all you need. In the middle of the two lie medium coverages, usually the most versatile and buildable for days when you just need a little more.
While we’ve covered all bases in this round-up, for a suit-all-skin-types formula, you can’t beat the Lancôme teint idol ultra wear foundation. Its added skincare provides a matte, long-wear coverage while still feeling like you’re not actually wearing anything. At the other end of the scale, if it’s glow you’re after, the It Cosmetics your skin but better CC+ nude glow is a must-try.
