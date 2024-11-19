Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

27 best foundations, tried and tested for all skin types

From high-street options to luxury formulas, we’ve covered all bases

Sabine Wiesel
Tuesday 19 November 2024 06:14 EST
Our reviewer is an experienced beauty editor who’s put hundreds of formulas to the test
Our reviewer is an experienced beauty editor who’s put hundreds of formulas to the test (The Independent)
Our Top Picks

Never has the foundation beauty category been stronger, with formulas to suit every skin type, tone and budget. Yet, the sheer choice can also leave you somewhat overwhelmed if you’re looking to find the best foundation for your complexion.

If you’ve stayed loyal to your favourite formula for far too long, now is a great time to make a switch. The latest formulations work even harder and some have even been boosted with skincare ingredients. From barely there tints to full-on cover-ups, you’ll also find a much better selection of coverage types than ever before. Plus, brands are finally offering better selections of diverse shades.

With so many foundations to choose from, you’ll need to work out what your preferences are. Firstly, take note of your skin type. Dull, dry or mature skin types may want to perk up their complexions with a dewy formulation, whereas oily complexions or acne-prone skin types will be better suited to a matte formulation for a shine-free finish. Combination skin types will likely prefer a semi-matte or satin finish.

Next, you need to think about the level of coverage you’re after. Ultra-sheer, second-skin finishes have never been more popular and make a great addition to everyday make-up or those looking for the no-make-up, make-up “clean girl aesthetic” look. While, those who prefer a flawless finish, or are looking to cover up pigmentation, breakouts and other imperfections should opt for a full coverage. Of course, a buildable formula might also be more suitable.

Keep reading for our full list of the best foundations.

Related

How we tested the best foundations

Two of the best foundations put to the test on bare skin

Our reviewer is an experienced beauty editor who’s put hundreds of formulas to the test. To make this selection, the foundations had to apply seamlessly, feel comfortable and light on the skin, and have great staying power.

Some of the foundations that secured a spot in this round-up
Some of the foundations that secured a spot in this round-up (Sabine Wiesel)

The best foundations for 2024 are:

  • Best foundation overall – Lancôme teint idol ultra wear foundation: £22.80, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best budget foundation – Sleek Makeup in your tone 24-hour foundation: £8.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best waterproof foundation – Laura Mercier real flawless weightless perfecting foundation: £40, Lookfantastic
  • Best natural-looking foundation – Chanel no1 revitalising foundation: £58, Boots.com
  • Best matte foundation – Il Makiage woke up like this foundation: £39, Ilmakiage.com

Lancôme teint idol ultra wear foundation

best foundations skin Lancôme teint idol ultra wear foundation
  • Best: Foundation overall
  • Skin type: All skin types
  • Finish: Natural matte
  • Coverage: High
  • Shades: 45
  • Longevity: Day to night
  • Why we love it
    • Airbrushed effect
    • Infused with skincare ingredients

If you want an airbrushed effect from your foundation, look no further than this iconic bottle. It balances out skin tone and comes infused with the likes of hyaluronic acid, moringa and vitamin E. It also provides a remarkably comfortable coverage for a matte finish.

This is also an exceptional formula for any skin type looking for a more polished look, with its high coverage, you can conceal pigmentation, blemishes or redness. Velvet-like to the touch, we’ve tried a range of bronzers and blushers on top that all play nicely when layered. For longevity, it’s hard to beat.

  1.  £31 from Lookfantastic
Prices may vary
Back to top

Sleek Makeup in your tone 24-hour foundation

best foundation skin Sleek Makeup in your tone 24 hour foundation
  • Best: Budget foundation
  • Skin type: All skin types
  • Finish: Semi-matte
  • Coverage: Medium
  • Shades: 30
  • Longevity: All day but oily skin will need to reapply
  • Why we love it
    • Comfortable on skin
    • Humidity- and sweat-proof
  • Take note
    • Oil-prone skin may need to use powder too

This purse-friendly make-up brand has many hidden gems, including this semi-matte finish foundation that sits comfortably on the skin. It glides on effortlessly and is easy to layer up to medium coverage, with the help of a brush – concealing imperfections well and still managing to look natural.

What made this a winning formula for us, is how well it lasted throughout the day. Promising to be humidity- and sweat-proof, it stayed put through a cardio gym session. It’s suitable for all types of complexions, but oilier skin tones may still need powder.

  1.  £8 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Givenchy prisme libre skin-caring matte foundation

best foundations skin Givenchy prisme libre skin-caring matte foundation
  • Best: Illuminating foundation
  • Skin type: All skin types
  • Finish: Matte
  • Coverage: Medium to full
  • Shades: 35
  • Longevity: Long wear (will need touch-ups if you’re prone to oiliness)
  • Why we love it
    • Let’s skin breathe
    • Evens skin tone brilliantly

This foundation is in a league of its own, offering both a matte and luminous finish unlike anything we’ve seen before. So much so, if you’ve been put off by matte foundations in the past, we think this will change your mind. It lets skin breathe, feeling comfortable and lightweight on the skin, too, unlike old-fashioned matte formulas.

Like all the latest foundation formulas, it’s also packed with skincare, which is perhaps why it keeps skin feeling moisturised and smooth throughout the day – blurring pores, lines and imperfections rather than settling in or on them. The coverage neutralises redness brilliantly, too, for an even skin tone that will keep most people looking flawless all day.

  1.  £45 from Boots.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Laura Mercier real flawless weightless perfecting foundation

best foundations skin Laura Mercier real flawless weightless perfecting foundation
  • Best: Waterproof foundation
  • Skin type: All skin types
  • Finish: Satin
  • Coverage: Medium
  • Shades: 32
  • Longevity: Budge-proof
  • Why we love it
    • Sweat-proof and waterproof
    • Blurs fine lines

When a foundation like this one promises to be sweat-proof and waterproof, it’s our job to put it to the test, so, we headed to the local swimming pool to do just that. Living up to its budge-proof claims, this is a perfect foundation for summer, come rain or shine.

Our favourite method of application with this one is pushing the product in with a sponge, as this gave the most natural, slightly radiant and slightly velvety finish. Blurring the look of open pores and fine lines was another bonus, but it’s the staying power that ultimately makes this a top performer.

  1.  £38 from Lookfantastic
Prices may vary
Back to top

Saie glowy super skin foundation

best foundations skin Saie glowy super skin foundation
  • Best: Foundation for radiance
  • Skin type: All skin types
  • Finish: Radiant
  • Coverage: Medium
  • Shades: 36
  • Longevity: Easily stays put until end of the day
  • Why we love it
    • Buildable coverage
    • Lightweight
    • Includes skincare ingredients

Living up to its name, this foundation is for those looking to perk up a dull, tired complexion with a lit-from-within glow. It’s not over-the-top, just beautifully natural-looking with a hint of luminosity that offers a buildable, medium coverage.

Courtesy of hyaluronic acid, squalane and polyglutamic acid, a whopping 85 per cent of the formula is made up of a skincare serum that hydrates, moisturises and plumps. This makes it feel incredibly lightweight and means you won’t find the formula sitting in lines or pores. Plus, extra points go to the diverse range of shades it comes in.

  1.  £34 from Cultbeauty.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Jones Road what the foundation

best foundations skin Jones Road what the foundation
  • Best: Hydrating foundation
  • Skin type: Dry, normal or mature
  • Finish: Dewy
  • Coverage: Light to medium
  • Shades: 12
  • Longevity: Moisturising and good coverage throughout day
  • Why we love it
    • Great pick for dry skin
    • Light glowy coverge
  • Take note
    • Not compatible with all skin types

There’s a real love-hate relationship with this formula, which has been dividing opinions on the internet, and we can see why – it’s not compatible with every skin type. But we sit firmly in the “love it” corner, and so will you if your skin is dry, normal or mature, and would benefit from the hydrating properties this formula is rich in.

It’s different than anything you would have tried before, as, when you first open the pot, you’re met with a thick, creamy balm-like consistency. Blend out with fingers or a brush (we liked both ways) and it delivers a strikingly light coverage and a glow like no other that you can layer up for blurring areas of redness or pore size. Expect your skin to carry on looking dewy throughout the day and be comfortably moisturised.

  1.  £42 from Jonesroadbeauty.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

It Cosmetics your skin but better CC+ nude glow

best foundations skin It Cosmetics your skin but better CC+ nude glow
  • Best: Colour-correcting foundation
  • Skin type: All skin types
  • Finish: Dewy
  • Coverage: Medium
  • Shades: 22
  • Longevity: Super long wearing
  • Why we love it
    • Buildable
    • Natural look

The newest formula in It Cosmetic’s much-loved best-selling CC collection does exactly what it says on the tube – it leaves your skin oozing glow. It’s our tester’s favourite colour-correcting formula to date, because it has day-to-night staying power to match.

You’ll find it’s more of a medium buildable coverage compared with the original’s full coverage, but it still reduces the look of imperfections such as redness, pores and even dark circles without it sitting in lines or looking unnatural – all while delivering radiance.

Yet, this formula is so much more than just tubbed dewy skin. It’s packed with skincare hero ingredients, such as niacinamide and hyaluronic acid for brightening and hydration boosting, as well as SPF40 and antioxidant green tea extract to protect the skin from the sun and environmental aggressors.

  1.  £30 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

ILIA super serum skin tint SPF30

best foundations skin ILIA super serum skin tint SPF30
  • Best: Skin tint
  • Skin type: All skin types
  • Finish: Sheer
  • Coverage: Light
  • Shades: 30
  • Longevity: May need a top up on warmer days
  • Why we love it
    • Multiple products in one

This much-loved skin tint is finally available in the UK, after we had to watch with intrigue, from across the pond, as a who’s who of Hollywood showed their love for it. Now, we can confirm it’s worth the hype.

Think of this as a serum, make-up and sun protection all in one. It imparts skin-loving ingredients like a moisture-boosting serum, thanks to niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and squalane working together. The coverage is light but still covers imperfections – a better version of your natural skin that radiates luminosity. The added sun protection, which also protects against blue light and infrared rays, is a bonus – especially during warmer months.

  1.  £48 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Dcypher my custom foundation

My-custom-foundation-indybest
  • Best: Foundation for shade matching
  • Skin type: All skin types
  • Finish: Matte, natural or radiant
  • Coverage: From ultra-sheer to full
  • Shades: Customisable
  • Longevity: May need touch-ups in the day
  • Why we love it
    • Completely customisable

If you struggle to find your skin tone with off-the-shelf formulas, Dcyper will custom-make a bespoke formula just for you. It takes seconds, simply take three photos and let them know your skin type. You can then pick your preferred finish and coverage type, and they’ll mix up a shade to suit your unique skin tone.

Our tester opted for medium coverage with a radiant finish to pair with a dry complexion. What arrived in the post was impressively the exact match to suit both skin tone and undertone – to be honest, we didn’t expect them to get it so right. What’s more, the formula felt lightweight on the skin, natural and buildable. It also made a good base for other make-up and lasted well throughout the day.

  1.  £42 from Dcypher.me
Prices may vary
Back to top

Merit the minimalist complexion stick

best foundations skin Merit the minimalist complexion stick
  • Best: Foundation stick
  • Skin type: All skin types
  • Finish: Semi-matte
  • Coverage: Light to medium
  • Shades: 20
  • Longevity: Wears well throughout day, but touch ups may be needed
  • Why we love it
    • Concealer and foundation in one
    • Hydrating
    • Blends really well
  • Take note
    • Coverage could be too light for some

If ‘less is more’ is your approach when it comes to make-up, you’ll love this coverage stick that acts like your concealer and foundation in one. Designed to be used where your complexion needs it, this will naturally do it all, from covering redness to breakouts, and all without a cakey finish.

In fact, what makes this stick formula stand out from others is that it’s hydrating and creamy, so it blends well and builds naturally where you need a little more. We also found a little goes a very long way, so use sparingly and it will last you quite a while.

  1.  £40 from Meritbeauty.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Dior forever skin glow foundation

best foundations skin Dior foundation
  • Best: Foundation for glow
  • Skin type: Suitable for all skin types (those with combination or oily skin may prefer the matte version)
  • Finish: Luminous
  • Coverage: Medium to full
  • Shades: 42
  • Longevity: Stays put until take-off
  • Why we love it
    • Includes skincare benefits

Originally launched 15 years ago, as one of the first-ever full-coverage foundations to include skincare benefits, Dior’s forever formula has had a makeover, making it even better. Now, it comes in two finishes: a matte (like the original) and this beautiful luminous offering. Both are exceptional foundations, with next-level staying power and an easy-to-layer coverage for a flawless finish. You can apply a little extra to cover imperfections and skin will still feel light and comfortable. It gives radiance to the skin without it looking unnatural. However, if you have combination or oily skin, you will prefer the matte version.

Read our full Dior forever skin glow foundation review

  1.  £57 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Chanel no1 revitalising foundation

Chanel no1 revitalizing foundation indybest.jpg
  • Best: Natural-looking foundation
  • Skin type: Dry, normal or mature skin types
  • Finish: Luminous
  • Coverage: Light to medium
  • Shades: 20
  • Longevity: A whole working day
  • Why we love it
    • Focus on sustainability
    • Radiance-boosting ingredients
    • Hydrating coverage
  • Take note
    • Coverage may be too light for some

Even with such a first-rate, luxe line-up of foundations from the French fashion house, this one might just be our favourite yet. It’s part of the No1 collection, with a focus on sustainability. The range is centred around the hero ingredient radiance-boosting, red camellia extract, which is also rich in antioxidants, to protect the skin from environmental aggressors.

It’s a hydrating coverage that dry, normal or mature skin types are going to love. The creamy, thick texture also makes this foundation seamless to apply, whether you like to blend with fingers or a brush (use a sponge if you want the lightest coverage). Expect it to also leave skin super soft and feeling comfortable all day with a luminosity that oozes health – all without masking your natural complexion. We’ve only marked it down for its higher price point than the other brilliant Chanel bases, and for its smaller range of hues.

Read our full review of the full Chanel No1 collection

  1.  £58 from Boots.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Il Makiage woke up like this foundation

Il Makiage woke up like this foundation indybest.jpg
  • Best: Matte foundation
  • Skin type: All skin types
  • Finish: Matte
  • Coverage: Medium to high
  • Shades: 50
  • Longevity: Impressive, minor touch-ups if wearing day to night
  • Why we love it
    • Easy to blend and build coverage
    • Includes hyaluronic acid and vitamin E

With more than 500,000 five-star reviews online, there’s some serious love for this foundation. It’s hugely hyped, but for good reason. The brand says its shade-finder quiz has a 94 per cent accuracy level, and it was spot on when our perfect shade arrived in the post (if they don’t provide your perfect shade, you can return it).

Easy to blend and build up to a fuller coverage without caking, this uses optical-corrective powders to blur and conceal pores and imperfections. With skin-hydrating hyaluronic acid and vitamin E keeping the complexion smooth and plump, this is a real people-pleasing modern matte that will work on all skin types.

  1.  £39 from Ilmakiage.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Charlotte Tilbury beautiful skin foundation

Charlotte Tilbury beautiful skin foundation .jpg
  • Best: Dewy foundation
  • Skin type: All skin types
  • Finish: Dewy
  • Coverage: Medium
  • Shades: 30
  • Longevity: All-day staying-power but oily areas will need setting powder
  • Why we love it
    • Buildable coverage
    • Glowy
    • Moisturising ingredients

This medium-coverage, buildable formula can be buffed on (a brush worked best for us) for instantly glowy skin – the kind that oozes youthfulness. Stand-out skincare ingredients include a radiance-boosting rose water and oil complex, as well as moisture-boosting hyaluronic acid, so you know it’s doing good for the skin, too. You can feel these benefits throughout the day, as skin stays beautifully hydrated. This one really is worth the hype.

Read our full review of Charlotte Tilbury’s beautiful skin foundation

  1.  £39 from Spacenk.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Guerlain l’essentiel foundation

Guerlain l’essentiel high perfection foundation indybest.jpg
  • Best: Long-lasting foundation
  • Skin type: All skin types
  • Finish: Matte and luminous
  • Coverage: Full
  • Shades: 30
  • Longevity: From morning to evening
  • Why we love it
    • Natural-looking matte finish
    • Lightweight

This next-generation coverage deserves a finish category of its own, as it’s such a natural-looking matte with a beautiful luminosity to it. If you want a flawless full coverage formula that will blur your pores and cover blemishes and imperfections, but still look natural without any noticeable heaviness, this is it. It’s like an Instagram filter for the skin, and we were so impressed with how lightweight this feels for a fuller coverage, and it doesn’t budge, either.

  1.  £44 from Feelunique.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Nars light reflecting foundation

Nars light reflecting foundation indybest.jpg
  • Best: Luminous foundation
  • Skin type: All skin types
  • Finish: Natural luminosity
  • Coverage: Medium
  • Shades: 36
  • Longevity: All day, but oily skin types will need to touch up
  • Why we love it
    • Luminous
    • Light-reflecting technology
    • Feels lightweight and natural

With a back catalogue containing some brilliant coverages, we had high expectations when we got our hands on this Nars formula, and it didn’t disappoint. While the brand markets this as a natural finish, the skincare-make-up hybrid leaves a beautiful luminosity on the skin.

The lit-from-within glow is thanks to new light-reflecting technologies (hence the name), as well as a photo-friendly powder that responds to light, so you’re always selfie-ready. It’s a medium coverage, so it still feels lightweight and natural on the skin, but you can build it up to hide blemishes and imperfections, should you need to. This is a great addition to the Nars foundation family, sitting in between their sheer and full coverages.

Read our in-depth review of Nars’s light reflecting foundation

  1.  £31 from Lookfantastic
Prices may vary
Back to top

No7 restore and renew multi action serum foundation

No7 restore and renew serum foundation SPF30.jpg
  • Best: Foundation for mature skin
  • Skin type: Mature skin
  • Finish: Radiant
  • Coverage: Light to medium
  • Shades: 18
  • Longevity: A good 9-5 day
  • Why we love it
    • Skincare-led formula

Less is more when it comes to coverage for mature skin, as a fuller coverage can settle into and draw attention to lines and wrinkles. So, when you couple a glow-boosting light finish and a skincare-led formula with a who’s who of superstar ingredients that are going to work overtime, too, you’re left with this winning formula.

Enriched with skin-brightening vitamin C, skin-firming peptides, skin-rejuvenating pro-retinol, as well as ceramides and vitamin E, expect a your-skin-but-better glow with one pump, and a blurring of lines and pores with two.

  1.  £21 from Boots.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Estee Lauder double wear sheer long-wear make-up

Estee Lauder double wear sheer long-wear make-up indybest.jpg
  • Best: Matte and light coverage foundation
  • Skin type: All skin types
  • Finish: Matte
  • Coverage: Light
  • Shades: 27
  • Longevity: Stays put for 12 hours
  • Why we love it
    • Budeg-proof
    • Sheer-finish

The original cult favourite double-wear foundation is famous for its full coverage, budge-proof matte formula, and this version is equally as long-lasting – but, as the name suggests, it comes in a sheer finish for those who prefer a more natural, real-skin look.

With a hydrating punch, thanks to a moisturising blend of ingredients including hyaluronic acid, this keeps skin comfortable, smooth and soft, as well as mattified where needed. There’s added SPF 20, too.

  1.  £39 from Johnlewis.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Fenty pro filt’r soft matte longwear foundation

best foundation acne prone skin full coverage oily uk scars sensitive powder liquid
  • Best: Foundation for oily skin
  • Skin type: All skin types
  • Finish: Matte
  • Coverage: Medium to full
  • Shades: 58
  • Longevity: Budge-proof until take-off
  • Why we love it
    • Oil-free
    • Buildable

From the palest to the deepest skin tone, you’ll find the perfect shade in Fenty Beauty’s extensive and inclusive colour range, headed up by Rihanna. This bestselling formula is oil-free, matte and buildable, plus it layers well if you want a high coverage or to conceal blemishes. It still manages to feel light, comfortable and silky on the skin, which can be a tough ask in this foundation category. Expect it to keep shine at bay well throughout the day, and stay put no matter what the day throws at you.

  1.  £34 from Boots.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Sisley phyto-teint nude foundation

Sisley phyto-teint nude foundation indybest.jpg
  • Best: No make-up make-up foundation
  • Skin type: All skin types
  • Finish: Satin
  • Coverage: Ultra sheer
  • Shades: 18
  • Longevity: Hydrated all day, finish does wear
  • Why we love it
    • Super natural finish
    • Very hydrating
    • Smooth and silky

For the most natural, barely there, undetectable finish, turn to this next-generation formula. Think of it as an in-real-life soft-focus camera filter that subtly evens the skin tone and blurs imperfections without covering them up. It’s water-infused and packed with hyaluronic acid, so it hydrates and plumps the skin, making it feel extra smooth and silky to the touch. It feels ultra lightweight, like a serum rather than make-up, so skin stays fresh-looking and feels comfortable all day.

  1.  £78 from Johnlewis.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

L’Oreal Paris true match nude plumping tinted serum foundation

L’Oreal Paris true match nude plumping tinted serum foundation indybest.jpg
  • Best: Lightweight foundation
  • Skin type: Dry skin
  • Finish: Dewy
  • Coverage: Sheer to light
  • Shades: Nine
  • Longevity: A full working day
  • Why we love it
    • Skincare focused
    • No-make-up make-up look
    • Hydrating

Think of this as a moisture-boosting serum with a natural tint. It features pigments that even out skintone while retaining a natural finish, giving a gorgeous no-make-up make-up look. The formula is also packed with hyaluronic acid that leaves skin feeling well hydrated, smooth and plump. It’s so lightweight you won’t feel any tightness, but you will feel it’s like a drink for your skin, especially those on the dry side.

  1.  £11 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Max Factor miracle pure skin-improving foundation

Max Factor miracle pure skin-improving foundation indybest.jpg
  • Best: High-street foundation for dry skin
  • Skin type: Dry skin
  • Finish: Dewy
  • Coverage: Light to medium
  • Shades: 20
  • Longevity: Touch-ups needed for glow staying power
  • Why we love it
    • Natural and buildable
    • Like a rich moisturiser

Hydrating skincare meets a natural, buildable coverage in this tube foundation. It glides on like a rich moisturiser that’s easy to blend with fingers and leaves a naturally fresh and radiant finish. Enriched with hydrating hyaluronic acid and squalene, as well as skin-brightening vitamin C, this instantly leaves skin plump and smooth with a healthy radiance to it. It’s a shame it’s only available in 20 shades – fingers crossed Max Factor has an expansion planned.

  1.  £6 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Clé De Peau beaute radiant cream foundation

Clé de peau beaute radiant cream foundation indybest.jpg
  • Best: Luxury foundation for dry skin
  • Skin type: Dry skin
  • Finish: Dewy
  • Coverage: Medium to full
  • Shades: 31
  • Longevity: Flawless and long-wearing for such dewiness
  • Why we love it
    • Rich and hydrating
    • Buildable coverage
  • Take note
    • Expensive

The priciest formula in our line-up is worth every penny if you have a dry, dull complexion that needs a rich hydration boost. The unique formula acts like a veil of moisture for the skin, with buildable coverage and a long-lasting finish all in one. You can buff in the creamy foundation to hide all imperfections and expect it not to budge all day. Plus, the illuminating, light-reflecting finish gives you the most beautiful glowy skin.

  1.  £121 from Cultbeauty.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Clinique even better clinical serum foundation

Clinique even better clinical serum foundation indybest.jpg
  • Best: Foundation for combination skin
  • Skin type: Combination skin
  • Finish: Satin
  • Coverage: Medium to full
  • Shades: 42
  • Longevity: All day, but T-zone will need touch-ups
  • Why we love it
    • Great for combination skin
    • Satin finish
    • Includes skincare ingredients
  • Take note
    • Oily skin will need more powder

Tricky combination skin types will love the added skincare benefits in this formula, coupled with the classic satin finish (the middle ground between dewy and matte). Infused with skincare powerhouse hyaluronic acid for moisture-boosting, vitamin C for skin-brightening and salicylic acid to work on reducing blemishes and clogged pores, this cocktail of ingredients work on your skin health behind the scenes. While it’s easy to build up to a full coverage, we found a foundation brush is a must for the most seamless application. Oily T-zones will need powder, too.

  1.  £38 from Lookfantastic
Prices may vary
Back to top

Oxygenetix acne control oxygenating foundation

Oxygenetix acne control oxygenating foundation indybest.jpg
  • Best: Foundation for acne-prone skin
  • Skin type: Acne-prone skin
  • Finish: Matte
  • Coverage: Medium to full
  • Shades: 13
  • Longevity: Very oily complexions will need touch-ups
  • Why we love it
    • Great for acne scars and blemishes
    • Blends seamlessly

This formula does more than just cover up acne scars and blemishes – it gives your skin a helping-hand when it comes to healing, too. The gel base is made up of soothing aloe-vera, rather than traditional oil or water, keeping sore areas calm and comfortable, while the hero ingredient – 2 per cent salicylic acid – breaks down oil and clears out pores. It blends seamlessly, unlike traditional acne remedies that can look heavy and obvious, and keeps an oily T-zone shine-free. It’s pricey, but worth it.

  1.  £66 from Facethefuture.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Anastasia Beverly Hills luminous foundation

Anastasia Beverly Hills luminous foundation indybest.jpg
  • Best: Semi-matte foundation
  • Skin type: All skin types
  • Finish: Velvet
  • Coverage: Medium
  • Shades: 50
  • Longevity: Full working day
  • Why we love it
    • Customisable coverage

There may only be one foundation in the Anastasia Beverly Hills line-up, but it’s a customisable coverage that we can’t get enough of. You can build it up from a natural medium coverage that won’t mask real skin to a fuller coverage that will hide imperfections. It applies dewy but dries to a velvety finish that feels lightweight and silky to the touch. Expect it to stay in place all day without any need for powder.

  1.  £25 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Nude by Nature radiant loose powder foundation

Nude by Nature radiant loose powder foundation indybest.jpg
  • Best: Powder foundation
  • Skin type: All skin types
  • Finish: Satin
  • Coverage: Sheer to full
  • Shades: 23
  • Longevity: Long-lasting but touch-ups may be needed
  • Why we love it
    • Very affordable
    • Great for oily combination skin
    • Buildable
  • Take note
    • Powder foundations aren't for everyone

Powder foundations are, of course, another good option for oily, combination or acne-prone skin, but this pot of mineral goodness hailing from Down Under is brilliantly versatile – it will work for all skin types as well as create your desired coverage. Dab and buff on in circular motions, layering anything from a sheer light dusting to a fuller cover-up for days when you just need a little more. Packed with native kakudu plum, which is a rich source of skin-brightening vitamin C, and kaolin clay to absorb excess oil, this mattifies where it needs to while still leaving the complexion with a subtle glow.

  1.  £22 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Foundation FAQs

How to choose the right foundation for you

First things first, think about what’s going to work best with your skin type. Oily or combination complexions will find matte or semi-matte coverages will work best for them, as they keep unwanted shine at bay. At the other end of the scale, dry or dehydrated types will get the best results from a dewy finish, as they’re made up of hydrating ingredients. Look out for names including “glow”, “radiant” and “luminous”, as they usually offer a dewy finish. If you consider your skin type to be “normal”, a satin or semi-matte finish is a great option, as it lies somewhere in between matte and dewy.

Next, you have to consider what kind of coverage you’re after. Full coverages are best for those wanting to cover up their imperfections – hiding blemishes, pigmentation or breakouts. On the other hand, you may be comfortable in your own skin and are just looking for a subtle hint of coverage that evens the skin tone, in which case, a sheer coverage is all you need. In the middle of the two lie medium coverages, usually the most versatile and buildable for days when you just need a little more.

The verdict: Foundations

While we’ve covered all bases in this round-up, for a suit-all-skin-types formula, you can’t beat the Lancôme teint idol ultra wear foundation. Its added skincare provides a matte, long-wear coverage while still feeling like you’re not actually wearing anything. At the other end of the scale, if it’s glow you’re after, the It Cosmetics your skin but better CC+ nude glow is a must-try.

Whether you’re after length, volume or a waterproof formula, we’ve rounded up the best mascaras

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in