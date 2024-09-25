15 best hyperpigmentation products for dry, sensitive and acne-prone skin

Knowing where to start when browsing the best skincare products for hyperpigmentation can be overwhelming but we’re here to help. Pigmentation is a common skin problem that affects many people. It can present in myriad ways, and to varying degrees. While it might seem hard to pinpoint the cause at first, once identified, the best hyperpigmentation products are designed to help.

“Skin pigmentation can present in different ways. There is hyperpigmentation, which is an excess production of melanin, which can lead to darker patches of skin. There is also hypopigmentation, where there is a low amount of melanin, often due to trauma or damage, which will result in the area of skin looking lighter than the surrounding skin,” explains Charlotte Lundy of sk:n Clinics.

“Hyperpigmentation can be a result of sun damage, causing a build of melanin in the skin. It can also be due to hormonal changes and can often sometimes develop during pregnancy. You can also get post inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH), which is a result of injury, trauma or inflammation. This is very common in people who suffer with acne.”

According to the British Association of Dermatologists, some of the most common types of pigmentation are melasma, post-acne marks and solar lentigines. Melasma, also called “pregnancy mask”, is more common in women (particularly during pregnancy) and usually sees brown or grey patches appearing on the face.

Meanwhile, post-acne marks are small, dark spots usually left behind once a blemish has healed. They are sometimes called post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation and can appear as reddish or brownish marks on the face. Then there are solar lentigines – round, brown lesions that occur after UV exposure and can be reduced or prevented by wearing a high SPF over your moisturiser.

Generally, the appearance of pigmentation can also be reduced by incorporating certain ingredients into your skincare regime, such as vitamin C, niacinamide, alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA) and azelaic acid. Many of these feature in the products we’ve reviewed, which range from serums to moisturisers. Some will be better suited to your skin type – and type of pigmentation – than others, so, it’s best to read through the list of products and identify which is likely to benefit you most.

How we tested

open image in gallery We put a range of hyperpigmentation products to the test ( Olivia Petter )

To help you find the best solution for your skin, we’ve spent months putting toners, serums and moisturisers to the test, looking for the most effective treatments for hyperpigmentation. Taking into account budgets big and small, as well as different skin types, from oily to dry, these are our top-rated picks.

The best hyperpigmentation products for 2024 are: