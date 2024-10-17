12 best moisturisers for oily skin that hydrate and control shine

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
As the weather gets colder and our skin drier, moisturisers become one of the most important parts of our skincare routines, if they weren’t already. While some simply hydrate, others brighten, strengthen the skin barrier and help smooth fine lines and wrinkles. And some even house SPF to help shield our faces from the sun’s UV rays.
Often used both morning and evening, a good moisturiser, for some, is the only necessity in their skincare arsenal (along with SPF, of course). For others, it’s the final step in a regular beauty routine, locking in vitamin C serums and skin-boosting lotions as well as reducing any side effects from retinol.
But when it comes to us oily-skinned folk, finding a moisturiser that does all of the above without exacerbating excess shine isn’t always straightforward, as oils, heavy-set creams and ingredients like shea butter can leave a slick residue on the skin.
As oily skin is a result of an over-secretion of sebum (an oily mix of fat molecules, squalene and waxes, produced to keep skin hydrated), which can often lead to breakouts and blackheads, we’re looking for moisturisers with a few key features. These include them being oil-free, non-comedogenic (less likely to clog pores) and lightweight, while being able to restore the skin barrier and hydration levels through ingredients such as ceramides and hyaluronic acid.
Our oily skin tester has put dozens of moisturisers to the test over the course of eight weeks to see which ones impressed. Adding them into their everyday routine, alongside the Medik8 C-tetra serum (£39, Lookfantastic.com) in the mornings and No7 future renew serum (£42.95, Boots.com) in the evenings, each moisturiser was used twice a day for a number of days while our tester judged how well they hydrated, smoothed and stamped out shine.
Anyone interested in smaller brands using locally-sourced ingredients is sure to fond of Voya. Situated on the west coast of Ireland, the husband-wife duo who created the label cleverly tapped into an impressive ingredient growing just metres away from their house: Irish seaweed. Packed with vitamins K, B, A, and E and known to improve skin tone, texture and elasticity, Irish seaweed is now the hero ingredient in every product the brand creates, including this lightweight moisturiser. But the ingredient list doesn’t stop there as sunflower seed oil, plum kernel oil, rosehip fruit oil, sour cherry seed oil and cranberry seed oil (to name just a handful), are also packed into this potent formula which notably brightened our testers skin without clogging pores or making skin seem more shiny.
Looking out for the words “oil-free” is one of the easiest ways to spot a product designed for oily skin, and this Q+A amino acid moisturiser is a prime example. Tailored towards oily, stressed and combination skin, it uses a blend of hydrating and oil-absorbing amino acids, L-arginine and saccharide isomerate, and moisturising ingredients such as aloe vera leaf juice and glycerin to boost water levels while controlling oil and minimising pore appearance. Our tester loved how lightweight it felt on the skin, absorbing within seconds with a water-like texture that left skin feeling fresh, soft and less shiny.
We’re big fans of La Roche-Posay here at IndyBest, so, of course, the brand features in many of our skincare guides. While the packaging isn’t always the prettiest, the ingredients list is almost always exceptional and it works incredibly well for those with sensitive skin. Inside this formula is an ingredient called sebulyse, which works to inhibit sebum production in the skin, mattifying and stamping out shine for those with much higher levels of oil without any chalky or dusty residue. It instantly made our tester’s face more matte, making applying make-up and SPF a little bit easier too, although it didn’t feel as hydrating as some of our other options.
If your skin is both oily and sensitive, it may seem even harder to find skin care products that soothe while removing shine. Luckily, Curel has come to the rescue with an oil-control moisturiser that’s pH-balanced, fragrance-free, colourant-free and includes no drying alcohols, making it suitable for sensitive skin. Inside the formula is a hydrating blend of glycerin, water and eucalyptus leaf as well as arginine that helps repair any visible skin damage. It didn’t feel as hydrating as some of the other options on this list, so particularly dry-skinned folks may want to look elsewhere, but those with good moisture levels looking for a little boost are sure to find it soothing while noticing a reduction in oil at the same time.
Another affordable pick is this pink bottle from Byoma, a skin barrier-focused brand which launched in the UK at the beginning of 2022. But don’t let the fun, bright and bold exterior fool you as the formula inside is incredibly impressive. Containing a blend of ceramides to prevent water loss, niacinamide to decrease blackheads and brighten, and green tea to reduce redness – everything oily-prone skin can suffer with, this lightweight lotion will help keep you hydrated while tackling all oily skin issues. We loved the attention to detail on the packaging too, from the listed ingredients and their functions to the recommended place to use this in your routine.
Even in the winter months, SPF is an incredibly important skincare step and combining it with your moisturiser can make the whole process a little bit simpler. Falling under the Olay Regenerist range, this moisturiser has been designed to firm the face while leaving a softer, glowing complexion that’s also protected from the sun. It’s not particularly tailored towards oily skin, although does claim to be suitable for all skin types, so seriously oily-skinned folk may want to look elsewhere, and our tester noticed the difference in how shiny their face was after using it. The rich, creamy formula feels instantly hydrating, although a little goes a long way, and our tester found it left the skin feeling hydrated all day long. We would recommend re-applying SPF throughout the day to keep the face protected from the sun’s UVA and UVB rays, but this is a great first step to start the day on the right foot each morning.
This is, without doubt, the strangest texture we’ve experienced in our pursuit of the best moisturiser for oily skin. It’s a clear gel which feels like golden syrup, but once it touches the skin, it transforms into a smooth, soft matte texture. It’s a tad messy but does exactly what you need when trying to manage an oily complexion, and we found it made a real improvement to the longevity of our makeup and maintained its mattifying finish for hours. Just be sure to wash your hands after applying it to avoid getting it all over your clothes. Included in the honey-like formula, and what gives it its name, is one part vitamin B (panthenol) to three parts vitamin C (magnesium ascorbyl phosphate), which helps to hydrate and even skin tone, so you should see a plumper, brighter complexion after a few weeks of continual use.
Of course, budget high-street retailer Superdrug’s own brand products are quite the bargain buy, and this B. moisturising gel cream, now under £10, is one of our favourite finds. Packed with four types of hyaluronic acid to help plump and hydrate, green lentil extract to help reduce the appearance of pores and glycerin to soften, the oil control skin care product is perfect for those after a lightweight hit of hydration. It is fragranced with a citrusy scent, something some will love and others will loathe, and the gel-like formula absorbed almost instantly, becoming a great base for make-up.
If you’re prone to breakouts, you may be tempted to avoid moisturiser in the hope that it will dry out any blemishes. But that isn’t always the best way forward and can actually cause additional issues with your skin down the line. So, something like The Elements skin balancing cream may be your saviour. Combining four per cent azelaic acid, which helps to kill acne-causing bacteria, with 0.4 per cent zinc PCA, which helps support the skin barrier, this whipped creamy moisturiser will help hydrate the face while battling blemishes and clearing out pores all in one hit. A little goes a long way, as it is on the thicker side, but it does absorb almost instantly while removing excess shine.
There are few better words to describe this product than the name it came with, cloud dew. With a light, gel-like texture, it hits your skin like a splash of water, bringing with it a mix of ceramides, pineapple enzymes and hyaluronic acid to boost the skin barrier and gently exfoliate the face while adding a good boost of hydration. As it’s oil-free, it’s tailored specifically to oily skin, without adding excess shine. Our tester loved how lightweight it was, absorbing instantly and working especially well under make-up, we just wish it came in a pump bottle format.
If you’re after the lightest possible hit of hydration that instantly absorbs without much attention, then The Body Shop vitamin E bi-phase serum is sure to have you sold. As the name suggests, this moisturiser comes in a water-like serum form, meaning just a few drops patted into the face will hydrate your skin within a matter of seconds. Vitamin E, hyaluronic acid and raspberry seed oil sit as the key ingredients, nourishing the skin while locking in moisture. Our tester loved how light it felt on the skin and used it on days when their skin felt particularly oily or already hydrated as a little pick me up.
CBD has been a bit of a buzzword in skin care for a good few years now with the ingredient known to hydrate, calm inflammation and even reduce redness in some cases. So, if it’s a calming cream you’re after, Mantle’s the face jelly may be your best bet. As the name suggests, its texture is jelly-like, looking more like a health food than a beauty product with its bright green hue. Our tester found this incredibly refreshing on the skin, and just a small amount is needed to instantly absorb with a water-like finish. Rich in antioxidants, we found it soothed any irritation from breakouts or sunburn and helped make the face feel plump and protected from the colder breeze. We promise the green colour does fade almost instantly once in contact with the skin, although we would keep it away from clothes or towels just to be on the safe side.
While all of these moisturisers really impressed our beauty editor, they fell in love with the locally sourced, Irish-based brand Voya for both its ingredient list and how hydrating the even pure light moisturiser felt on the skin.
For those on the very oily side, La Roche-Posay Effaclar Mat+ will really help to stamp out shine. And for a budget buy Q+A’s amino acid oil-free moisturiser is sure to go down a treat.
