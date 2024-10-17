Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

12 best moisturisers for oily skin that hydrate and control shine

Our oily-skinned beauty editor spent 8 weeks putting moisturisers to the test and these ones best impressed

Lauren Cunningham
Thursday 17 October 2024 17:29 EDT
We’ve found a mix of gel and cream textures that are lightweight, and some are entirely oil-free
We’ve found a mix of gel and cream textures that are lightweight, and some are entirely oil-free (The Independent)
Our Top Picks

As the weather gets colder and our skin drier, moisturisers become one of the most important parts of our skincare routines, if they weren’t already. While some simply hydrate, others brighten, strengthen the skin barrier and help smooth fine lines and wrinkles. And some even house SPF to help shield our faces from the sun’s UV rays.

Often used both morning and evening, a good moisturiser, for some, is the only necessity in their skincare arsenal (along with SPF, of course). For others, it’s the final step in a regular beauty routine, locking in vitamin C serums and skin-boosting lotions as well as reducing any side effects from retinol.

But when it comes to us oily-skinned folk, finding a moisturiser that does all of the above without exacerbating excess shine isn’t always straightforward, as oils, heavy-set creams and ingredients like shea butter can leave a slick residue on the skin.

As oily skin is a result of an over-secretion of sebum (an oily mix of fat molecules, squalene and waxes, produced to keep skin hydrated), which can often lead to breakouts and blackheads, we’re looking for moisturisers with a few key features. These include them being oil-free, non-comedogenic (less likely to clog pores) and lightweight, while being able to restore the skin barrier and hydration levels through ingredients such as ceramides and hyaluronic acid.

So, keep reading below as our oily-yet-dehydrated-skinned beauty editor puts dozens of moisturisers to the test, picking out the very best ones for you to try below.

How we tested

A selection of the best moisturisers for oily skin that we tested
A selection of the best moisturisers for oily skin that we tested (Lauren Cunningham)

Our oily skin tester has put dozens of moisturisers to the test over the course of eight weeks to see which ones impressed. Adding them into their everyday routine, alongside the Medik8 C-tetra serum (£39, Lookfantastic.com) in the mornings and No7 future renew serum (£42.95, Boots.com) in the evenings, each moisturiser was used twice a day for a number of days while our tester judged how well they hydrated, smoothed and stamped out shine.

The best moisturisers for oily skin in 2024 are:

  • Best overall – Voya Even Pure light calming moisturiser: £51.20, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best budget buy – Q+A amino acid oil-free moisturiser: £8.50, Sephora.co.uk
  • Best for stamping out shine – La Roche-Posay Effaclar Mat+: £18.46, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for sensitive skin – Curel skin balancing oil control weightless gel moisturiser for oily, sensitive skin: £17.50, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best gel moisturiser – Byoma moisturising gel cream: £12.99, Cultbeauty.co.uk

Voya even pure light calming moisturiser

Voya even pure light calming moisturiser.png
  • Best: Overall
  • Size: 50ml
  • Key ingredients: Irish seaweed extract, glycerin, rosehip oil
  • Why we love it
    • Locally sourced ingredients
    • High levels of vitamin C
    • Easy to use pump bottle
  • Take note
    • No SPF inclusion
    • For all skin types, not specifically oil

Anyone interested in smaller brands using locally-sourced ingredients is sure to fond of Voya. Situated on the west coast of Ireland, the husband-wife duo who created the label cleverly tapped into an impressive ingredient growing just metres away from their house: Irish seaweed. Packed with vitamins K, B, A, and E and known to improve skin tone, texture and elasticity, Irish seaweed is now the hero ingredient in every product the brand creates, including this lightweight moisturiser. But the ingredient list doesn’t stop there as sunflower seed oil, plum kernel oil, rosehip fruit oil, sour cherry seed oil and cranberry seed oil (to name just a handful), are also packed into this potent formula which notably brightened our testers skin without clogging pores or making skin seem more shiny.

  1.  £51 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Q+A amino acid oil-free moisturiser

Q+A amino acid oil-free moisturiser.png
  • Best: Budget buy
  • Size: 75ml
  • Key ingredients: L-arginine, glycerin, saccharide isomerate
  • Why we love it
    • Lightweight feel
    • Impressive blend of oil-absorbing amino acids
    • Minimises the apperance of pores
  • Take note
    • No SPF inclusion

Looking out for the words “oil-free” is one of the easiest ways to spot a product designed for oily skin, and this Q+A amino acid moisturiser is a prime example. Tailored towards oily, stressed and combination skin, it uses a blend of hydrating and oil-absorbing amino acids, L-arginine and saccharide isomerate, and moisturising ingredients such as aloe vera leaf juice and glycerin to boost water levels while controlling oil and minimising pore appearance. Our tester loved how lightweight it felt on the skin, absorbing within seconds with a water-like texture that left skin feeling fresh, soft and less shiny.

  1.  £9 from Sephora.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

La Roche-Posay effaclar mat+

La Roche-Posay effaclar mat+.png
  • Best: For stamping out shine
  • Size: 40ml
  • Key ingredients: Sebulyse, glycerin, absorbent micro-powders
  • Why we love it
    • Easy to apply
    • Small compact size
    • Stamped out shine
  • Take note
    • No SPF inclusion

We’re big fans of La Roche-Posay here at IndyBest, so, of course, the brand features in many of our skincare guides. While the packaging isn’t always the prettiest, the ingredients list is almost always exceptional and it works incredibly well for those with sensitive skin. Inside this formula is an ingredient called sebulyse, which works to inhibit sebum production in the skin, mattifying and stamping out shine for those with much higher levels of oil without any chalky or dusty residue. It instantly made our tester’s face more matte, making applying make-up and SPF a little bit easier too, although it didn’t feel as hydrating as some of our other options.

  1.  £18 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Curel skin balancing oil control weightless gel moisturiser for oily, sensitive skin

Curél skin balancing oil control weightless gel moisturiser for oily, sensitive skin.png
  • Best: For sensitive skin
  • Size: 120ml
  • Key ingredients: Glycerin, eucalyptus leaf extract, arginine
  • Why we love it
    • Great for sensitive skin
    • Easy to use pump bottle
    • Incredibly lightweight and fast absorbing
  • Take note
    • No SPF inclusion
    • Not as hydrating as some other option

If your skin is both oily and sensitive, it may seem even harder to find skin care products that soothe while removing shine. Luckily, Curel has come to the rescue with an oil-control moisturiser that’s pH-balanced, fragrance-free, colourant-free and includes no drying alcohols, making it suitable for sensitive skin. Inside the formula is a hydrating blend of glycerin, water and eucalyptus leaf as well as arginine that helps repair any visible skin damage. It didn’t feel as hydrating as some of the other options on this list, so particularly dry-skinned folks may want to look elsewhere, but those with good moisture levels looking for a little boost are sure to find it soothing while noticing a reduction in oil at the same time.

  1.  £17 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Byoma moisturising gel cream

BYOMA.jpg
  • Best: Gel moisturiser
  • Size: 50ml
  • Key ingredients: Tri-ceramide complex, niacinamide, green tea
  • Why we love it
    • Refillable
    • Blackhead busting ingredients
    • Clever blend of ceramides
  • Take note
    • No SPF inclusion
    • May want something thicker in winter

Another affordable pick is this pink bottle from Byoma, a skin barrier-focused brand which launched in the UK at the beginning of 2022. But don’t let the fun, bright and bold exterior fool you as the formula inside is incredibly impressive. Containing a blend of ceramides to prevent water loss, niacinamide to decrease blackheads and brighten, and green tea to reduce redness – everything oily-prone skin can suffer with, this lightweight lotion will help keep you hydrated while tackling all oily skin issues. We loved the attention to detail on the packaging too, from the listed ingredients and their functions to the recommended place to use this in your routine.

  1.  £12 from Cultbeauty.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Olay Regenerist day face cream with SPF30

Olay regenerist day face cream with SPF30.png
  • Best: SPF moisturiser
  • Size: 50ml
  • Key ingredients: Niacinamide, peptides, SPF30
  • Why we love it
    • SPF 30 inclusion
    • Skin barrier boosting peptide blend
    • Thicker for a more hydrating feel
  • Take note
    • For all skin types, not particularly oil skin
    • Housed in a pot so need to be wary of bacteria transfer

Even in the winter months, SPF is an incredibly important skincare step and combining it with your moisturiser can make the whole process a little bit simpler. Falling under the Olay Regenerist range, this moisturiser has been designed to firm the face while leaving a softer, glowing complexion that’s also protected from the sun. It’s not particularly tailored towards oily skin, although does claim to be suitable for all skin types, so seriously oily-skinned folk may want to look elsewhere, and our tester noticed the difference in how shiny their face was after using it. The rich, creamy formula feels instantly hydrating, although a little goes a long way, and our tester found it left the skin feeling hydrated all day long. We would recommend re-applying SPF throughout the day to keep the face protected from the sun’s UVA and UVB rays, but this is a great first step to start the day on the right foot each morning.

  1.  £17 from Boots.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Aesop b triple c facial balancing gel

AESOP(1).jpg
  • Best: Luxury moisturiser
  • Size: 60ml
  • Key ingredients: Panthenol, magnesium ascorbyl phosphate, sodium lactate
  • Why we love it
    • High concentration of skin-brightening vitamin C
    • Long-lasting matte finish
    • Makes make-up last longer
  • Take note
    • Housed in a pot so need to be wary of bacteria transfer
    • Messy application and texture

This is, without doubt, the strangest texture we’ve experienced in our pursuit of the best moisturiser for oily skin. It’s a clear gel which feels like golden syrup, but once it touches the skin, it transforms into a smooth, soft matte texture. It’s a tad messy but does exactly what you need when trying to manage an oily complexion, and we found it made a real improvement to the longevity of our makeup and maintained its mattifying finish for hours. Just be sure to wash your hands after applying it to avoid getting it all over your clothes. Included in the honey-like formula, and what gives it its name, is one part vitamin B (panthenol) to three parts vitamin C (magnesium ascorbyl phosphate), which helps to hydrate and even skin tone, so you should see a plumper, brighter complexion after a few weeks of continual use.

  1.  £95 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Superdrug B. moisturising gel cream

Superdrug B. moisturising gel cream.png
  • Best: High street moisturiser
  • Size: 75ml
  • Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, glycerin, green lentil extract
  • Why we love it
    • Readily available on the high-street
    • Four types of hydrating hyaluronic acid included
    • Easy to use tube
  • Take note
    • Citrusy fragrance
    • No SPF inclusion

Of course, budget high-street retailer Superdrug’s own brand products are quite the bargain buy, and this B. moisturising gel cream, now under £10, is one of our favourite finds. Packed with four types of hyaluronic acid to help plump and hydrate, green lentil extract to help reduce the appearance of pores and glycerin to soften, the oil control skin care product is perfect for those after a lightweight hit of hydration. It is fragranced with a citrusy scent, something some will love and others will loathe, and the gel-like formula absorbed almost instantly, becoming a great base for make-up.

  1.  £7 from Superdrug.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The Elements skin balancing cream

The Elements skin balancing cream.png
  • Best: For acne-prone skin
  • Size: 50ml
  • Key ingredients: Azelaic acid, zinc PCA, jojoba seed oil
  • Why we love it
    • Great for blemish-prone skin
    • Available on Amazon with free next day delivery for Prime members
    • Skin clearing yet hydrating
  • Take note
    • No SPF inclusion
    • May feel a little harsh on super sensitive skin

If you’re prone to breakouts, you may be tempted to avoid moisturiser in the hope that it will dry out any blemishes. But that isn’t always the best way forward and can actually cause additional issues with your skin down the line. So, something like The Elements skin balancing cream may be your saviour. Combining four per cent azelaic acid, which helps to kill acne-causing bacteria, with 0.4 per cent zinc PCA, which helps support the skin barrier, this whipped creamy moisturiser will help hydrate the face while battling blemishes and clearing out pores all in one hit. A little goes a long way, as it is on the thicker side, but it does absorb almost instantly while removing excess shine.

  1.  £6 from Facethefuture.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Summer Fridays cloud dew oil-free gel cream moisturizer

SUMMER FRIDAYS.jpg
  • Best: Lightweight moisturiser
  • Size: 15ml
  • Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid complex, glycerin, amino acids
  • Why we love it
    • Ultra-light formula
    • Impressive blend of hyaluronic acid, ceramides, minerals and amino acids
    • No greasy feel
  • Take note
    • Dewy finish, a con for those who prefer a matte face

There are few better words to describe this product than the name it came with, cloud dew. With a light, gel-like texture, it hits your skin like a splash of water, bringing with it a mix of ceramides, pineapple enzymes and hyaluronic acid to boost the skin barrier and gently exfoliate the face while adding a good boost of hydration. As it’s oil-free, it’s tailored specifically to oily skin, without adding excess shine. Our tester loved how lightweight it was, absorbing instantly and working especially well under make-up, we just wish it came in a pump bottle format.

  1.  £17 from Cultbeauty.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

The Body Shop vitamin E bi-phase serum

The Body Shop vitamin E bi-phase serum.png
  • Best: Moisturising serum
  • Size: 30ml
  • Key ingredients: Vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, raspberry seed oil
  • Why we love it
    • Ultra-lightweight and fast absorption
    • Easy to apply pipette
    • Impressive blend of Vitamin E, hyaluronic acid and raspberry seed oil
  • Take note
    • Too lightweight for those with dry skin
    • No SPF inclusion

If you’re after the lightest possible hit of hydration that instantly absorbs without much attention, then The Body Shop vitamin E bi-phase serum is sure to have you sold. As the name suggests, this moisturiser comes in a water-like serum form, meaning just a few drops patted into the face will hydrate your skin within a matter of seconds. Vitamin E, hyaluronic acid and raspberry seed oil sit as the key ingredients, nourishing the skin while locking in moisture. Our tester loved how light it felt on the skin and used it on days when their skin felt particularly oily or already hydrated as a little pick me up.

  1.  £20 from Thebodyshop.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Mantle the face jelly

Mantle the face jelly.png
  • Best: Calming moisturiser
  • Size: 50ml
  • Key ingredients: CBD, hyaluronic acid, peptides
  • Why we love it
    • Ulta-lightweight formula that absorbs instantly
    • Freshing and cooling texture
    • CBD infusion for soothing
  • Take note
    • Vibrant green colour may transfer onto clothes

CBD has been a bit of a buzzword in skin care for a good few years now with the ingredient known to hydrate, calm inflammation and even reduce redness in some cases. So, if it’s a calming cream you’re after, Mantle’s the face jelly may be your best bet. As the name suggests, its texture is jelly-like, looking more like a health food than a beauty product with its bright green hue. Our tester found this incredibly refreshing on the skin, and just a small amount is needed to instantly absorb with a water-like finish. Rich in antioxidants, we found it soothed any irritation from breakouts or sunburn and helped make the face feel plump and protected from the colder breeze. We promise the green colour does fade almost instantly once in contact with the skin, although we would keep it away from clothes or towels just to be on the safe side.

  1.  £64 from Hellomantle.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Moisturisers for oily skin

While all of these moisturisers really impressed our beauty editor, they fell in love with the locally sourced, Irish-based brand Voya for both its ingredient list and how hydrating the even pure light moisturiser felt on the skin.

For those on the very oily side, La Roche-Posay Effaclar Mat+ will really help to stamp out shine. And for a budget buy Q+A’s amino acid oil-free moisturiser is sure to go down a treat.

Looking for a new skincare routine? Check out our favourite The Inkey List finds at Amazon

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in