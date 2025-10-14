11 best creams for psoriasis, as recommended by a dermatologist

Finding a cream that actually helps with psoriasis can make a real difference. Whether your skin is inflamed, sensitive, or just uncomfortable, the right skincare product can calm irritation and leave your skin feeling more comfortable and cared for.

Thankfully, the skincare industry has come on leaps and bounds since the days of porridge baths. Oat soaks aside, pharmaceutical brands such as La Roche-Posay and Bioderma now offer those with psoriasis a simpler and more accessible approach to targeted skincare – from body lotions to soothing face treatments.

Naturally, with psoriasis being an immune-related skin condition (versus an environmental one, such as sunburn or contact dermatitis) we wanted to bring you topical recommendations from the top down. As such, we got granular about all things psoriasis with a dermatologist with more than 15 years experience. We talking ingredients, causes and more – keep scrolling to find out what they had to say.

Meet the expert

Dr Cherry Armstrong is a GP dermatologist and medical director of her own Harley Street skin clinic, No. 23 Skin. She qualified from London’s Royal Free Hospital before training in surgery, general practice and dermatology – the latter of which she now teaches at GP and nurses forums. She has now worked in the dermatology field for more than 15 years.

What is psoriasis and how is it treated?

“Psoriasis is a chronic, immune-mediated inflammatory skin disease,” explains Dr Armstrong. “It’s caused by rapid turnover of skin cells due to an overactive immune response,” which leads to “thickened, scaly patches on the skin’s surface”.

In terms of treatments, Dr Armstrong says creams, moisturisers and emollients “protect and maintain the barrier function of the skin surface and trap moisture in – this is an important and crucial part of the treatment of psoriasis”.

As for the formulas she recommends, she says to look out for key ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, shea butter and urea. Keep scrolling for her full list of dermatologist-approved creams.