Best moisturisers for mature skin, tested by a beauty writer in her 50s

It’s common to experience dryness, flakiness, redness and pigmentation as we age, especially before, during, and after menopause. While general-purpose moisturisers can do the trick, it can pay off to try a specialised moisturiser that will hydrate and nourish mature skin.

As a beauty writer in my 50s, I’ve tried dozens of products claiming to do just that. After more than two decades in the beauty industry, I’ve seen and tested it all, from eye creams for mature skin to anti-ageing night creams.

While lots of the products out there are ineffective, my tests have found a few moisturisers for mature skin that live up to their claims. I suffer from dehydrated skin, but I’ve seen dramatic improvements as I’ve tested these creams. My skin is hydrated, radiant and restored, with a plumper, juicier and more toned appearance.

However, we all have different skin types, needs, and conditions. A moisturiser that works well for oily skin might not work well for sensitive skin, and one that smoothes wrinkles might not be right for tackling an uneven skin tone. These moisturisers are also fairly expensive, so I tried a range of creams from £12 all the way up to £90.

Whether you’re looking to address redness and pigmentation, the appearance of age spots, or to boost elasticity and achieve a fresh-faced glow, these moisturisers aced my tests. They are all effective antidotes for anyone tackling midlife skin changes.

How I tested

I examined these moisturisers for weeks ( Jane Druker/The Independent )

I tested each product for at least two weeks, applying it daily, each morning after my vitamin C serum, and in the evening. I assessed them using the following criteria.

Application: First, I took note of the packaging and how easy the product was to apply. I factored in the consistency and how seamlessly this smoothed across the skin.

First, I took note of the packaging and how easy the product was to apply. I factored in the consistency and how seamlessly this smoothed across the skin. Formula: I looked out for key ingredients like collagen, hyaluronic acid and retinol, assessing their claimed benefits against the real-world effect. I paid attention to how the product felt on the skin, and additional skincare benefits, most notably, such as whether it provided SPF.

I looked out for key ingredients like collagen, hyaluronic acid and retinol, assessing their claimed benefits against the real-world effect. I paid attention to how the product felt on the skin, and additional skincare benefits, most notably, such as whether it provided SPF. Scent: I noted the fragrance, if any, and whether this elevated the experience of application and wear.

I noted the fragrance, if any, and whether this elevated the experience of application and wear. Results: I paid attention to any changes in the look and feel of my complexion, including shifts in texture and appearance. Improvements in elasticity and smoothness, and any reduction in redness, dehydration and fine lines and wrinkles were all factored into my final verdict.

I paid attention to any changes in the look and feel of my complexion, including shifts in texture and appearance. Improvements in elasticity and smoothness, and any reduction in redness, dehydration and fine lines and wrinkles were all factored into my final verdict. Value for money: With price points ranging from £12 to £90, I wanted products that lived up to their claims and offered weeks of use.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

IndyBest is The Independent’s review section, in which expert testers test products over several weeks to see if they live up to their marketing.

Jane Druker is a beauty journalist with more than 20 years of experience writing skincare reviews, such as her tests of night creams, eye creams and anti-ageing serums. Now in her fifties, she’s particularly interested in products that work for mature skin. Jane tries every product she features herself, judging them not only against their immediate results and medium-term improvements over months, but also against her two decades in the industry.

The best moisturisers for mature skin in 2025 are: