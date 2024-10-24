10 best eye creams for mature skin that are potent and effective

It’s no secret that eye creams are the marmite of the skincare world. Are you in or out? Devotees sing their praises for reducing the appearance of general signs of ageing (wrinkles, puffy bags and dark under-eye “purple” patches). The other camp is suspicious and thinks they create more problems in this oh-so-delicate (three times as thin as the rest of your face) area than they solve.

I was in the latter category until recently, often feeling “swollen” by them – too thick, too dense, too icky – and questioning if I really did need another step in my skincare routine. But, after this tried and tested experiment, I am converted and firmly in favour. Why? Because the formulas have become increasingly more sophisticated and feather-light imbuing an ice-like cooling effect instantly to calm and soothe fatigue and also work overtime to diminish issues such as fine lines and crow’s feet.

The ones chosen here are highly targeted so offer more than your usual in terms of specialized ingredients. What I have learnt is that the very best ones should be like a good night’s sleep: bottled.

How I tested

open image in gallery Applied morning and evening, I used these creams over the course of three weeks ( Jane Druker )

I tested each product for three weeks, daily in the morning and evening (with one exception which was nighttime only) religiously, as advised. Some of them are pharmacy or supermarket favourites and others are brand new. The price varies massively between them all (welcome to the economic smorgasbord of the beauty world), but I think you do get what you pay for. But, as they have high potency ingredients, they do build in efficacy to help specific areas and issues – and they are all designed for all sexes. With these I have noticed a positive difference, some dramatically so.

The best eye creams for mature skin in 2024 are: