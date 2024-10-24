10 best eye creams for mature skin that are potent and effective

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Treat dryness, dark circles and puffiness with elixirs from Garnier, Pai and Shiseido
It’s no secret that eye creams are the marmite of the skincare world. Are you in or out? Devotees sing their praises for reducing the appearance of general signs of ageing (wrinkles, puffy bags and dark under-eye “purple” patches). The other camp is suspicious and thinks they create more problems in this oh-so-delicate (three times as thin as the rest of your face) area than they solve.
I was in the latter category until recently, often feeling “swollen” by them – too thick, too dense, too icky – and questioning if I really did need another step in my skincare routine. But, after this tried and tested experiment, I am converted and firmly in favour. Why? Because the formulas have become increasingly more sophisticated and feather-light imbuing an ice-like cooling effect instantly to calm and soothe fatigue and also work overtime to diminish issues such as fine lines and crow’s feet.
The ones chosen here are highly targeted so offer more than your usual in terms of specialized ingredients. What I have learnt is that the very best ones should be like a good night’s sleep: bottled.
I tested each product for three weeks, daily in the morning and evening (with one exception which was nighttime only) religiously, as advised. Some of them are pharmacy or supermarket favourites and others are brand new. The price varies massively between them all (welcome to the economic smorgasbord of the beauty world), but I think you do get what you pay for. But, as they have high potency ingredients, they do build in efficacy to help specific areas and issues – and they are all designed for all sexes. With these I have noticed a positive difference, some dramatically so.
Apart from the really annoying packaging that takes scissors and concentration to open, this hyper-concentrated water-based serum targets signs of eye ageing with its ingredients of copper and bark extracts. As for the results, I noticed a significant reduction in puffiness within three short days. Priced in the middle, it’s certainly one that I would recommend to every age group. The brand is always high quality with an affordable edge.
This is a reasonably priced all-rounder that brightens tired eyes. The ingredients list includes hyaluronic acid to hydrate the delicate skin, lock in moisture and plump fine lines. It also smells of calming cucumber and contains soothing aloe vera, chamomile and witch hazel, all responsible for reducing dark circles. Overall, I found it to have a pleasing instant tightening effect and I would suggest it for all skin types, particularly for treating the first signs of ageing.
This eye-reviving nighttime-only treatment is chock full of volumising peptides to visibly diminish fine lines, wrinkles, and crepiness, plus reduce puffiness and brighten the undereye. It comes with its own eye roller massage tool which I kept in the fridge for an ultra-cooling effect. I used this every evening and found it to be a rather soothing way to end the day. Most importantly though, within seven days I woke with less puffy eyes and looked refreshed. Of course, I cannot ignore the price tag, which is eye wateringly expensive, but if money is no object, this is the one I would choose.
This range is designed for more mature skin and I loved the roller ball style, which made it easy to apply and has a lovely soothing cooling effect that tightens and hydrates and calms any puffiness.
It is dermatologically tested and 100 per cent vegan so is perfect for those with sensitive skin. It contains both aloe vera and allantoin, which calm and nurture dry skin and amino acids boost the skin’s moisture level. The addition of omega 6 and vitamin E makes sure that you are left with a lovely soft feel. I found this to work particularly well on dry patches and dark circles and it is a brilliant addition to a winter skincare routine as a result.
This does what it says on the tin: it has a lovely airy gel formula that feels as though it brightens and tightens the eye area. I liked using this in the mornings particularly, but it is designed to be applied in the evening too. After a week’s use, my under-eye area felt more hydrated and less puffy thanks to its coffee and green tea ingredients. Suitable for all skin types, this gel encourages a smooth, bright and hydrated under-eye area.
This feather-light cream is designed to be used sparingly which is just as well as the tube and precision tip applicator are both tiny. However, a little goes a long way and it’s specifically for sensitive eyes and it does hydrate without the heaviness.
Rich in essential fatty acids, echium helps to improve the appearance of fine lines and keep the delicate eye area plumped, while hyaluronic acid locks hydration in. With a planet-friendly 100 per cent PCR plastic tube, the whole pack can be fully recycled, so this is good for your eyes and the planet.
This highly targeted light cream is designed for both the lip and eye areas as these are most affected in those hormonally-charged pre and post-menopausal years when the skin gets exceedingly dry and thinner, leading to wrinkles. The science here is valid and impressive and is delivered in a small pipette containing proxylane and cassia extract, caffeine and hyaluronic acid, the formula works to reduce puffiness yet smooths the under-eye area and lip contour. I applied this twice daily and (as a postmenopausal woman) I can vouch for its hydrating qualities on both areas.
Garnier is a powerhouse of research and development and always delivers on price. This cream contains vitamin C, niacinamide, caffeine and banana powder which work to cool and brighten. I keep mine in the fridge and apply it in the morning using a gua sha so it seeps in pleasingly. I found that days when I felt fatigued, my eyes were lifted by applying this and dull circles and overall skin appearance was improved so I looked well-rested even while jet-lagged. Great for firming and smoothing.
According to Shiseido’s research, our eye area is our number one skincare concern as we age because it is the first place to lose moisture and show signs of ageing and fatigue. I hear that. The skin is also far more vulnerable to damage caused by daily life: stress, pollution, UV, lack of sleep and even friction – from removing stubborn mascara or rubbing eyes to combat screen fatigue. I loved this eye concentrate, the smell was divine, it contains unctuous active ingredients, and it definitely helped alleviate irritation and helped the appearance of dark circles.
A potent little bottle of a youth injection: I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend this. It’s formulated to brighten and firm the eye area while reducing the appearance of dark circles and puffiness, this triple-action formula contains unique ingredients like a hydrating blue-green algae clinically proven to reduce wrinkle depth and improve firmness, while marshmallow calms the delicate eye area. A keeper.
When it comes to hydrating the eye area if skin is dry, flaky and sore, ingredients like hyaluronic acid, squalane and glycerin are great additions – as they work by targeting fine lines which may be caused by dehydration.
Products with antioxidants, such as vitamin C, and SPF, will help to protect the skin and then you have formulas with ceramides and omegas that can help give a youth-restoring boost by nourishing and strengthening the thin eye area.
With the eye area tending to have skin ten times thinner than the rest of the face, it is more fragile and sensitive, so most serums and moisturisers are too rich in texture to properly combat the area. That’s why it can be all too common if you don’t use eye cream, and instead rely on your normal skincare products around the eyes, you won’t reap the benefits and eyes can actually look more sore and wrinkled because of the ingredients sitting too heavy on the face.
A dedicated eye cream that’s been formulated specifically for the thin skin is the way to go, as it will be gentle and light enough, and free from any ingredients that could cause aggravation.
For efficacy, RéVive’s peau magnifique eye concentrate nightly youth renewal and Vichy’s innovation neovadiol multi corrective eye and lip care are stand-outs, but in ReVive’s case, the price is deeply prohibitive. But, if you’re somebody on a tight budget you cannot go wrong with Garnier’s vitamin C brightening eye cream for results with a healthy price tag. Overall though, I was super impressed with NIOD’s fractionated eye contour concentrate – I love this brand’s lightweight formulations, particularly for the eyes.
For more anti-ageing skincare recommendations, read our dermatologist-led guide
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in