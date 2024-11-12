18 best under-eye masks and patches that help tackle dark circles, bags and wrinkles

Skincare products have a plethora of purposes but the best under-eye masks are ideal for reducing puffiness, temporarily improving the look of dark circles, and offering hydration and brightening effects. Whether in the form of masks or patches, they offer instant relief and refreshment, and are brilliant self-care buys to keep in the fridge, if you seek a cooling boost for a quick pick-me-up.

They are mostly made of gel or soft mesh material soaked in serum to target specific concerns. Key ingredients to look out for include hydration-promoting hyaluronic acid, brightening vitamin C, fine line-focused retinol or balancing niacinamide, depending on your needs.

Created in a comma shape, the masks should ideally hug the under-eye area and stay put while you do other tasks. Whether you fancy a weekly treat or are seeking targeted under-eye support, there are numerous options available.

As always, we’re here to help make your shopping easier, and have rounded up a selection of under-eye patches from brands such as Espa, Charlotte Tilbury, Revolution, Garnier, and Elemis. From budget buys to high-end picks, keep scrolling to discover the best under-eye masks on the market.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our beauty expert in action, testing a range of under-eye masks ( The Independent/Helen Wilson-Beevers )

Our reviewer spent weeks testing a selection of under-eye masks and patches. During this time, the ingredients, composition, feel and results where considered. Our tester also took note of how well the patches stayed in place. Keep reading to find out which ones impressed.

The best under-eye masks for 2024 are: