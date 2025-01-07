13 best vitamin C serums for glowy skin, tested by a beauty expert

Vitamin C serums are among the most popular skincare products. From Olay to Omorovicza, every brand seems to be heralding their product as the secret to beautiful skin, so it’s hard to know how to cut through the noise. That’s where we come in: testing a sheer number of vitamin C serums to bring you the lowdown on the ones that are worth your money.

But what exactly are the benefits of these serums? Well, just as vitamin C can aid our immune system when consumed as part of our diet, it can also be applied topically, as it’s hailed for its skin health benefits, too.

Working as an antioxidant, neutralising free radicals from a variety of sources, including UV rays and pollution, vitamin C has been known to reduce wrinkles, help prevent sun damage, increase collagen production and reduce scarring and dark spots – which is quite an impressive list of benefits for a serum that can simply be applied topically to the skin each morning.

As with any product, not all vitamin C serums are made equal. So, from the concentration to the added ingredients, browse our review of the best vitamin C serums for all budgets.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our tester used each formula after cleansing ( Lauren Cunningham )

Over the course of many weeks, we corralled a huge number of vitamin C serums, from fan favourites to budget-friendly buys and even celebrity-approved products, to see which ones really are worth parting with your cash.

Applied every morning after cleansing and before moisturising, each vitamin C serum was tested on its ease of use, scent, feel, price point and, ultimately, the result seen on the skin. Most of the products come in a similar liquid state with a dropper pipette for easy application – simply apply three to four drops (or however many are recommended on the bottle) into the palm of the hand, rub your hands together and pat the formula onto your face.

For reference, our tester has pale Caucasian skin, which is clear with the occasional hormonal acne breakout. Fine lines can be seen across the forehead and eye edges, and there’s slight redness across the cheeks, chin and nose. They were avid vitamin C users before embarking on this experiment, attributing the product as a core element aiding their skin clarity and vibrancy. Here’s which ones they’d recommend.

Why you can trust

Lauren Cunningham is a time-earned beauty expert with experience testing everything from hyaluronic acids to SPF moisturisers. When it comes to vitamin C serums, she knows her skin in and out – a.k.a. she can spot when a formula is or isn’t working for her. But she’s also researched the formulas in great detail and consulted experts on what makes a great serum.

The best vitamin C serums for 2024 are: