Once upon a simple time, we cleansed, toned and moisturised. Today there is a new step to add to that skin-enhancing list: anti-ageing serums. Specialist, potent treatments that aim to repair, turn back the clock and erase crow’s feet, wrinkles, dryness and melasma (pigmentation from sun damage), they contain a concentrated amount of high-performing active ingredients. They come in small bottles and have a light-as-a-feather consistency unlike heavy-duty moisturisers: think oils and clear gels.

Most of the serums chosen below contain a cocktail of acids, vitamins, omega oils and collagen peptides. Vitamin C in particular can reduce pigmentation, while peptides are strings of molecules called amino acids, which are the "building blocks" of healthy skin. Hyaluronic acid is also a major component of skin, involved in repairing tissue, and omega oils are naturally occurring and hydrate skin. These have been shown to help reverse the effects of ageing, benefiting and plumping the surface, making wrinkles appear diminished and smoothing the skin with their exfoliating, softening powers.

Use a pea-sized amount as they are concentrates, so you don’t need to slather them on, and a little goes a long way. Think of them more like elixirs that are targeted wrinkle-smoothers. In terms of bang for your buck (and they are not all cheap), my selection ranged from the reasonable end of the market at just £12 (that’s three matcha lattes and guaranteed to last longer) up to almost £150, but they are all of superior quality which has been professionally tried and tested, guaranteed!

How I tested

We assessed each serum over a three-week period ( Jane Druker )

I tested each of these ten products for at least three weeks. Some daily in the morning and evening, others twice weekly – both of which are recommended by the beauty glitterati. Some of them are historical favourites of mine and others are brand new. But, as they have high potency ingredients, and especially if you have sensitive skin, build up to using twice daily over a few weeks and target specific areas instead – lines, crow’s feet, wrinkles and dry spots or melasma to see a positive, swift difference.

The best anti-ageing serums for 2024 are: