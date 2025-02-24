10 best anti-ageing day creams to tighten, brighten and lift

The term “anti-ageing” is ironically, quite a dated one. We believe that ageing is a privilege and should be embraced as such. Yet, whether we like it or not, it’s become a skincare label that is still widely used to represent the products that minimise the look of common signs of ageing, including fine lines, wrinkles, uneven skin tone and loss of firmness. Whatever you think of the moniker, if you’re looking for the best anti-ageing day creams for mature skin, you’ve come to the right place.

You should be looking for the following ingredients if you want to see rejuvenating benefits from your day cream. Retinoids (retinol is part of the retinoid family) are the gold standard in anti-ageing, as they have the ability to stimulate collagen and elastin production and promote cell turnover, addressing all the major signs of ageing. Peptides, meanwhile, are the building blocks of the proteins (collagen, elastin and keratin) that keep your skin strong, smooth and full of bounce. Then there are ceramides – fats that strengthen the skin barrier, keeping it firm and well-hydrated. Lastly, hyaluronic acid is one of the best humectants around that can draw moisture to the skin.

Of course, prevention is key, says Ada Ooi, skin and wellness expert and founder of 001 skincare: “To prevent lines from forming, volume loss and pigmentation, use protective measures from as early on as possible, and try to be consistent. Therefore, look for antioxidants in your formula to neutralise free radicals and protect the skin from UV rays, pollution and other environmental damage.”

Ooi adds: “Dermatologists rave about antioxidant vitamin C, with good reason – it’s a real multi-tasking skincare superstar. It not only helps shield the skin but also stimulates collagen production and brightens uneven skin tone.” If your chosen cream doesn’t contain SPF, it should be applied as a next step.

If you want to combat the signs of ageing, our comprehensive list of the best anti-ageing day creams has you covered.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our tester tried a range of anti-ageing creams, to find out which performed the best ( The Independent )

Our tester is an experienced beauty editor in her early 40s, who tests new anti-ageing creams as they launch. Each product included here has been trialled for a minimum of three weeks – most have been trialled until empty. During testing, ease of application was considered, along with how the formula felt and looked on the skin, and how long the youth-preserving skincare ingredients took to plump, smooth, brighten or firm the complexion.

Why you can trust us

Sabine Wiesel is a beauty journalist. As someone in her 40s, she specialises in anti-ageing and mature skin skincare and beauty products. She’s reviewed everything from the best neck creams to retinol eye creams to find the best value products that actually make an impact on fine lines and pigmentation.

The best anti-ageing day creams for 2025 are: