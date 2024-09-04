Jump to content
13 best night creams that promise to boost your beauty sleep

From Charlotte Tilbury and Byoma to No7 and Dove, these skincare products get to work while you snooze

Lauren Cunningham
Freelance fashion and beauty writer and editor
Wednesday 04 September 2024 10:23 EDT
Hydrate, smooth fine lines and brighten for a fresh-faced glow
Hydrate, smooth fine lines and brighten for a fresh-faced glow (The Independent)
Our Top Picks

If you’re on the hunt for the best night creams, you’re probably hoping to give your skin somewhat of an overnight factory reset. Boosting your beauty sleep, night creams can soothe skin, reduce redness and even help build a better skin barrier while you snooze.

We all know sleep is incredibly important but, sometimes, in our always-on-the-go lives, putting our heads down on the pillow for eight hours can seem like we’re losing out on time. So, we’ve tracked down the products that get to work while you get your 40 winks. After all, “creating and maintaining healthy skin is relatively simple,” says skincare expert Jane Scrivner. So, why not keep things nice and easy?

“Your skincare should work to keep your barrier function (a natural blend of oils and water) and acid mantle (skin’s first line of defence) as nourished and balanced as possible, so it glows with good health,” says Scrivner. Adding: “If you keep these in great condition, they will return the skincare favour.”

Housing key hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, shea butter and glycerin, night creams flood the face with moisture. Some even include gold-star skincare ingredients, including retinol and vitamin C, to smooth fine lines and wrinkles, diminish dark spots and brighten the skin, helping you to wake up with a fresh-faced glow.

Keep reading to find out which night creams could boost your beauty sleep – our list includes fan-favourite brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, No7, Byoma and more. Whichever one you choose, be sure to follow Scrivner’s simple steps of cleansing, applying serum and sealing it in with a night cream, to get the best results from your night-time routine.

How we tested

Our beauty buff tester set six weeks aside to search for the best night creams, from a huge range of cosmetics companies, both high-end and affordable. They explored ingredients lists longer than their arm, and considered packaging (its eco-friendliness and luxuriousness), the feel of the creams on their skin and the long-term results. Our reviewer has dry skin, so enjoys a nourishing rich cream, but took this into consideration when picking and reviewing the creams below. These are their favourite finds to suit every budget and skin type.

The best night creams for 2024 are:

  • Best overall – No7 protect and perfect intense advanced night cream: £24.95, Boots.com
  • Best budget buy – Byoma moisturizing gel cream: £11.91, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for dry skin – Kiehl’s midnight recovery omega rich cloud cream: £38.40, Kiehls.co.uk
  • Best retinol night cream – StriVectin advanced retinol nightly renewal moisturiser: £78.75, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for firming – Ole Henriksen dewtopia 5% acid firming night cream: £51, Boots.com

No7 protect and perfect intense advanced night cream

best night creams No7 Protect & Perfect Intense ADVANCED Night Cream 50ml Enhanced Formula Indybest
  • Best: Overall
  • Size: 50ml
  • Type: Tub
  • Key ingredients : Vitamins A, C and E, hyaluronic acid and a collagen peptide technology
  • Suitable for : All skin types, including sensitive skin
  • Why we love it
    • Affordable
    • Vitamin rich
    • Brightens skin and reduces fine lines
    • Spa-like scent
  1.  £24 from Boots.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Byoma moisturizing gel cream

best night cream Byoma Moisturising Gel Cream IndyBest
  • Best: Budget buy
  • Size: 50ml
  • Type: Re-fillable pump
  • Key ingredients : Niacinamide, green tea and tri-ceramide complex
  • Suitable for : All skin types, including oily skin
  • Why we love it
    • Looks adorable
    • Recyclable
    • Lightweight
    • Oil-free
    • Reduces the appearance of pores, fine lines and uneven texture
  1.  £11 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Dove DermaSeries restoring overnight face cream

best night cream Dove Dermaseries Repairing Night Facial Cream IndyBest
  • Best: Value
  • Size: 50ml
  • Type: Tube
  • Key ingredients: Glycerin, shea butter, fatty acids
  • Suitable for : All skin types
  • Why we love it
    • Good price
    • Instantly hydrating
    • Repairs and firms
    • Great for travel
  1.  £13 from Beautytheshop.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Ole Henriksen dewtopia 5% acid firming night cream

best night cream Ole Henriksen Dewtopia 5% Acid Firming Night Crème IndyBest
  • Best: For firming
  • Size: 50ml
  • Type: Tub
  • Key ingredients : Glycolic and lactic acids, edelweiss stem cell, shea butter
  • Suitable for: All skin types, especially older skin
  • Why we love it
    • Firms
    • Deeply hydrating
    • Removes dead skin cells for a glow
  1.  £51 from Boots.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Liz Earle supesrkin nourishing night cream

best night cream Liz Earle Superskin Night Cream IndyBest
  • Best: For sleep
  • Size: 50ml
  • Type: Tub
  • Key ingredients : Persian silk tree extract, pomegranate flower and buriti fruit
  • Suitable for : All skin types, especially older skin
  • Why we love it
    • Smells as good as it feels
    • Calms senses
    • Locks in moisture
  1.  £42 from Boots.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Ren Clean Skincare glow dark spot sleeping cream

best night creams REN Overnight Glow Dark Spot Sleeping Cream Indybest
  • Best: For an even skin tone
  • Size: 50ml
  • Type: Tub
  • Key ingredients : Jojoba seed oil. encapsulated algae and phytoglycogen
  • Suitable for : All skin types
  • Why we love it
    • Evens skin tone
    • Smells divine
    • Reduces darks spots
    • Increases skins glow
  1.  £53 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

StriVectin advanced retinol nightly renewal moisturiser

best night creams StriVectin Advanced Retinol Intensive Night Moisturizer IndyBest
  • Best: Retinol night cream
  • Size: 30ml
  • Type: Pump
  • Key ingredients : Retinol, retinal and NIA-114
  • Suitable for: All skin types, especially older skin
  • Why we love it
    • Retinol
    • Reduces sensitivy
    • Great for retinol newbies
  • Take note
    • Be sure to patch test first
  1.  £78 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Arbonne brighten up radiant night cream with brown algae

best night creams arbonne AgeWell Intense Repairing Night Cream with 2% Bakuchiol IndyBest
  • Best: For brightening
  • Size: 50ml
  • Type: Tub
  • Key ingredients : Brown algae, ascorbyl glucoside (vitamin C) and hyaluronic acid
  • Suitable for : All skin types
  • Why we love it
    • Brightening vitamin C
    • Soothing
  • Take note
    • Expensive
    • Slightly oily finish
  1.  £80 from Arbonne.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Charlotte Tilbury magic night cream

best night cream Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Night Cream IndyBest
  • Best: Luxury night cream
  • Size: 50ml
  • Type: Tub
  • Key ingredients : Plant stem cells, retinol, vitamin E
  • Suitable for : All skin types
  • Why we love it
    • A little goes a long way
    • Instant hydration
    • Firmer and softer skin
  • Take note
    • Expensive
    • Not good for applying make-up over the top
  1.  £100 from Charlottetilbury.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Glow Recipe watermelon glow AHA night treatment

best night creams tried and tested Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow AHA Night Treatment IndyBest
  • Best: Exfoliating night cream
  • Size: 60ml
  • Type: Tub
  • Key ingredients : 2.5% pH-balanced AHA, hyaluronic acid and Niacinamide
  • Suitable for: All skin types
  • Why we love it
    • Doubles as exfoliant
    • Refreshing
    • Evens skin tone and texture
  • Take note
    • Heavily scented
  1.  £19 from Cultbeauty.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Stella McCartney restore cream

best night creams reviewed Stella McCartney Restore Cream IndyBest
  • Best: Celebrity label
  • Size: 50ml
  • Type: Refillable pump
  • Key ingredients : Birch sap, hyaluronic acid and cherry blossom extract
  • Suitable for : All skin types
  • Why we love it
    • Reusable jar
    • Fresh scent
    • Boosts hydration
  • Take note
    • Pricey
  1.  £85 from Wardrobeicons.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Kiehl’s midnight recovery omega rich cloud cream

best night cream Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Omega-Rich Cloud Cream IndyBest
  • Best: For dry skin
  • Size: 50ml
  • Type: Tub
  • Key ingredients : Glycerin, shea butter and omega fatty acids
  • Suitable for : All skin types
  • Why we love it
    • Super soft and creamy
    • Locks in moisture
    • Strengthens skins natural barrier
  1.  £38 from Kiehls.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Oskia bedtime beauty boost

best night cream Oskia Bedtime Beauty Boost IndyBest
  • Best: Vitamin-rich formula
  • Size: 50ml
  • Type: Tub
  • Key ingredients : Vitamins A, B, C, D, E and F, Niacinamide and swiss apple stem cells
  • Suitable for: All skin types
  • Why we love it
    • Packed full of vitamins
    • Improves tone, texture and firmness
  1.  £96 from SpaceNK.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Night cream FAQs

What is the difference between night cream and a moisturiser you would use in the day?

Day creams and moisturisers are focused on protecting your skin against elements such as UV rays, dryness, pollution, and heat, so they typically exclude active ingredients such as acids and retinol that could cause photosensitivity.

Alternatively, night cream focuses on repairing and regenerating your skin, by amplifying the reconstruction process of cells as you sleep after a long day of damage.

Should you use night cream every night?

Night creams work best to nourish and replenish the skin when used consistently over time. The skin is more absorbent at night when you are asleep. Therefore, using a night cream every evening from your late twenties is a good idea, to keep your skin looking healthy and smooth out wrinkles by stimulating collagen production.

Can you use retinol serum and night cream together?

Yes, because retinol can be intense or harsh on the skin, it’s recommended to follow it with a rich and highly moisturising moisturiser or a night cream.

The verdict: Night creams

While any of these night creams are sure to work wonders when it comes to hydrating your skin for a fresh-faced glow come morning, you may prefer one or the other based on the different ingredients. If we had to pick just one product to sit on our bathroom shelf, best believe it’s the No7 protect and perfect intense advanced night cream combining a cocktail of skin-loving ingredients without a staggering cost.

For those with dry skin, Kiehl’s midnight recovery omega rich cloud cream could make all the difference with its rich, creamy formula full of moisture-boosting ingredients. If you’re reaching for retinol, the StriVectin advanced retinol nightly renewal moisturiser is sure to impress.

Refresh your skincare routine, with one of the best vitamin C products or moisturisers for dry skin

