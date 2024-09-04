13 best night creams that promise to boost your beauty sleep

If you’re on the hunt for the best night creams, you’re probably hoping to give your skin somewhat of an overnight factory reset. Boosting your beauty sleep, night creams can soothe skin, reduce redness and even help build a better skin barrier while you snooze.

We all know sleep is incredibly important but, sometimes, in our always-on-the-go lives, putting our heads down on the pillow for eight hours can seem like we’re losing out on time. So, we’ve tracked down the products that get to work while you get your 40 winks. After all, “creating and maintaining healthy skin is relatively simple,” says skincare expert Jane Scrivner. So, why not keep things nice and easy?

“Your skincare should work to keep your barrier function (a natural blend of oils and water) and acid mantle (skin’s first line of defence) as nourished and balanced as possible, so it glows with good health,” says Scrivner. Adding: “If you keep these in great condition, they will return the skincare favour.”

Housing key hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, shea butter and glycerin, night creams flood the face with moisture. Some even include gold-star skincare ingredients, including retinol and vitamin C, to smooth fine lines and wrinkles, diminish dark spots and brighten the skin, helping you to wake up with a fresh-faced glow.

Keep reading to find out which night creams could boost your beauty sleep – our list includes fan-favourite brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, No7, Byoma and more. Whichever one you choose, be sure to follow Scrivner’s simple steps of cleansing, applying serum and sealing it in with a night cream, to get the best results from your night-time routine.

How we tested

Our beauty buff tester set six weeks aside to search for the best night creams, from a huge range of cosmetics companies, both high-end and affordable. They explored ingredients lists longer than their arm, and considered packaging (its eco-friendliness and luxuriousness), the feel of the creams on their skin and the long-term results. Our reviewer has dry skin, so enjoys a nourishing rich cream, but took this into consideration when picking and reviewing the creams below. These are their favourite finds to suit every budget and skin type.

The best night creams for 2024 are: