13 best night creams that promise to boost your beauty sleep

From Charlotte Tilbury and Byoma to No7 and Dove, these skincare products get to work while you snooze
If you’re on the hunt for the best night creams, you’re probably hoping to give your skin somewhat of an overnight factory reset. Boosting your beauty sleep, night creams can soothe skin, reduce redness and even help build a better skin barrier while you snooze.
We all know sleep is incredibly important but, sometimes, in our always-on-the-go lives, putting our heads down on the pillow for eight hours can seem like we’re losing out on time. So, we’ve tracked down the products that get to work while you get your 40 winks. After all, “creating and maintaining healthy skin is relatively simple,” says skincare expert Jane Scrivner. So, why not keep things nice and easy?
“Your skincare should work to keep your barrier function (a natural blend of oils and water) and acid mantle (skin’s first line of defence) as nourished and balanced as possible, so it glows with good health,” says Scrivner. Adding: “If you keep these in great condition, they will return the skincare favour.”
Housing key hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, shea butter and glycerin, night creams flood the face with moisture. Some even include gold-star skincare ingredients, including retinol and vitamin C, to smooth fine lines and wrinkles, diminish dark spots and brighten the skin, helping you to wake up with a fresh-faced glow.
Keep reading to find out which night creams could boost your beauty sleep – our list includes fan-favourite brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, No7, Byoma and more. Whichever one you choose, be sure to follow Scrivner’s simple steps of cleansing, applying serum and sealing it in with a night cream, to get the best results from your night-time routine.
Our beauty buff tester set six weeks aside to search for the best night creams, from a huge range of cosmetics companies, both high-end and affordable. They explored ingredients lists longer than their arm, and considered packaging (its eco-friendliness and luxuriousness), the feel of the creams on their skin and the long-term results. Our reviewer has dry skin, so enjoys a nourishing rich cream, but took this into consideration when picking and reviewing the creams below. These are their favourite finds to suit every budget and skin type.
Day creams and moisturisers are focused on protecting your skin against elements such as UV rays, dryness, pollution, and heat, so they typically exclude active ingredients such as acids and retinol that could cause photosensitivity.
Alternatively, night cream focuses on repairing and regenerating your skin, by amplifying the reconstruction process of cells as you sleep after a long day of damage.
Night creams work best to nourish and replenish the skin when used consistently over time. The skin is more absorbent at night when you are asleep. Therefore, using a night cream every evening from your late twenties is a good idea, to keep your skin looking healthy and smooth out wrinkles by stimulating collagen production.
Yes, because retinol can be intense or harsh on the skin, it’s recommended to follow it with a rich and highly moisturising moisturiser or a night cream.
While any of these night creams are sure to work wonders when it comes to hydrating your skin for a fresh-faced glow come morning, you may prefer one or the other based on the different ingredients. If we had to pick just one product to sit on our bathroom shelf, best believe it’s the No7 protect and perfect intense advanced night cream combining a cocktail of skin-loving ingredients without a staggering cost.
For those with dry skin, Kiehl’s midnight recovery omega rich cloud cream could make all the difference with its rich, creamy formula full of moisture-boosting ingredients. If you’re reaching for retinol, the StriVectin advanced retinol nightly renewal moisturiser is sure to impress.
