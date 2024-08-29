The Inkey List is an affordable skincare brand that has a list of bestsellers as long as my arm and I’m afraid I’m about to add another: introducing the tripeptide plumping lip balms (£11, Lookfantastic.com), which now comes in three shades. Yes, I’ll always have the caffeine eye cream (£10, Lookfantastic.com) and the oat cleansing balm (£12, Lookfantastic.com) but this lip balm makes some pretty lofty promises and, I’ve got to say, I’m intrigued.

Among the claims, the brand says that the formula will “visibly smooth, hydrate and plump lips by up to 40 per cent in four weeks,” and clarified that this was subject to applying every day, three times a day. While such results were only seen in a small 20-person test group, the product still piqued my interest. As did the mention of two per cent “ultra filling spheres”, which set out to fill (as the name suggests) the lines across the surface of my lips.

Could it be too good to be true? Keep reading to find out.

How I tested

open image in gallery I take the lip balm almost everywhere with me, reapplying as soon as my lips start to feel dry ( Lucy Smith )

Applying the lip balm more than three times a day for approximately two weeks, I paid attention to the consistency and taste of the product, the feel of my lips both throughout the day and throughout the entire testing period, and the appearance of the balm as a make-up product.

For context, my lips were in relatively good condition at the start of the test but as you can see (above left) there were definitely some fine lines that the product’s “ultra filling spheres” could do to plump out. See below for my verdict.