Does The Inkey List’s £11 lip balm really deliver on its plumping claims?

It promises to plump lips by up to 40 per cent

Lucy Smith
Beauty writer
Thursday 29 August 2024 11:13 EDT
It leaves my lips feeling quenched like nothing else
It leaves my lips feeling quenched like nothing else (The Inkey List/The Independent)

The Inkey List is an affordable skincare brand that has a list of bestsellers as long as my arm and I’m afraid I’m about to add another: introducing the tripeptide plumping lip balms (£11, Lookfantastic.com), which now comes in three shades. Yes, I’ll always have the caffeine eye cream (£10, Lookfantastic.com) and the oat cleansing balm (£12, Lookfantastic.com) but this lip balm makes some pretty lofty promises and, I’ve got to say, I’m intrigued.

Among the claims, the brand says that the formula will “visibly smooth, hydrate and plump lips by up to 40 per cent in four weeks,” and clarified that this was subject to applying every day, three times a day. While such results were only seen in a small 20-person test group, the product still piqued my interest. As did the mention of two per cent “ultra filling spheres”, which set out to fill (as the name suggests) the lines across the surface of my lips.

Could it be too good to be true? Keep reading to find out.

How I tested

I take the lip balm almost everywhere with me, reapplying as soon as my lips start to feel dry
I take the lip balm almost everywhere with me, reapplying as soon as my lips start to feel dry (Lucy Smith)

Applying the lip balm more than three times a day for approximately two weeks, I paid attention to the consistency and taste of the product, the feel of my lips both throughout the day and throughout the entire testing period, and the appearance of the balm as a make-up product.

For context, my lips were in relatively good condition at the start of the test but as you can see (above left) there were definitely some fine lines that the product’s “ultra filling spheres” could do to plump out. See below for my verdict.

The Inkey List tripeptide plumping lip balm

the inkey list tripeptide plumping lip balm review
  • Size: 10ml
  • Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, fatty acid-rich castor oil, shea butter, olive and squalane
  • Shades: 4
  • Cruelty-free: Yes
  • Flavoured: No
  • Why we love it
    • Adds a healthy yet subtle colour to the lips (in shade pink tint)
    • Isn’t sticky and does appear as though lips are immediately plumped
  • Take note
    • Taste isn’t pleasant
The verdict: The Inkey List tripeptide plumping lip balm

This balm never leaves my side thanks to its instant plumping results. I’m continually reaching for it among my stash of balms, and the light tint makes it a great no make-up-make-up formula to have in hand for WFH, heatwaves and everything in between. For £11, I think it’s worth your time and money. Now I just need to invest in more shades.

