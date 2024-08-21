Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

11 best skincare products under £15, according to our beauty writer

From affordable cleansers to eye creams and an all-important SPF

Lucy Smith
Beauty writer
Wednesday 21 August 2024 12:47 EDT
These 11 affordable formulas are luxury brand rivals
These 11 affordable formulas are luxury brand rivals (Lucy Smith/The Independent)
Our Top Picks

Finding cheap skincare that performs as well as (if not better than) luxury products is becoming increasingly hard. What’s even harder is finding skincare so cheap that it comes in at less than £15 – enter, IndyBest.

We’ve spent the past month putting a myriad of products to the test because we’re firm believers that good skincare shouldn’t cost the earth. Whether you need a new moisturiser for dry skin or an SPF to minimise the appearance of ageing, you can do it on a budget.

One of the best ways to cut the costs on your morning and evening routine is to strip away the non-essentials, and by that, we don’t mean getting rid of products. Modern skincare companies – such as Deciem’s The Ordinary – understand that not everyone needs their eye cream to have a pure gold formula in order for it to effectively brighten.

La Prairie’s gold radiance eye cream (£575, John Lewis) of course offers just this and, while the brand has its own time and place in our hearts, our mission here was to find the products that are all together as effective as such a premium pick, without the bells and whistles. Keep reading to see how we got on.

Related

How we tested

We tested these 11 skincare items over the course of a month
We tested these 11 skincare items over the course of a month (Lucy Smith)

The testing process for cheap skincare began before we had our hands on products, and involved doing an ingredients deep dive on some of the more affordable brands and formulas on our radar.

Testing over four weeks, we trialled them together as a complete skincare routine. The idea was to provide you with every single step in your morning and night routines, as well as options for different skin types.

For example, we wanted moisturisers that didn’t leave skin feeling weighed under; toners that made an obvious difference to the skin’s texture; cleansers and make-up removers that didn’t leave skin feeling tight (while still effectively removing foundation and eye make-up); eye creams to brighten and plump; serums to be packed with skin-boosting antioxidants and vitamins; and SPFs had to feel weightless and comedogenic.

The bar was high. Here’s what made the final cut, and why.

The best cheap skincare products under £15 for 2024 are:

  • Best overall – Garnier BHA + niacinamide daily UV, SPF50: £12.99, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best for dehydrated skin – The Inkey List hyaluronic acid serum: £9, Boots.com
  • Best for all skin types – e.l.f. cosmetics pure skin toner: £9, Beautybay.com
  • Best for tired skin – Bondi Sands eye spy vitamin C eye cream: £9.99, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best everyday moisturising – Bubble slam dunk hydrating face moisturiser: £4.99, Amazon.co.uk

Garnier BHA + niacinamide daily UV, SPF50

garnier bha+ niacinamde daily uv spf 50+ Indybest
  • Best: Overall
  • Size: 40ml
  • Key incredients: Water, glycerin, niacinamide, salicylic acid and oil absorbing silica silyate
  • Cruelty-free: Yes
  • Fragranced: No
  • Best suited to: All skin types, so long as used atop a hydrating moisturiser on dryer skin types
  • Why we love it
    • Weightless
    • Fragrance-free
    • Sits well under make-up
  • Take note
    • Runny formula
  1.  £12 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Face Halo makeup remover, set of three

Face halo cleansing pads Indybest
  • Best: For make-up removal
  • Size: Pack of three
  • Fabric: Polyester
  • Cruelty-free: Yes
  • Best suited to: All skin types
  • Why we love it
    • Reusable and eco-friendly
    • Removes waterproof make-up
  • Take note
    • Not enough in one pack to see you through a week
  1.  £9 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

COSRX low pH good morning gel cleanser

cosrx low pr good morning gel cleanser Indybest
  • Best: For a second cleanse
  • Size: 50ml
  • Key ingredients: Water, healing cryptomeria japonica leaf extract and soothing evening primrose oil (oenothera biennis flower extract)
  • Fragranced: Yes
  • Cruelty-free: Yes
  • Best suited to: All skin types, except sensitive
  • Why we love it
    • The scent is calming and spa-like
    • Suitable for dry skin despite slight lather
  1.  £9 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

e.l.f. cosmetics pure skin toner

elf pure skin toner Indybest
  • Best: For all skin types
  • Size: 150ml
  • Key ingredients: Niacinamide, glycerin, aloe leaf juice and soothing oat milk
  • Cruelty free: Yes
  • Fragranced: No
  • Best suited to: All skin types
  • Why we love it
    • Non-drying
    • Vegan
  1.  £9 from Beautybay.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Bondi Sands eye spy vitamin C eye cream

bondi sands eye spy brightening eye cream Indybest
  • Best: For tired skin
  • Size: 15ml
  • Key ingredients: Vitamin C, brightening carrot oil and puffy eye-minimising green coffee bean
  • Cruelty-free: Yes
  • Fragranced: No
  • Best suited to: All skin types
  • Why we love it
    • Brightening
    • Soothing
  1.  £7 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The Inkey List hyaluronic acid serum

The inkey list hyaluronic acid serum Indybest
  • Best: For dehydrated skin
  • Size: 30ml
  • Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, peptides (2% matrixyl 3000™) and glycerin
  • Cruelty-free: Yes
  • Fragranced: No
  • Best suited to: All skin types, but specifically those suffering dehydration (not to be confused with dryness)
  • Why we love it
    • Lightweight
    • Skin looks instantly hydrated
  • Take note
    • Small size
  1.  £9 from Boots.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The Ordinary retinol serum 1% in squalane

the ordinary retinol 1% in squalane Indybest
  • Best: Retinol for dry skin
  • Size: 30ml
  • Key ingredients: Pure retinol 1% solution, squalane, softening jojoba oil
  • Cruelty-free: Yes
  • Fragranced: No
  • Best suited to: Normal to dry skin
  • Why we love it
    • A good introductory retinol
    • Lightweight as an oil product
  • Take note
    • Not as suitable for oily skin type
  1.  £6 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Bubble slam dunk hydrating face moisturiser

bubble slam dunk hydrating moisturiser Indybest
  • Best: Everyday moisturising
  • Size: 50ml
  • Key ingredients: Blue light-protecting Vitamin E, soothing aloe leaf juice and nourishing shea butter
  • Cruelty-free: Yes
  • Fragranced: No, but natural scent is pleasant
  • Best suited to: Normal to oily skin
  • Why we love it
    • A little goes a long way
    • Luxury, Kate Somerville-esque push-button dispenser
    • Soothing
  • Take note
    • Not hydrating enough for dry skin type
  1.  £4 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Weleda skin food

Weleda skin food Indybest
  • Best: For dry, flaky skin
  • Size: 75ml
  • Key ingredients: Soothing calendula extract, antioxidant-rich sunflower seed extract, nourishing beeswax and fatty acids from olive oil
  • Cruelty-free: Yes
  • Fragranced: Yes
  • Best suited to: Dry skin
  • Why we love it
    • A dry skin hero
    • Nourishing
    • The ultimate aromatherapy scent
  • Take note
    • Scent isn’t sensitive skin-friendly
  1.  £14 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Dr PawPaw original balm

Dr. pawpaw original balm Indybest
  • Best: For chapped lips
  • Size: 10ml
  • Key ingredients: Olive oil, aloe leaf extract and humectant-rich castor oil
  • Cruelty-free: Yes
  • Fragranced: No
  • Best suited to: All skin types
  • Why we love it
    • Hands-free application
    • Hydrating
    • Softening
  • Take note
    • Unflavoured
  1.  £5 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Dr Jart+ cicapair intensive soothing repair serum mask

Dr. Jart+ cicapair intensive soothing repair serum mask Indybest
  • Best: For redness reduction
  • Size: Pack of one
  • Key ingredients: Peptides, water, niacinamide, redness soothing centella asiatica leaf extract and glycerin
  • Cruelty-free: No
  • Fragranced: No
  • Best suited to: All skin types
  • Why we love it
    • Cooling
    • Soothing
  • Take note
    • A nighttime mask and to one for instant glowy results
  1.  £8 from Spacenk.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Cheap skincare under £15

For overall value for money with the most ingredient-packed (without being irritating) formula, Garnier’s BHA + niacinamide daily UV SPF 50 is our pick of the bunch. Every entry in this edit has its own place in our skincare routine, but the Garnier SPF is championing a price point most competitors in the UV protection field can’t rival. It isn’t just doing the bare minimum; this product actively works to improve the condition of your skin, sun protection aside. Bubble’s slam dunk moisturiser comes in a close second and, for the best make-up remover that will never ever run out, you’ve got to get your hands on some Face Halo cleansing pads.

For more of our favourite first cleanser picks, browse the best cleansing balms to remove make-up and nourish skin

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in