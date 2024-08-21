11 best skincare products under £15, according to our beauty writer

Finding cheap skincare that performs as well as (if not better than) luxury products is becoming increasingly hard. What’s even harder is finding skincare so cheap that it comes in at less than £15 – enter, IndyBest.

We’ve spent the past month putting a myriad of products to the test because we’re firm believers that good skincare shouldn’t cost the earth. Whether you need a new moisturiser for dry skin or an SPF to minimise the appearance of ageing, you can do it on a budget.

One of the best ways to cut the costs on your morning and evening routine is to strip away the non-essentials, and by that, we don’t mean getting rid of products. Modern skincare companies – such as Deciem’s The Ordinary – understand that not everyone needs their eye cream to have a pure gold formula in order for it to effectively brighten.

La Prairie’s gold radiance eye cream (£575, John Lewis) of course offers just this and, while the brand has its own time and place in our hearts, our mission here was to find the products that are all together as effective as such a premium pick, without the bells and whistles. Keep reading to see how we got on.

How we tested

The testing process for cheap skincare began before we had our hands on products, and involved doing an ingredients deep dive on some of the more affordable brands and formulas on our radar.

Testing over four weeks, we trialled them together as a complete skincare routine. The idea was to provide you with every single step in your morning and night routines, as well as options for different skin types.

For example, we wanted moisturisers that didn’t leave skin feeling weighed under; toners that made an obvious difference to the skin’s texture; cleansers and make-up removers that didn’t leave skin feeling tight (while still effectively removing foundation and eye make-up); eye creams to brighten and plump; serums to be packed with skin-boosting antioxidants and vitamins; and SPFs had to feel weightless and comedogenic.

The bar was high. Here’s what made the final cut, and why.

The best cheap skincare products under £15 for 2024 are: