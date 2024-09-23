14 best cleansers to help you achieve your skincare goals

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
We tested a range of facial cleansers, including those for dry and sensitive skin
For many of us, a facial cleanser is the first thing to hit our skin in the morning, and the one product we rely on to leave us feeling fresh-faced at the end of each day. Laying the foundation for the rest of your skincare routine, your facial cleanser should meet your individual skincare needs, too.
In the most basic sense, there are four skin types. If you have a shiny or acne-prone complexion, you likely have oily skin, but if the oiliness is restricted to the T-zone, you probably have combination skin. If your skin feels tight and flaky, it’s likely down to dry skin, but if your skins feels hydrated and comfortable, you probably have ‘normal’ skin (lucky you).
Besides removing dirt and make-up, facial cleansers can contain helpful ingredients, such as vitamin C for brightening skin tone, hyaluronic acid for tackling wrinkles, or lactic acid to reveal smoother skin.
Of course, it’s unrealistic to expect a single facial wash to be able to achieve all of the above, so it’s best to look out for just a few key ingredients that align with your own skincare goals.
If you’re wondering where to start, fear not, as we’ve rounded up a whole host of skincare saviours, with facial cleansers for every skin type and budget.
To give these facial cleansers a real chance to shine, we made sure to keep the rest of our skincare routine consistent during testing, so we could attribute any changes (good or bad) to the facial cleansers.
We tested each one in the morning (on a clear face) and in the evening (to remove make-up), unless the brand instructed otherwise. We paid attention to how each cleanser made our skin feel during and after use, and looked at how well each product removed make-up.
We also considered the smell and texture of the cleansers, while analysing the skin’s complexion and texture. Finally, we looked at the packaging, for those who like to display skincare products on their bathroom shelves.
La Roche-Posay is a great choice for anyone with oily or spot-prone skin, with dermatologists often recommending this brand to teens and those battling acne. This specific cleanser could be a good option for those with sensitive skin, too, as the hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic formula is designed to remove dirt and grime without disrupting the natural pH balance or blocking pores.
When we tested the product, our face felt cleansed instantly. Lathering the product on wet skin, we enjoyed the smell and texture. We recommend creating a slight lather in your hands before properly applying it to your face, to get that foamy feel. After washing, we felt sparklingly refreshed, and our skin felt smooth, if a little tight.
The pump bottle made application easy, though, it is important to note this product should not come into contact with your eyes, so you are better off removing eye make-up separately beforehand. Overall, we couldn’t get enough of this product, as it provided a vibrancy to the skin that was noticeable after just a few washes.
This cleanser had the most lightweight, gentle yet effective wash of all those we tried. It created a thin, bubbly lather and, with very little elbow grease, it made light work of removing our full face of make-up – foundation, mascara and all.
The brand claims this facial cleanser is gentle, hydrating and effective, and we would have to agree with all of the above. While we can’t say our complexion transformed overnight, we did enjoy using this simple and kind formula.
Made from a tri-ceramide complex including liquorice root and green tea, the cleanser breaks down dirt and oils while working hard to protect and enhance the skin’s natural barrier. We also thought the value was amazing, for less than £10, the size of the product is extremely generous.
This cleanser was a surprising one. After applying a small amount in your hands, you rub them together until the colour changes from a white cream to a clear oil. The product felt thick and moisturising on the skin, giving a nice creamy feeling, although it felt quite stubborn, so we had to rub our face quite vigorously.
Before washing off the cleanser, we looked in the mirror and saw that our make-up – especially our eye make-up – hadn’t budged. However, after rinsing off the product with warm water, any trace of make-up had completely disappeared.
Our skin felt moisturised afterwards but the feeling of the product lingered for a bit, which some people may not like.
This cleanser’s biggest selling points are its heavenly scent and the fun bubbles it creates. Our first reaction was to the beautiful aroma, derived from white rose, watermelon and pink pepper, with the cleanser touted as being made from 97 per cent natural ingredients. This, combined with the soft, foamy texture of the product, made for a truly luxurious experience.
After rinsing off the cleanser with warm water, we noticed we still had mascara under our eyes, so we went back in for a rinse and repeat. However, we still had to resort to an additional make-up remover to get rid of the final traces of mascara. We’d therefore keep this product for use on a bare face in the morning, as we still found it a refreshing way to start the day, and it left skin feeling comfortable and soft.
This brand is relatively new to the skincare world. After launching in 2019 and gaining huge popularity on TikTok in the US, it has been available in Boots stores across the UK since January 2024. The marketing and packaging is very eye-catching, with its bold colours and fun abstract shapes it is definitely marketed towards younger people.
The product itself had a sticky, jelly-like feeling while lathering. With little to no scent, it felt very simple and straightforward. Afterwards, skin felt smooth, and we didn’t detect any feeling of residue.
Touted as being heavily backed by scientific research, the cleanser combines ingredients such as lavender water, red algae and gluconolactone to clean, exfoliate and calm skin all at once.
It did a decent job of removing make-up, although, we did have some traces of mascara left over. However, the uncomplicated nature of the product makes it a great choice for teens, helping them to start developing good skincare habits.
The name of this product sets up certain expectations, however, make-up-melting it was not. While we loved the fun, waxy and moisturising texture of the balm (and the adorable little spoon provided to scoop it out), our make-up was not fully removed after the first use. We had to go two more rounds with it before our foundation was completely cleared, although mascara was taken care of pretty well. That being said, we loved the fact our skin felt hydrated and nourished after using this cleanser.
The real selling point of this cleanser is its versatility. The balm comes with a small vial of exfoliating bamboo booster, which the brand recommends you add to your cleanser in the morning once or twice a week, to help slough away dead skin cells. We loved this combination of cream wax cleanser and exfoliating beads, as it left our skin feeling velvety.
This cleanser felt more like a clay mask than a face wash. The brand recommends using a grape-sized amount per wash, but we found this to be way too much product – a single pump was just fine for us.
The super-thick, creamy consistency was very gentle when applied to dry skin. Liz Earle recommends using a hot flannel (not included) to remove this cleanser – a tip we tried and loved. It really helped make sure every nook and cranny was reached, as well as helping to remove eye make-up with ease. We especially loved the hot-cloth method as a refreshing and comforting way to start our mornings.
After use, skin felt fresh and rejuvenated, almost as if we had exfoliated. Although we weren’t fans of the neroli and honey scent, the musty floral tones will definitely suit others. Natural ingredients such as rosemary, chamomile and eucalyptus create a calming, cooling concoction, which is why we think this cleanser might be a great fit for those with sensitive skin.
Arriving in a stylish small glass bottle, this facial cleanser is packed with powerful herbaceous scents. However, as chic as the bottle is, it does make it slightly harder to control how much cleanser is poured out each time.
Lathering it onto a damp face, the formula itself felt thick and hydrating. As instructed by the brand, once applied onto the skin, we left the product for a minute or two before rinsing it off. Afterwards, our skin felt soft, and we noticed our make-up went on particularly well that morning, too.
Cerave has been a go-to skincare brand recommended by dermatologists for years, thanks to its no-frills, effective formulas. This cleanser works to lock in moisture to provide hydration for up to 24 hours, and, after only a couple of uses, we found our skin looked hydrated and our complexion appeared bright and even in tone.
The pump applicator made this cleanser super easy to use, and we found the size of the bottle to be very generous, given the price. You only need a single pump per use, so it should last quite a while, too.
The product comes out very jelly-like but it has a more oil-like consistency once you start to lather it up. We think this cleaner would be great for sensitive or dry skin, but probably not for those at the oilier end of the spectrum.
We know the name of this product may give pause for concern, but we urge you not to be put off, as it was truly dreamy on our skin. Incredibly thick and creamy, it almost felt like we were using a face mask.
Moisture is the aim with this cleanser, as it works to refresh and revitalise your skin. The cleanser does this with a list of ingredients that would also look at home in a recipe for a delicious smoothie. It includes manuka honey for conditioning the skin, as well as avocado and jojoba oils for locking in that creamy moisture from the goat’s milk, which is said to have soothing properties.
As it doesn’t lather, at times, this cleanser felt more like a rich moisturiser, melting into the skin and leaving no sticky residue behind. We will certainly be reaching for this cleanser again when our skin needs some TLC.
This was one of the gentler facial cleansers we tried. Once squirted out of its understated tube, the product felt like something in between an oil and a soap. After rinsing, our skin felt tightened but not stripped. Throughout the following days, we noticed our complexion looked calm and even, too.
Fresh’s skincare products often feature the brand’s signature rose scent, and this facial cleanser is no exception. While it may have been on the strong side for us, we are sure it will be a selling point for fans of floral fragrances.
When it comes to the ingredients, we liked the fact the amino-rich proteins that are used to support your skin’s elasticity are upcycled from the food industry. One person’s waste is another person’s facial cleanser, it turns out – meaning it’s good for your skin and better for the planet, too.
Elemis is an award-winning brand with fan-favourite products – particularly in the fields of anti-ageing and spa treatments. Case in point: this pro collagen cleanser, which uses fatty acids and a blend of nine essential oils to aid skin’s elasticity and create a visibly smoother complexion.
With a consistency akin to rubbing thick honey on your face, this one felt the strangest to apply. However, our skin did feel very nourished while we were lathering up this balm. The brand advises you to apply the product to a dry face then remove the balm with a hot flannel. This, combined with the lavender, chamomile and eucalyptus-infused scent, made using this cleanser feel like an at-home spa treatment.
The brand claims 98 per cent of users found the balm removes all make-up and grime with ease, and we can confirm it did away with foundation and mascara, hassle-free. However, when we carried on with our usual skincare routine after using this cleanser, we did notice slight piling on the skin.
Despite that, our skin felt smooth and was left with a velvety texture. We think the luxurious feel and effect of this cleanser make it a great choice for at-home pampering nights.
When it comes to the clean girl skincare aesthetic, Glossier needs no introduction. Coming in a chic glass bottle, with an unusual brown-coloured cleanser, this product looks and feels more luxe than its price tag suggests.
The brand encourages you to rub the product over the skin for a full minute, to get all the exfoliating and regenerative benefits. It formed a nice lather that did a great job of doing away with our foundation and mascara, and our skin was left feeling extremely clean and as though we had just used an extremely gentle exfoliator.
If, like us, you like to feel as though you’re getting your money’s worth from your skincare, you’ll be pleased to know Glossier uses amino acid surfactants, which are said to create an undetectable film that holds key ingredients onto the skin, so they don’t end up merely being washed down the drain.
Perhaps due to its Harley Street medical origins, or the fact it uses diamond particles in so many of its products, 111 Skin is a brand that exudes luxury. After trying this vitamin C brightening cleanser, we think the brand’s reputation for quality products is well-earned, too.
Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that combats a range of complexion issues, from dullness and redness to signs of ageing, helping to provide radiant, more youthful-looking skin. This cleanser combines these benefits with a glucoside complex that protects the skin’s barrier, encouraging the natural production of collagen, hyaluronic acid and elastin. Meanwhile, the aforementioned diamond particles clear away dead skin cells and enable deeper penetration of actives.
The product itself has a very thick jelly consistency, which we enjoyed, but you can also add some more water for a softer lather, if preferred. Once we’d rinsed off the product, we were shocked by how great our skin looked straightaway. Considering it was first thing in the morning, our skin looked surprisingly radiant and bright, with a noticeable blurred effect to the texture.
Although this product is definitely on the pricier side, if you’re looking for a luxury face wash with quick-acting results, this could be the cleanser for you.
When it comes to facial cleansers, different products offer different benefits, so it’s important to find one that addresses your own complexion concerns. That being said, for an all-round great facial cleanser that’s refreshing, accessible, effective for all skin types, La Roche Posay’s purifying cleanser comes out on top.
If you’re after great value for money, you can’t go wrong with the Byoma creamy jelly cleanser for a great face wash for all skin types. However, if you have some cash to splash, we would highly recommend 111 Skin’s vitamin C brightening cleanser, for almost immediate radiant results.
