14 best cleansers to help you achieve your skincare goals

For many of us, a facial cleanser is the first thing to hit our skin in the morning, and the one product we rely on to leave us feeling fresh-faced at the end of each day. Laying the foundation for the rest of your skincare routine, your facial cleanser should meet your individual skincare needs, too.

In the most basic sense, there are four skin types. If you have a shiny or acne-prone complexion, you likely have oily skin, but if the oiliness is restricted to the T-zone, you probably have combination skin. If your skin feels tight and flaky, it’s likely down to dry skin, but if your skins feels hydrated and comfortable, you probably have ‘normal’ skin (lucky you).

Besides removing dirt and make-up, facial cleansers can contain helpful ingredients, such as vitamin C for brightening skin tone, hyaluronic acid for tackling wrinkles, or lactic acid to reveal smoother skin.

Of course, it’s unrealistic to expect a single facial wash to be able to achieve all of the above, so it’s best to look out for just a few key ingredients that align with your own skincare goals.

If you’re wondering where to start, fear not, as we’ve rounded up a whole host of skincare saviours, with facial cleansers for every skin type and budget.

How we tested

To give these facial cleansers a real chance to shine, we made sure to keep the rest of our skincare routine consistent during testing, so we could attribute any changes (good or bad) to the facial cleansers.

open image in gallery A selection of the facial cleansers we tested ( Ella Duggan )

We tested each one in the morning (on a clear face) and in the evening (to remove make-up), unless the brand instructed otherwise. We paid attention to how each cleanser made our skin feel during and after use, and looked at how well each product removed make-up.

We also considered the smell and texture of the cleansers, while analysing the skin’s complexion and texture. Finally, we looked at the packaging, for those who like to display skincare products on their bathroom shelves.

The best facial cleansers for 2024 are: