Adult acne is one of the most common skin concerns. It can range from blackheads and whiteheads to small red bumps called papules, pus-filled spots known as pustules or painful cysts.

I’ve experienced my fair share of these symptoms as a result of my hormonal acne and rosacea. According to Dr Anjali Mahto, consultant dermatologist at Self London, it would seem I’m not alone, as acne accounts for around 3.5 million GP appointments each year in the UK.

Puberty and genetics play a significant role in the appearance of acne, Dr Mahto explains. “During puberty, our bodies start to produce male hormones known as androgens. These androgens act on the oil glands, causing them to increase oil production. At the same time, cells lining the hair follicle become ‘sticky’ and start clumping together. The end result is that pores become blocked with sticky skin cells and excess oil.”

The good news is that there are solutions to these issues. Together with Dr Sonia Khorana, a GP and dermatologist, the pair took me through a comprehensive routine – from cleansing to moisturising – to help ease my acne.

Of course, topical products alone can’t remedy a life-long history of acne. As Dr Khorana describes, other triggers can include your menstrual cycle, hormones, medication, gym supplements, diet and stress. While I couldn’t transform all of these components overnight, I took them into consideration to help temper my expectations. Scroll on to discover how my skin fared.

How I tested the best skincare products for acne

The expert-approved products are listed here in the order they should be applied ( Louise Whitbread )

I spent weeks testing a dermatologist-approved skincare routine, spanning cleansers, serums, retinol, moisturisers, SPF and even LED treatments. I assessed each stage of the routine by these criteria:

Sensitivity: As any acne sufferer knows, your skin can be especially prone to irritation when breaking out, so I noted any instances of inflammation or stinging.

As any acne sufferer knows, your skin can be especially prone to irritation when breaking out, so I noted any instances of inflammation or stinging. Ease of use: This applied to everything from the LED mask to the SPF and, to put it simply, refers to how comfy and practical the products were to wear. For instance, if one of the formulas pilled when layered up with the others, then it would prove the routine was ineffective. Similarly, if the moisturiser step felt heavy and sticky, chances are I wouldn’t reach for it nightly – despite its blemish-minimising benefits.

This applied to everything from the LED mask to the SPF and, to put it simply, refers to how comfy and practical the products were to wear. For instance, if one of the formulas pilled when layered up with the others, then it would prove the routine was ineffective. Similarly, if the moisturiser step felt heavy and sticky, chances are I wouldn’t reach for it nightly – despite its blemish-minimising benefits. Instant effects: I wanted to see if these products had an immediate payoff, such as reduced inflammation.

I wanted to see if these products had an immediate payoff, such as reduced inflammation. Long-term effects: Arguably the most important factor – did I see a noticeable reduction in the symptoms of my acne? To judge this, I looked closely at my skin’s redness, pore size and the frequency of breakouts.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Louise Whitbread is an experienced beauty editor and has covered the topic of acne multiple times for The Independent, including a review of CeraVe’s blemish control gel and blackhead treatments, and has written deep dives into how to get rid of acne scars and reduce the appearance of pores. Louise suffers persistent hormonal acne, particularly around her chin, so she was well placed to test Dr Mahto and Dr Khorana’s recommendations.

The best skincare products for acne in 2025 are: