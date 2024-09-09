From everyday salves with SPF to intensive formulas and skincare-make-up hybrids (see tinted and high-shine options), the best lip balms can be godsends, but how do they work?

Essentially, lip balms work to hydrate and protect, explains Dr Jason Thomson, head of medical at Skin + Me. Oils and waxes in the formulas form a barrier on the lips, locking in moisture. “This is particularly helpful because the skin on our lips is thinner and lacks oil glands, making it more prone to dryness and chapping, especially in winter,” says Thomson.

In addition to hydrating the skin, lip balms can provide nourishing and soothing benefits, and defend against environmental damage. Thompson highlights the importance of sun protection, saying: “For a lip balm used during the day, especially in the summer months, ensure it includes broad-spectrum sun protection.” It should contain at least SPF 30, and be applied “at least every two hours, to maintain effective sun protection”.

Then there’s the question of how often you ought to top up. You should reapply regularly throughout the day, to stay on top of lip hydration and health, Thomson says, and if you’re treating dry, chapped lips, “apply it whenever your lips feel dry, which is typically at least four times a day”.

If your pout could do with a boost, keep reading, as we’ve rounded up our favourite lip balms that deliver great results.

How we tested

open image in gallery We assessed immediate softening and whether the balms could keep dryness at bay ( Lois Borny )

We’ve been working our way through these balms for around two months. We assessed how they made our lips feel immediately, and after multiple reapplications. Above all, we wanted the formulas to boost and maintain moisture, and, in doing so, keep our lips comfortable, soft and smooth. We noted any extra benefits, such as plumping effects, SPF protection and whether the balms included a gloss or tint. Safe to say, our pout has never felt better.

The best lip balms for 2024 are: