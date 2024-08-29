10 best eyelash curlers for lift and length, tried and tested

While eyelash curlers might all look the same, they aren’t all made equal (trust us, we’ve tried a lot). From heated styles (think hair curlers for your lashes) to classic stainless steel designs, achieving sky-high lashes for an awakened eye look is all down to finding the best beauty tool for the job.

While some think it’s a superfluous step in a make-up routine, eyelash curlers have firm endorsement from make-up artists and A-listers alike. Alexa Chung, Kim Kardashian and Jodi Comer all have the tool in their beauty arsenal, while MUAs rely on curlers to help their clients’ lashes hold mascara and give extra fullness.

“If you curl your lashes with eyelashes curlers, it can help secure a lift that mascara can’t,” confirms top make-up artist Caroline Barnes, who has worked with the likes of Kiera Knightly, Aimee Lou Wood, Nicola Coughlan and Emma Raducanu.

Classic curlers have two plates which, when squeezed together via the tool’s handles, work to curl, lengthen and separate lashes. As for application, keep the lashes in place with an eyelash curler for around 10 seconds before releasing.

“Squeeze the curlers at the root of your lash, then in the centre of your lash. This will create a subtle curve to your lashes rather than just bending them in one place,” Barnes adds. Then, add a layer of mascara (Barnes suggests a waterproof formula, to really lock in the curl) and you’ve got doll-like lashes in less than a minute.

If you want to give your lashes a lift, keep scrolling, as we’ve rounded up the best eyelash curlers available right now.

How we tested

We tested around 20 eyelash curlers before selecting our top 10, based on which ones gave us the best results. Some we’ve used for years, others we’ve tested especially for this review but all left us seriously impressed. Considering ease of use and curling prowess, these are the tools that took our lashes to new heights.

The best eyelash curlers for 2024 are: