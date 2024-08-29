10 best eyelash curlers for lift and length, tried and tested

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Give your lashes a boost, with these simple beauty tools
While eyelash curlers might all look the same, they aren’t all made equal (trust us, we’ve tried a lot). From heated styles (think hair curlers for your lashes) to classic stainless steel designs, achieving sky-high lashes for an awakened eye look is all down to finding the best beauty tool for the job.
While some think it’s a superfluous step in a make-up routine, eyelash curlers have firm endorsement from make-up artists and A-listers alike. Alexa Chung, Kim Kardashian and Jodi Comer all have the tool in their beauty arsenal, while MUAs rely on curlers to help their clients’ lashes hold mascara and give extra fullness.
“If you curl your lashes with eyelashes curlers, it can help secure a lift that mascara can’t,” confirms top make-up artist Caroline Barnes, who has worked with the likes of Kiera Knightly, Aimee Lou Wood, Nicola Coughlan and Emma Raducanu.
Classic curlers have two plates which, when squeezed together via the tool’s handles, work to curl, lengthen and separate lashes. As for application, keep the lashes in place with an eyelash curler for around 10 seconds before releasing.
“Squeeze the curlers at the root of your lash, then in the centre of your lash. This will create a subtle curve to your lashes rather than just bending them in one place,” Barnes adds. Then, add a layer of mascara (Barnes suggests a waterproof formula, to really lock in the curl) and you’ve got doll-like lashes in less than a minute.
If you want to give your lashes a lift, keep scrolling, as we’ve rounded up the best eyelash curlers available right now.
We tested around 20 eyelash curlers before selecting our top 10, based on which ones gave us the best results. Some we’ve used for years, others we’ve tested especially for this review but all left us seriously impressed. Considering ease of use and curling prowess, these are the tools that took our lashes to new heights.
First things first: hold the eyelash curler up to your eye. Open the clamps and fit your lashes between them, getting as close to the base of your lash line as possible. Be careful you don’t pinch your skin, though.
Close the clamp on your eyelashes and hold for around 30 seconds – you can do this in sections, if you need to. Adjust this time depending on how curly or straight your lashes are naturally but no more than a minute’s hold should be needed.
When purchasing an eyelash curler, you should take your eye shape and lash length into consideration. For example, if you have particularly long eyelashes, you should look for a curler with a longer plate, to ensure you don’t miss any of your lashes during the curling process.
The curve matters a lot, too, so, keep your eyes peeled for curlers that will suit your eye shape. Flatter curves work much better for flatter eyelids and smaller eyes, as they can fit from end to end of your lash line.
If you have more almond-shaped eyes, you’ll want an arch that is not too rounded but not too flat. Meanwhile, those with rounder, bigger eyes, should opt for a curler with a deeper curve, to make it easier to grab all those lashes.
Naturally, metal curlers are sturdier and more durable than their plastic counterparts but, if you are sensitive or allergic to some metals, plastic may be the way to go.
When used correctly, there should be no damage to your eyelashes. To prevent any unnecessary lash loss, avoid applying any mascara before using your curlers.
Giving lashes instant length, lift and volume, Sisheido’s eyelash curler lives up to the hype. Quick and easy to use, the frame is comfortable to grip, while the curved head and silicone pad create the perfect fanned effect. If you’re on a budget, the Elf and Kiko tools create a flattering long-lasting curl, while Dior and Charlotte Tilbury’s offerings will add a touch of luxury to your make-up bag.
Want your make-up look to last longer? Read our guide to the best setting sprays for every skin type
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in