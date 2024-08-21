Mac studio radiance 24 hour luminous lift concealer
- Size: 9ml
- Shades: 44
- Shade tested: NW11
- Why we love it
- Instantly brightening
- Long-lasting coverage
- Quick and easy application
- Inclusive shade range
With 44 shades to choose from, I opted for the NW11 (there’s a helpful colour-matching tool on the Mac website that lets you find your shade using other brands or Mac products).
The concealer is packed with skincare ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and vitamin C, as well as a blend of botanical oils to prevent creasing and caking on the skin.
Mac’s concealer glides onto the undereye area effortlessly with the cushioned doe applicator, and works into the skin nicely, feeling almost weightless on the face. Leaving a completely seamless finish, it instantly brightened the undereye area and melted easily into other face bases (including foundation and bronzer). It also worked nicely when used on blemishes and spots, acting as a magic eraser for imperfections. Better still, I found that there was no piling or build-up thanks to a hydrating formula.
In terms of longevity, I applied the concealer around 7am each morning, with the coverage still going strong by 10pm that night. In the evening, my undereye area looked just as bright and concealed as it did after initial application in the morning. I experienced no creasing, caking or dryness throughout the day, despite exposure to both hot weather and air-conditioned offices, with the bright-eyed look enduring late into the evening. Tick, tick, tick.
I don’t say this lightly, but this really is a make-up bag must-have.