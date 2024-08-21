Jump to content
Mac’s launched its first-ever studio radiance concealer – and I was one of the first to try

This new launch is more than worth shouting about

Daisy Lester
Wednesday 21 August 2024 06:33 EDT
There’s 44 shades for colour matching
There’s 44 shades for colour matching (iStock/The Independent )

Nothing is better for your undereye than a sound night’s sleep – but a good concealer comes close. Tackling dark circles while masking imperfections and hiding blemishes, these formulas are the unsung heroes of your make-up bag.

While blush, bronzer and mascara can elevate your look, concealer is the base that even the most minimalist make-up users reach for daily. In such a crowded market, the best concealers combine make-up with skincare ingredients, which get to work while you’re wearing it.

The latest formula to arrive on the scene is Mac’s radiance 24 hour luminous lift concealer, which is the newest product in the brand’s signature studio range. The studio foundation is loved by just about everyone thanks to its long wear, high coverage and oil control formula. So, the new concealer has lots to live up to.

Promising long-lasting, buildable coverage and almost instant hydration, the concealer is made from 80 per cent skincare ingredients, including niacinamide for a moisture surge, vitamin C for brightening and hyaluronic acid for skin elasticity. What’s more, there are 44 shades to choose from, making it easy for you to find the most seamless match. But the most alluring claim is that the new Mac formula lasts up to 24 hours without creasing or caking.

How I tested

I used the concealer to cover dark circles and blemishes
I used the concealer to cover dark circles and blemishes (Daisy Lester)

Of course, I had to put these claims to the test. Getting my hands on one of Mac’s new studio concealers ahead of its launch, I tested the medium-light shade NW11 for a week. Considering application, staying power, hydration promises and its look and feel on the skin. For reference, I often suffer from deep circles around my undereye in the morning and have normal combination skin. Keep reading for my thoughts on the brand-new concealer.

Mac studio radiance 24 hour luminous lift concealer

mac.png
  • Size: 9ml
  • Shades: 44
  • Shade tested: NW11
  • Why we love it
    • Instantly brightening
    • Long-lasting coverage
    • Quick and easy application
    • Inclusive shade range
The verdict: Mac studio radiance 24 hour luminous lift concealer

There’s no doubt about it, I’m swapping my go-to concealer for Mac’s new studio radiance 24 hour lift formula. The application was quick and easy and my undereye looked instantly brighter and dark circles were masked. It’s just as seamless to blur imperfections with the coverage lasting all day (and evening). It’s a new launch more than worth shouting about.

