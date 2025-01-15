When it comes to make-up, one of the most important products to upgrade regularly is foundation, especially if you have mature skin. While we can get away with an allegiance to a particular mascara or lip balm, skin changes with age, particularly after menopause when it loses collagen and becomes drier. It therefore pays to keep on top of your skin’s evolving needs, meeting them with fresh formulas that minimise your complexion’s blips and maximise its beauty.

When it comes to finding the best foundations for mature skin, the key is to focus on three important factors. Firstly, as you age, your skin produces less sebum, so hone in on hydrating formulations – matte textures tend to emphasise fine lines. Look for moisture-boosting ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid. Mature skin also needs prepping with moisturiser before foundation application.

The second thing to consider is that your tone tends to become less even over time, which might include increased redness or pigmentation, so, you’ll want some coverage. However, if you opt for something overly opaque, its density will be very ageing, so, go for something with a degree of translucency.

“It’s tempting to temper an uneven tone with full-on coverage but this approach is counter-productive,” says top make-up artist, Ruby Hammer. “Deal with high colour without being heavy-handed. Either start with a sheer layer and gradually build more coverage if required – that way you create a sense of depth and retain translucency – or simply use foundation only on the areas that need it, rather like you would a concealer.”

The third and final facet is the finish – because light-reflecting technology is so advanced, your foundation should create a radiant aura. Once achieved, don’t cancel that out with lots of powder. “What you’re aiming for is the satin effect,” says Hammer.

How we tested

open image in gallery A selection of the foundations we tried ( Jan Masters )

To maintain consistency, we first applied each of these foundations in the morning, always over moisturiser but without primer. We judged how well they glided over mature skin and how they blended. We always started with a sheer layer and then added more to judge if coverage was buildable. We kept the foundations on throughout the day and into the evening to assess performance and longevity. These are the foundations that met and exceeded expectations.

Why you can trust us

Jan Masters has been a beauty journalist for more than 30 years, so it’s safe to say when it comes to beauty, she knows what she’s looking for. As a tried and true beauty expert, she lends her expertise to IndyBest, finding the most effective and best-value foundations for giving mature skin a newfound glow.

The best foundations for mature skin in 2025 are: