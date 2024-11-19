13 best cream blushers for a natural and long-lasting glow

Blusher is a classic make-up buy for adding an uplifting pop of cheek colour, and this beauty staple offers a failsafe way of infusing skin with a healthy-looking glow.

While it’s important to pick the shade which works best with your skin tone, formula is pretty crucial too. Compact powder blush picks will always be a popular choice, and they’re undoubtedly a timeless make-up buy. But, if your skin is prone to dryness, or you’re wary of choosing a product which might cling to fine lines, cream blush is your cheek-brightening best friend.

Whether you seek a lightweight or rich consistency, the beauty of these blendable buys is that they’re easy to layer and build, so the exact amount of cheek coverage can be tailored to your preference. They can be applied with a brush or fingertips and the creamy texture serves up a smoothing splash of colour, which may either be matte or dewy. Plus, these gel, liquid or balm-like formulas are easy to dab on throughout the day for a colourful boost.

With all that in mind, we’ve been researching the best cream blushers to buy, in pink, coral, neutral and warm tones. From subtle shades to long-wearing options, read on to see our full tried and tested findings.

How we tested

Helen’s IndyBest buy Merit blush, shown on beauty writer Lucy Smith

Our reviewer sampled a selection of cream blushersduring a testing time of a few weeks to several months and these picks include old favourites and brand-new finds. We looked at formula, shades, staying power and finish, when worn as part of our usual make-up routine. Look no further than our pick of the best cream blushers across all price points.

The best cream blushers for 2023 are: