12 best setting powders for a shine-free finish that won’t budge

Make-up masters, we don’t have to sell you on setting powder – it is the product that keeps your full face looking fresh, after all – but when it comes to finding the best setting powders, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re prone to getting crafty with concealer, can flawlessly apply foundation or are just starting to experiment with different make-up products, we’re on hand to help.

We’ve even roped in the experts to give you the lowdown on all things setting powder. Huda Beauty’s education manager, Nadia Fihema – who trains all the best make-up artists for the brand – has shared the tricks of the trade with us.

There are two types of powder you need to know about: loose and pressed. “Loose powder is great to set or bake your face,” Fihema explains. “A loose powder usually is lightweight and doesn’t have a pigment base, so you won’t add any additional coverage to the make-up. Instead, it helps to blur, brighten and set the areas you apply it to.

“By comparison, pressed powders are great for people who have an oilier skin type and need help to reduce shine,” Fihema adds, stressing that they can be applied throughout the day to keep a shiny forehead and nose at bay. “Pressed powders usually have a pigment base, meaning they add more coverage, so you will probably notice they almost act like a foundation that can be built up,” Fihema explains.

To snatch the under-eye area – essentially boosting the brightness and reducing any concealer creasing – Fihema recommends using a velvet powder puff to gently press and tap the product onto the area. When it comes to the rest of the face, a big fluffy brush or make-up sponge that is sometimes included with the powder is all you need to get going.

How we tested the best setting powders

Our tester set aside a whole month to deep dive into the best setting powders. From the famous Fenty Beauty invisimatte instant setting and blotting powder – yes, the one Rihanna used during her Superbowl performance – to budget-friendly brands Maybelline and Soap & Glory, there’s a whole host to choose from, to suit every skin type, tone and budget.

open image in gallery Our tester put a wide range of setting powders to the test ( Lauren Cunningham )

Applying the setting powders on top of their everyday base – the Max Factor miracle pure foundation (£11.99, Boots.com) and Dior forever skin correct concealer (£26.35, Boots.com) – each was given an equal chance to shine. Keeping scrolling to find out which ones came out on top.

The best setting powders for 2024 are: