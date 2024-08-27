Jump to content
12 best setting powders for a shine-free finish that won’t budge

With a helping hand from a Huda Beauty professional, we’ve found options for every skin type

Lauren Cunningham
Tuesday 27 August 2024 10:48 EDT
Loose powder is best for setting and baking, but plump for pressed when it comes to smoothing out shine
Loose powder is best for setting and baking, but plump for pressed when it comes to smoothing out shine (iStock/The Independent)
Our Top Picks

Make-up masters, we don’t have to sell you on setting powder – it is the product that keeps your full face looking fresh, after all – but when it comes to finding the best setting powders, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re prone to getting crafty with concealer, can flawlessly apply foundation or are just starting to experiment with different make-up products, we’re on hand to help.

We’ve even roped in the experts to give you the lowdown on all things setting powder. Huda Beauty’s education manager, Nadia Fihema – who trains all the best make-up artists for the brand – has shared the tricks of the trade with us.

There are two types of powder you need to know about: loose and pressed. “Loose powder is great to set or bake your face,” Fihema explains. “A loose powder usually is lightweight and doesn’t have a pigment base, so you won’t add any additional coverage to the make-up. Instead, it helps to blur, brighten and set the areas you apply it to.

“By comparison, pressed powders are great for people who have an oilier skin type and need help to reduce shine,” Fihema adds, stressing that they can be applied throughout the day to keep a shiny forehead and nose at bay. “Pressed powders usually have a pigment base, meaning they add more coverage, so you will probably notice they almost act like a foundation that can be built up,” Fihema explains.

To snatch the under-eye area – essentially boosting the brightness and reducing any concealer creasing – Fihema recommends using a velvet powder puff to gently press and tap the product onto the area. When it comes to the rest of the face, a big fluffy brush or make-up sponge that is sometimes included with the powder is all you need to get going.

How we tested the best setting powders

Our tester set aside a whole month to deep dive into the best setting powders. From the famous Fenty Beauty invisimatte instant setting and blotting powder – yes, the one Rihanna used during her Superbowl performance – to budget-friendly brands Maybelline and Soap & Glory, there’s a whole host to choose from, to suit every skin type, tone and budget.

Our tester put a wide range of setting powders to the test
Our tester put a wide range of setting powders to the test (Lauren Cunningham)

Applying the setting powders on top of their everyday base – the Max Factor miracle pure foundation (£11.99, Boots.com) and Dior forever skin correct concealer (£26.35, Boots.com) – each was given an equal chance to shine. Keeping scrolling to find out which ones came out on top.

The best setting powders for 2024 are:

  • Best setting powder overall – Huda Beauty easy bake loose baking and setting powder: £34, Sephora.co.uk
  • Best setting powder for added coverage – Maybelline fit me matte and poreless oil control setting powder: £7.99, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best setting powder for oily skin – Fenty Beauty invisimatte instant setting and blotting powder: £31.06, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best translucent setting powder – Soap & Glory one heck of a blot powder: £13.99, Boots.com

Huda Beauty easy bake loose baking and setting powder

best setting powder for oily skin
  • Best: Setting powder overall
  • Type: Loose
  • Size: 20g
  • Shade tested: Cupcake
  • Shade range: Peach pie, sugar cookie, cupcake, cherry blossom cake, pound cake, banana bread, blondie, kunafa, cinnamon bun, coffee cake
  • Why we love it
    • Air-brushed finish
    • A little goes a long way
  1.  £34 from Sephora.co.uk
Prices may vary
Maybelline fit me matte and poreless oil control setting powder

best setting powder for oily skin
  • Best: Budget setting powder
  • Type: Pressed
  • Size: 9g
  • Shade tested: Porcelain
  • Shade range: Translucent, fair ivory, porcelain, natural ivory, classic ivory, buff beige, natural beige, sun beige, ivory
  • Why we love it
    • Mattifying
    • Very pigmented
    • Comes with a mirror
  1.  £7 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Morphe bake and set powder

best setting powder Morphe bake and set powder
  • Best: Silky-feeling setting powder
  • Type: Loose
  • Size: 9g
  • Shade tested: Translucent
  • Shade range: Banana, brightening pink, translucent, translucent rich
  • Why we love it
    • Makes make-up last longer
    • Silky, lightweight feel
  1.  £9 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Fenty Beauty pro filt’r instant retouch setting powder

best setting powder for oily skin
  • Best: Long-lasting setting powder
  • Type: Loose
  • Size: 28g
  • Shade tested: Lavender
  • Shade range: Nutmeg, hazelnut, honey, cashew, butter, lavender, banana
  • Why we love it
    • Very fine powder
    • A little goes a long way
    • Natural finish
  1.  £31 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Laura Mercier translucent loose setting powder

Laura Mercier.jpg
  • Best: For under eyes
  • Type: Loose
  • Size: 29g
  • Shade tested: Translucent
  • Shade range: Honey, medium deep, translucent
  • Why we love it
    • Subtle
    • Great for brightening
    • Good value for money
    • Long-lasting
  1.  £30 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
KVD beauty lock-it finishing powder

best setting powder for oily skin
  • Best: For using on the go
  • Type: Pressed
  • Size: 8g
  • Shade tested: Light
  • Shade range: Fair, light, light/medium, medium, deep
  • Why we love it
    • Mirrored lid
    • Super portable
  1.  £21 from Boots.com
Prices may vary
Chanel poudre universelle libre

Chanel.jpg
  • Best: Luxury setting powder
  • Type: Loose
  • Size: 30g
  • Shade tested: 20
  • Shade range: 10, 12, 20, 30, 40, 70
  • Why we love it
    • Luxury purchase
    • Lightweight
    • Subtle scent
  • Take note
    • Expensive (but good value for money)
  1.  £50 from Chanel.com
Prices may vary
Hourglass vanish airbrush pressed powder

best setting powder review indybest Hourglass vanish airbrush pressed powder
  • Best: Tinted setting powder
  • Type: Pressed
  • Size: 10.5g
  • Shade tested: Translucent tan
  • Shade range: Translucent, translucent medium, translucent tan, translucent deep
  • Why we love it
    • Applicator included
    • Mirrored lid
  1.  £57 from Spacenk.com
Prices may vary
Fenty Beauty invisimatte instant setting and blotting powder

best setting powder for oily skin
  • Best: For oily skin
  • Type: Pressed
  • Size: 8.5g
  • Shade tested: Transparent
  • Shade range: Transparent
  • Why we love it
    • Invisible powder
  1.  £25 from Sephora.co.uk
Prices may vary
Glossier wowder

best setting powder for oily skin
  • Best: Lightweight setting powder
  • Type: Loose
  • Size: 7.2g
  • Shade tested: G8-G10
  • Shade range: G1-G3, G4, G5-G7, G8-G10, G11-G12
  • Why we love it
    • Portable size
    • Less messy than other options
  1.  £18 from Glossier.com
Prices may vary
Soap & Glory one heck of a blot powder

best setting powder for oily skin
  • Best: Translucent setting powder
  • Type: Pressed
  • Size: 9kg
  • Shade tested: Translucent
  • Shade range: Translucent
  • Why we love it
    • Fun packaging
    • No residue
  1.  £13 from Boots.com
Prices may vary
e.l.f halo glow setting powder

best setting powder for oily skin
  • Best: Setting powder for travelling
  • Type: Loose
  • Size: 6.8g
  • Shade tested: Light
  • Shade range: Light, medium, deep
  • Why we love it
    • Clever design to reduce mess
    • Lightweight
  1.  £7 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
The verdict: Setting powders

Finding the right setting powder can be a fine art. Whether you want to brighten your face, lighten up your under-eye area, set your make-up, bake your contour or stamp out shine, finding the right product will help you do all of these things with ease.

Our go-to is Huda Beauty, as the brand is famous for its snatched face look, its easy bake powder can create, and we don’t think you’ll be disappointed with the result. For people after a pressed powder, the Fenty Beauty one is well known for a reason, and if it’s good enough for Rihanna, it’s good enough for us. If you’re after a bargain beauty buy, Maybelline has come to the rescue, with a setting powder that costs less than a fiver.

For more complexion-boosting buys, read our guide to the best tinted moisturisers for a natural, glowy look

