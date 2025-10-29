10 best make-up brush sets in 2025, tested by a beauty writer

Whether you’ve been scratching your foundation on with the same crusty bristles you bought in your teens or your kit consists of flimsy tools with barely three hairs between them – take this as your sign to upgrade to the best make-up brushes.

There’s a lot to be said for applying your make-up with a good set of brushes. Using foundation with your fingers can be messy, to say the least, but using a high-quality brush affords you more play time with your product – meaning you’ll have extra manoeuvrability to achieve the perfect, seamless finish before the cream or liquid sets on your skin.

And we all know that when it comes to applying eyeshadow, it all comes down to blending, so, it pays to have a set of brushes that will help you build pigment but also enable you to define edges.

There are plenty of affordable options, including those from the likes of Real Techniques, Made by Mitchell and more. Whether your brush is crafted with real or synthetic bristles isn’t quite as important these days, with the synthetic market offering a good variety of high-quality kits. That said, the density of those bristles is worth noting.

When I’m shopping for new brushes, I like to pay attention to characteristics such as softness versus structural integrity (more on this in the testing section below); whether the brush is shaped or tapered to the area it’s designed for, and if the styles included adequately caters to my make-up routine.

With so many brush sets on the market – think: Hourglass, Spectrum, Bobbi Brown – knowing where to start can be overwhelming. Luckily for you, I’ve made it my job to hunt down the very best make-up brush sets for an airbrushed complexion, perfectly sculpted brows and, of course, seamlessly blended eyeshadow.

The best make-up brush sets for 2025 are:

Best overall – BH crystal quartz 12-piece brush set: £28, Revolutionbeauty.com

– By Beauty Bay prism 12-piece travel brush set with holder: £16.80, Beautybay.com Best for eye make-up – Made By Mitchell 16-piece brush set and pouch: £24.50, Beautybay.com

– Real Techniques travel fantasy mini brush kit: £14.88, Amazon.co.uk Best fluffy, soft brushes – Sephora Collection the starter brush set: £46.99, Sephora.co.uk

How I tested

How well the brushes held and transferred pigment was a consideration during testing ( Lucy Smith/The Independent )

Every brush was used to apply a full face of make-up during testing. I paid attention to a number of factors when using each brush, but mainly blending ability, the quality of each bristle and if sets offered good value for money. Scroll on to read my full testing criteria.