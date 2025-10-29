The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
10 best make-up brush sets in 2025, tested by a beauty writer
From luxury sets to purse-friendly finds, every MUA needs the right tools
Whether you’ve been scratching your foundation on with the same crusty bristles you bought in your teens or your kit consists of flimsy tools with barely three hairs between them – take this as your sign to upgrade to the best make-up brushes.
There’s a lot to be said for applying your make-up with a good set of brushes. Using foundation with your fingers can be messy, to say the least, but using a high-quality brush affords you more play time with your product – meaning you’ll have extra manoeuvrability to achieve the perfect, seamless finish before the cream or liquid sets on your skin.
And we all know that when it comes to applying eyeshadow, it all comes down to blending, so, it pays to have a set of brushes that will help you build pigment but also enable you to define edges.
There are plenty of affordable options, including those from the likes of Real Techniques, Made by Mitchell and more. Whether your brush is crafted with real or synthetic bristles isn’t quite as important these days, with the synthetic market offering a good variety of high-quality kits. That said, the density of those bristles is worth noting.
When I’m shopping for new brushes, I like to pay attention to characteristics such as softness versus structural integrity (more on this in the testing section below); whether the brush is shaped or tapered to the area it’s designed for, and if the styles included adequately caters to my make-up routine.
With so many brush sets on the market – think: Hourglass, Spectrum, Bobbi Brown – knowing where to start can be overwhelming. Luckily for you, I’ve made it my job to hunt down the very best make-up brush sets for an airbrushed complexion, perfectly sculpted brows and, of course, seamlessly blended eyeshadow.
The best make-up brush sets for 2025 are:
- Best overall – BH crystal quartz 12-piece brush set: £28, Revolutionbeauty.com
- Best budget buy – By Beauty Bay prism 12-piece travel brush set with holder: £16.80, Beautybay.com
- Best for eye make-up – Made By Mitchell 16-piece brush set and pouch: £24.50, Beautybay.com
- Best travel set – Real Techniques travel fantasy mini brush kit: £14.88, Amazon.co.uk
- Best fluffy, soft brushes – Sephora Collection the starter brush set: £46.99, Sephora.co.uk
How I tested
Every brush was used to apply a full face of make-up during testing. I paid attention to a number of factors when using each brush, but mainly blending ability, the quality of each bristle and if sets offered good value for money. Scroll on to read my full testing criteria.
1BH crystal quartz 12-piece brush set
- Best: Make-up brush set overall
- Number of brushes: 12
- Case: Yes
- Bristle type: Synthetic
- Vegan-friendly: Yes
- Why we love it
- Densely packed bristles for smooth, even blending
- Soft
By far the best set I tried, this 12-piece collection from BH Cosmetics caught me completely by surprise. Initially, I wasn’t taken by the white and rose gold design but, when it came to performance, these brushes really stood out.
This was one of the few sets with enough complexion brushes – welcome news if you like to apply foundation, powder, blush and bronzer/contour. The variety of smaller brushes – from compact concealer-friendly styles to fluffy blending sorts – was brilliant, too, and the angled brow brush was the best of all those on test. The bristles were tightly packed and, upon using with my brow pomade, they neither flopped nor splayed, allowing me to apply firm pressure while recreating fine brow hairs.
I also found the bigger brushes – such as the powder brush – were soft and fluffy, without causing me to lose my product. Because of this, I could apply a generous amount of powder to my T-zone, without it misting into the air around me. For the price, I’m very impressed.
2By Beauty Bay prism 12-piece travel brush set with holder
- Best: Budget make-up brush set
- Number of brushes: 12
- Case: Yes
- Bristle type: Anti-bacterial synthetic
- Vegan-friendly: Yes
- Why we love it
- Case doubles as an upright brush holder
- Very soft
- Lots of variety
This collection comes with everything you could possibly need, from a flat-top foundation buffer to a precise curved concealer brush. The two-in-one travel case is one of the key draws, as its lid detaches entirely, for when you’re using it at home, leaving you with a handy pot.
What’s more, the brushes are velvety soft and performed well in terms of buffing, blending, outlining and so on. I particularly enjoyed the angled brow brush and found it easy to fill in sparse areas, create fine brow hairs and outline my arch without appearing heavy handed. For the price, I would certainly recommend this set – though, you might need to keep on top of cleaning the brushes, given the slight impracticality of the white handles.
3Hourglass complexion essentials brush set, evil eye
- Best: Make-up brush set for complexion blending
- Number of brushes: Four (two form a double-ended brush)
- Case: Yes
- Bristle type: Taklon
- Vegan-friendly: Yes
- Why we love it
- Nicely weighted
- Densely packed bristles for buffing
- Perfectly shaped concealer brush
- Take note
- Very expensive
Hourglass’s make-up brushes have been going viral on TikTok. The question is: with celebs such as Hailey Bieber coveting the brushes, do they live up to the social media hype? Of course, I have to acknowledge the price of these brushes with each of the four (if you count the double-ended one as two brushes) coming in at around £40. That said, upon first handling the tools, it becomes immediately evident they’re high quality, with both a glossy metal handle and premium weighted feel.
I was particularly impressed with the smaller concealer brush, which – with a slanted shape – slots nicely into the under-eye area and inner corners. The soft glow foundation brush worked well, with the bristles packed in more tightly towards the handle, tapering out for a fluffier feel at the ends. In essence, this meant the brush worked well for moving stubborn/dryer foundations around the skin and for even buffing and a seamless finish. I do wish the multi-tasking ambient lighting edit brush was slightly more voluminous on either end, though, as I prefer to apply my blush and bronzer with bigger, fluffier brushes. Though, I can imagine if you’re a fan of contour, this more precise style of brush would work well.
4Made By Mitchell 16-piece brush set and pouch
- Best: Make-up brush set for eye make-up
- Number of brushes: 16
- Case: Yes
- Bristle type: Synthetic
- Vegan-friendly: Yes
- Why we love it
- Huge amount of variety
- Enough eye brushes to avoid mixing light and dark shades
- Take note
- Complexion brushes could be bigger
While they’re still synthetic (as are all of the sets in this edit), Made by Mitchell’s make-up brushes have a stiffer, firmer feel. Though it’s not common to find real hair make-up brushes these days, Made by Mitchell – aka MUA Mitchell Halliday – has created synthetic bristles reminiscent of sable hair. For me, this meant the brushes held product well, gaving a good colour pay-off when pressing darker colours into the outer corner of my eyelid.
The value of this set is really impressive, with each brush costing just a little more than £2, and the variety of both flat and fluffy smaller brushes makes it a great pick for eyeshadow enthusiasts. I found the selection of complexion brushes to be slightly lacking, however, with the stippler brush a tad too densely packed for foundation blending, and the two blush/bronzer brushes a little small. Much like the Hourglass ambient multi-tasking brush mentioned above, this meant I needed a bit more time when applying, whereas a bigger style of brush would’ve afforded me a simple one-sweep approach to my powder blush and bronzer.
5Charlotte Tilbury the complete brush set rose gold and night crimson
- Best: Luxury make-up brush set
- Number of brushes: Nine (two form a double-ended brush)
- Case: Yes
- Bristle type: Synthetic fibre
- Vegan-friendly: Not included in the brand’s list of confirmed vegan products
- Why we love it
- Concealer brush is angled to easily slot into under-eye area
- Blush brush (we used the cream one) is nice and compact for a strong colour pay-off
- Good range of textures
Complete with nine brushes, this set ticks off every step in your routine, without any superfluous stragglers. Much like the Hourglass brushes, each of Tilbury’s rose gold and night crimson handles had a lovely, premium weighted feel and, likewise, the textures of the bristles were silky and gentle on the skin. Interestingly, Tilbury’s choice for a powder brush was the smallest of the larger brushes (with tapered, pyramid-like bristles). While I’d usually say “the bigger, the better” when it comes to brushes for my loose powder, I found the smaller brush here allowed me to focus my application on area particularly prone to shine. I adored the dual Hollywood complexion brush for both concealing and blending my face base, while the long, fluffy eyeshadow brush has become a mainstay in my daily routine.
Although this popular set is currently out of stock, you can sign up (via the brand’s website) to be notified by email when it’s available again.
6Bobbi Brown essential luxury brush set
- Best: Essentials make-up brush set
- Number of brushes: Five
- Case: Yes
- Bristle type: Taklon
- Vegan-friendly: No, as the brand itself isn’t cruelty-free
- Why we love it
- A good pick for those with a pared-back routine
- Complexion brush leaves a lovely velvety finish
- Brushes are on the smaller side, making them easier to travel with
- Take note
- Missing a blush and concealer brush
Bobbi Brown’s brushes have been on my radar since I was 13 years old, and they remain just as relevant today as they did all those years ago (14, to be exact). This is a pared back set, comprising just five tools, which I felt appropriate for use with foundation (full coverage face brush), bronzer/powder (angled face brush), high-pigment eyeshadow (eyeshadow brush), eyeshadow blending shades/blending without product (eye blender brush), and gel eyeliner (ultra fine eyeliner brush).
For me, this set felt suited to the older Parisian-style woman who dabs on a handful of high-quality products before dashing out the door and, indeed, I can see my 60-something mother getting on well with this selection of brushes.
On the other hand, I didn’t love mixing my powder and bronzer on one brush, nor did I find the lack of blush brush helpful in the age of the Sabrina Carpenter/Hailey Bieber trending cheek flush. I will say the brushes that were included performed wonderfully and the full coverage brush especially was a hero for applying everything from tinted moisturisers to – as its name suggests – full coverage foundations. Not to mention this case proved to be one of the more useful ones on test, with a handy elasticated compartment to hold everything in place.
7Sigma essential brush kit
- Best: Make-up brush set for elaborate eyeshadow
- Number of brushes: 12
- Case: No
- Bristle type: Hypoallergenic nylon-polyester
- Vegan-friendly: Yes
- Why we love it
- Powder brush is huge and fluffy, for light, weightless application
- Two types of brush for foundation application
- Huge selection of eyeshadow brushes
- Take note
- Missing a blush brush
- Quite hard to get pigment off brush and onto skin
I first became acquainted with Sigma during my 2012 YouTube make-up tutorial days. Now, all these years later, it remains a solid mid-range make-up brush brand with this, the essential kit, a top pick for those still obsessed with all things cut crease eyeshadow and winged liner. The bigger brush in this range, the F30 large powder brush, is as soft as silk and a real treat to sweep over tired skin, come your morning make-up routine.
It didn’t hold my loose powder as well as I might have liked, however. in order to properly set my make-up, I did feel like I ended up using more product than usual. I also wish there was a fifth complexion brush for blush, rather than two foundation-style applicators (one flat curved and one flat-top duo fibre).
However, in the eyeshadow department, this kit really did come through. Certainly, with fluffy, curved, angled, flat and pointed eye brushes, you’ll be able to create everything from glitter eyeliner to a perfect smokey eye, with minimal fuss.
8Spectrum Collections essential make up brushes
- Best: Starter kit make-up brush set
- Number of brushes: 10
- Case: No
- Bristle type: Synthetic
- Vegan-friendly: Yes
- Why we love it
- Brushes enable good colour pay-off
- Flat-top foundation brush works well with thicker formulas
- Take note
- Missing a blush brush
Prior to reviewing this many make-up brush sets, Spectrum brushes already formed part of my beauty routine. Much like Made by Mitchell’s brushes, Spectrum’s bristles have a firmer, real-hair-esque feel. They work well with powders, gripping the pigment and transferring a healthy amount of product in just a few pats or swipes. Again, I felt this set was missing a fourth complexion brush for blush – which seems to be a trend – but, that said, the fluffy powder brush included remains one of my favourites. It works especially well if you’re after a slightly fuller coverage, working to press your setting powder into the skin in a manner akin to a powder compact sponge. For the price and aesthetic design, I think this set is a good, high-quality choice. The variety of smaller brushes – for brows and lips – is impressive and, even after several washes, the brushes perform well, without much bristle fallout.
9Real Techniques travel fantasy mini brush kit
- Best: Travel make-up brush set
- Number of brushes: 11
- Case: Yes
- Bristle type: Synthetic
- Vegan-friendly: Yes
- Why we love it
- Real Techniques favourites but travel-size
- Good pick for brow styling
- Take note
- Missing a foundation brush
- Could do with a fluffier eyeshadow brush
Whether you first became acquainted with Real Techniques via Pixiwoo (aka founders Sam and Nic Chapman’s YouTube channel) or the make-up aisles of your local Boots, there’s no denying the brand boasts some stellar brushes. Specifically, the expert face brush (£9, Boots.com) is a favourite that I, my friends and colleagues have all reached for over the years, thanks to its competitive price point and multi-purpose functionality.
I was slightly disappointed not to see said expert brush included in this collection of minis. However, that disappointment quickly faded after spotting the equally popular sculpting brush – my go-to for second-to-none liquid bronzer application. Of course, the main appeal of this kit is the space-saving half-size brushes and, as someone who’s often applying their make-up while travelling via planes, trains and automobiles, I definitely found this a useful set to have in my bag.
In contrast to other sets in this guide, this one isn’t missing a blush brush – on the contrary, the 206 brush dusted me with the perfect amount of rosy glow – but rather a foundation brush. Naturally, if you’re a fan of the brand’s best-selling miracle complexion sponge (£8.25, Amazon.co.uk), you wouldn’t have need of a foundation brush anyway and, for the price of this set, it’s hard to complain, considering you get 11 brushes and a travel case. Plus, the included spoolie is a lifesaver for clumpy lashes and brows.
10Sephora Collection the starter brush set
- Best: Make-up brush set for fluffy, soft brushes
- Number of brushes: Seven, plus an eyebrow/lash spoolie
- Case: Yes
- Bristle type: Synthetic
- Vegan-friendly: Yes
- Why we love it
- High-quality clear make-up bag
- Super soft brushes
- Two types of eye brush are perfect for blending and packing on colour
- Take note
- Would ideally have one more brush for dry powders/blush
A good starting point from which to build out your brush collection, this set of seven (including a double-ended brow brush) feels high-quality and I enjoyed the texture of each on my skin. Sephora has suggested using the 04 brush for both blush and bronzer, which, personally, I’m not keen to do – in an effort to avoid getting the muddiness of my bronzer on the apples of my cheeks. I’d have liked to have seen one more complexion/big fluffy brush for this purpose. However, in terms of a paired back eye/brow brush collection, I think this trio of blending, pigment-packing and sculpting brushes are just the ticket. The case is also one of my favourites in this guide, owing to its little plastic window, which helped me find everything with ease.
Your questions about make-up brush sets answered
What is the best make-up brush set?
Overall, the BH Cosmetics set of 12 brushes impressed me the most, after considering price, quality, performance and the type of brushes included. For affordability alone, it was By Beauty Bay’s prism 12-piece set that came out top. Meanwhile, for a luxe feel, the Hourglass complexion essentials set was my favourite, with an indulgently soft texture and balanced weight. If you’re happy to splurge, it’s a great option.
How I tested the best make-up brushes
To test each set, I applied a full face of make-up, ensuring I used every brush included, be it for lip lining or contouring. I paid attention to several factors, including:
- Pigment transfer: I noted how effectively each brush picked up and deposited product, ensuring even application without patchiness.
- Blending ability: I looked at how easily the brushes blended foundation, concealer, eyeshadow and powder, and whether they left any streaks or harsh lines.
- Bristle quality: I paid attention to how soft or firm the bristles felt, whether they shed, and if they were flexible enough for precise work yet sturdy enough to pack on pigment.
- Ease of use: I considered how comfortable each brush was to hold and how practical the set felt for everyday use, from quick touch-ups to full glam.
- Value for money: I weighed up the overall performance, variety of brushes included, and durability against the price of the full set.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
As The Independent’s resident beauty writer, Lucy Smith knows a thing or two about make-up. Having reviewed everything from the best bronzers and best foundations to the best eyeshadows and more, she has high expectations when it comes to make-up brushes and will always look for quality products and materials at reasonable prices.
