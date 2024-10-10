17 best bronzers that offer a long-lasting glow

The best bronzers are the ones that give you a natural sun-kissed glow without any patchiness or orangey hues. Bronzer is for every skin tone and, whether you have a dark or fair complexion, there are brands to cater to you and your appearance – and I’ve been on a mission to find them.

Along with shade diversity, we’ve been studying the products that promote long-lasting wear, the ones that are cruelty-free and those that have a natural healthy finish. All across a range of price points to suit every income.

On paper, Made by Mitchell and Milk Makeup are leading the way with their inclusive shade ranges, while Estee Lauder and Nars set out to give shoppers an all-day unbudging glow. The question is: do they live up to their reputations?

It’s a hard job but someone has to do it, so I knuckled down with a range of the most popular, viral and long-standing bronzers in the biz to bring you a final shortlist of the very best. Here’s how I got on.

How I tested

open image in gallery I hunted down every bronzer under the sun to find the very best products that are actually worth your money ( Lucy Smith )

Applying each of the bronzers at the start of the day, I tested every formula for a full eight-hour (minimum) period, before documenting their appearance again at the end of the review frame. I paid attention to texture, feel, the bronzers’ reactions to our skin (did they oxidise or go patchy?) and their general appearances in terms of colour and glowiness. Unlike some of our competitors, I tested more than the bronzers listed below, eliminating a small handful of poorer-performing formulas in a bid to present you with only the cream of the crop products.

The best bronzers for 2024 are: