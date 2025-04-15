Combining the skincare benefits of a balm and the satin look of a gloss, the best lip oils are a hero formula for solving all your needs in one. Lauded by those in the know, they soften, protect and hydrate your pout (finally, you can say goodbye to chapped lips).

Blurring the lines between skincare and make-up, lip oils rival your go-to gloss or lip stain for adding a gorgeous sheen to your pout à la the classic shiny Nineties and Noughties lip (which is officially back in vogue).

Thanks to juicy, glazed lips trending on TikTok, Dior’s addict lip oil sold out everywhere last year, while NYX’s fat lip oil went viral as a budget alternative. Gisou’s honey-infused lip oil has also risen to cult status, with the brand launching tinted versions that are equally covetable. Elsewhere, Rare Beauty, Elf, Summer Fridays and Kosas have all leaned into the minimalist approach to lip care with their own hybrid oils.

Formulated with nourishing oils (think jojoba, avocado and argan) and powered by skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and peptides, these products provide long-lasting hydration and come with a range of benefits, from plumping to anti-ageing. Whether you’re after a sheer formula that enhances matte lipstick or a pigmented product that adds a pink or red tint, there’s a formula for every taste.

How we tested

Testing some of the best lip oils in 2025 ( Daisy Lester )

If you’re looking to add a lip oil to your make-up bag, we’ve rounded up the best on the market – some of these oils we’ve used for years while the others we tested over the last few months. Considering the price, ingredients (think hyaluronic acid, jojaba and avocado oils, vitamin E and peptides for plumping) and application (large doe applicators are better for quickly covering more surface area while thinner wands help with precision), we tested the look and feel of each formula while assessing the staying power of the gloss and tint. From Charlotte Tilbury and Dior to Rare Beauty and Revolution, these are the best lip oils to plump for in 2025.

The best lip oils for 2025 are: