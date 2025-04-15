Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
These formulas from the likes of Dior and Gisou smooth and condition lips while delivering a high shine finish
Combining the skincare benefits of a balm and the satin look of a gloss, the best lip oils are a hero formula for solving all your needs in one. Lauded by those in the know, they soften, protect and hydrate your pout (finally, you can say goodbye to chapped lips).
Blurring the lines between skincare and make-up, lip oils rival your go-to gloss or lip stain for adding a gorgeous sheen to your pout à la the classic shiny Nineties and Noughties lip (which is officially back in vogue).
Thanks to juicy, glazed lips trending on TikTok, Dior’s addict lip oil sold out everywhere last year, while NYX’s fat lip oil went viral as a budget alternative. Gisou’s honey-infused lip oil has also risen to cult status, with the brand launching tinted versions that are equally covetable. Elsewhere, Rare Beauty, Elf, Summer Fridays and Kosas have all leaned into the minimalist approach to lip care with their own hybrid oils.
Formulated with nourishing oils (think jojoba, avocado and argan) and powered by skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and peptides, these products provide long-lasting hydration and come with a range of benefits, from plumping to anti-ageing. Whether you’re after a sheer formula that enhances matte lipstick or a pigmented product that adds a pink or red tint, there’s a formula for every taste.
If you’re looking to add a lip oil to your make-up bag, we’ve rounded up the best on the market – some of these oils we’ve used for years while the others we tested over the last few months. Considering the price, ingredients (think hyaluronic acid, jojaba and avocado oils, vitamin E and peptides for plumping) and application (large doe applicators are better for quickly covering more surface area while thinner wands help with precision), we tested the look and feel of each formula while assessing the staying power of the gloss and tint. From Charlotte Tilbury and Dior to Rare Beauty and Revolution, these are the best lip oils to plump for in 2025.
Saie’s glossybounce lip oil is always in my make-up bag. Part high-shine gloss and part nourishing balm, the formula boasts a unique plush, cushioned feel on lips. Imparting a glossy sheen thanks to castor seed, jojoba seed and coconut oil, it’s non-sticky (your hair on windy days will thank you) and instantly softening. Hyaluronic acid gives a hydration boost, with that nourished feeling lasting long into the day owing to shea butter and carnauba.
As well as delivering this satin-like finish, there are nine shades available. From a ‘your-lips-but-better+’ rosy hue (“bounce”) to a sparkly deep pink (“remix”), the colour pigment can be built up, too. Plus, I’ve been using it daily for around four months, and it’s only just run out – a big tick.
A steal at £6, Dr Paw Paw’s new lip oil seriously impressed me. Boasting a thin consistency, it glides on easily thanks to the applicator. Though, I would have preferred a wider doe tip as you need a lot of the product for full coverage (a little does not go a long way here).
That said, it leaves your lips feeling instantly hydrated thanks to castor oil and olive oil in the formula. Infused with papaya fruit for its deeply nourishing benefits, there’s also aloe vera to help soothe. The tinted formula adds just the right amount of pigment to your lips, with the berry shade giving your pout a high-shine, rosy sheen. Plus, the lip oil doesn’t leave a sticky or tacky residue. While the colour and hydration doesn’t last more than two hour or so, it’s still a stellar budget buy.
A do-it-all formula that’s been a staple in our make-up bag for years, Charlotte Tilbury’s magic lip oil crystal elixir cares for lips while adding a healthy, glossy sheen. The tube features a roll-on applicator and it’s instantly hydrating. Sitting nicely over lipstick thanks to the clear formula, the product isn’t sticky, leaves no residue and delivers long-lasting hydration. To help you get your money’s worth (yes, it is pricey), you can also use it overnight as a treatment and wake up with softer and more hydrated lips.
Kosas’s lip oil is packed with hero ingredients, including shea butter and avocado oil for keeping lips hydrated and shiny, while konjac root and primrose oils help protect the skin from chapping (a godsend during the colder months).
Subtly plumping and instantly smoothing, the thin applicator helps with precise application. Boasting a slightly thicker pigment and consistency than most lip oils, the formula comes in a range of shades, from deep pink to nude. Lustrous and long-lasting, it’s a your-lips-but better buy.
Rare Beauty’s gel-to-oil product gives a glowy tint to lips – there’s a range of neutral shades to choose from, including “hope” for a dewy pink look and “happy” for something a little darker.
Easily built up for a bolder lip or providing a subtle wash with a single swipe, the formula is pleasingly lightweight, making it a great alternative to thicker matte lip products. Non-sticky with no residue, it leaves lips looking healthier, fuller and smoother. Plus, the pastel-hued tube packaging is super chic.
Much loved for its honey-infused hair oil, Gisou’s lip oil is equally worthy of the hype. Packaged in a luxe curved tube, the formula has the same striking golden hue as the hair oil (don’t expect a honey scent or taste though).
Combining honey and hydrating hyaluronic acid, the product works to instantly smooth, plump and define lips while enhancing your natural colour and pout. Non-sticky and easily applied with the precision applicator, we found that Gisou’s oil absorbs quickly and sits nicely over lipstick thanks to the clear, polished finish.
As well as the signature clear honey offering, there’s a range of tinted formulas, too, from strawberry sorbet to raspberry swirl. The lip oils leave a richly pigmented sheen to lips, without drying them out or piling when topped up throughout the day.
Cherry is having a moment in the beauty world, whether in lipstick or nail form. Clarins’ super-nourishing lip oil in the cherry shade offers a minimalist take on the trend. Whether worn alone, used to prime lips before lipstick or topping off a lip stain, the oil delivers a sheer hint of colour and enviable shine. It also comes in seven other shades, including peach and deep pink.
Blurring make-up and skincare, the formula’s trio of nourishing oils (including jojoba) hydrates, softens and gives the illusion of plumper lips. Only a little of the product is needed with the large plush applicator achieving full coverage in seconds. Plus, the Clarins oil has a deliciously floral scent with vanilla notes.
TikTok’s favourite budget lip oil, I had high expectations for NYX’s fat lip oil and thankfully, it delivered. Adding a shimmery tint to lips, the colour is buildable and long-lasting – I love the “newsfeed” shade for an understated red lip while the “missed call” shade is a subtle your-lips-but-better hue.
The formula has a weightless and smooth feel, although I’d recommend not applying more than two coats, as the product begins to feel tacky. The big doe applicator coats lips in just one sweep while the formula is weightless and silky smooth.
Dior’s viral lip glow oil needs little introduction. A beauty editor favourite, it boasts an incredibly soft doe-foot applicator, with the product itself pleasingly lightweight. Instantly locking in moisture, it creates a high shine yet natural look and feel. Non-sticky, sheer and comfortable, the hero ingredient, cherry oil, hydrates your pout, and is present in all the colourways, from clear (great over a matte lipstick) to bolder berry. Plus, it features a nice vanilla and mint scent, while the packaging is as luxurious as you’d expect from Dior.
Another stellar budget buy, Revolution’s pro eternal rose lip oil features a non-sticky formula that delivers a high shine finish. Enhancing and smoothing your natural pout or enhancing lipstick thanks to the transparent colour, the blend of rose and jojoba oils keeps lips soft and nourished. The applicator contours your lips while the sweet rose smell gives the product its namesake. Easily rivalling more premium lip oils for a fraction of the cost, it’s the perfect pick-me-up for no-make-up days.
Byoma’s fuss-free approach to skincare has won the brand a loyal fan base, particularly as its formulas are so affordable. Its no-nonsense lip oil is clear and super-lightweight, leaving a subtle glossy sheen across lips. The large, cushioned doe applicator ensures the product glides on smoothly in seconds and I love the vibrant yellow packaging that’s hard to lose sight of in your bag.
The formula is designed using adaptive technology that works with your lip’s natural pH for a bespoke tinted finish. This makes it a stellar choice for layering over lip liner or lipstick, as it hydrates while enhancing colour. Powered by a liptide complex, the oil also works to minimise water loss for healthier, juicier lips. Near-weightless and non-sticky, it’s perfect for those who like minimalist lip care.
Combining the best parts of a lip gloss and lip oil, Vieve’s dewy formula softens and hydrates lips while adding a flattering tint (we found the shade rosa to be an understated pink while cherub and cherry are slightly more pigmented).
The cushioned doe applicator is a dream to use, covering your lips in one sweep. As for the formula, it’s infused with raspberry seed oil extract and soothing green tea extract and we found it to be pleasingly non-sticky, instantly nourishing chapped lips. Perfect for throwing into your handbag and topping up throughout the day.
Similar to Saie’s formula, Summer Fridays’ dream lip oil looks and feels velvety soft on lips. Though it leaves a mirror-like shine, the tinted formula offers more of a matte finish than other oils. It’s available in eight finishes, from nudes to rosy pinks and berry reds. The pastel-hued packaging is in-keeping with the brand’s Instagrammable feel, while the large cushioned doe applicator means just a couple of swipes is needed for full coverage.
Packed with skin-loving ingredients like plant-derived collagen for plumping and vitamin E for a hydration kick, the oil leaves lips feeling silky smooth for up to four hours. Equally, the oil can easily be re-applied without lips feeling tacky.
Elf’s budget products impress us time after time and its lip oil is no exception. Gliding on easily, it was hydrating and smoothing on our chapped lips. Coming in a range of shades, the formula delivers a subtle wash of colour (our favourite is the pink quartz) that has impressive staying power. Plus, it’s non-sticky. Our lips felt soft and nourished for hours after application thanks to skin-loving ingredients like avocado oil and jojoba oil. The best part? It costs less than £10.
Giving a tint to lips, Merit’s shade slick lip oil has a thin consistency with stellar colour payoff and staying power. The formula contains shea butter and grapeseed oils, which work to soften the lips, while jojoba oil helps lock in moisture. Pleasingly lightweight, the small applicator helps with precise application – plus, the impressive shade range has an understated shade for every complexion and taste.
Both the packaging and formula of Hourglass’s lip oil are pure luxury. Designed to keep lips hydrated, the product works more like a serum than a gloss (you won’t see a significant difference in shine), thanks to the additions of primrose and jojoba, as well as antioxidant-rich vitamins C and E. It also promises to have anti-ageing properties owing to the rosemary, lavender and cedar oils working to reduce fine lines.
It does what it says on the tin, with lips looking smoother and plumper almost immediately. As for the applicator, it has a 24-karat gold-plated tip that spreads the product evenly across your lips, while feeling cooling and soothing.
Part lip stain, part oil and part gloss, Saie’s lip oil is a make-up bag must-have. Delivering a shimmery, tinted finish while nourishing and hydrating lips, the do-it-all formula enhances your natural pout. If you’re on a budget, Dr Paw Paw’s formula, NYX’s viral product and Elf’s hydrating oil all easily rival more premium brands, while Dior’s lip addict and Gisou’s luxe honey-infused oil are worth every penny.
