The chill in the air marks autumn’s arrival. As we regain the layers and hunker down for the cosier months, there’s one beauty product that can keep the summer spirit alive: fake tan.

Heralded as a safer way to look sun-kissed, fake tan can be trusted to give you a post-holiday gleam without worrying about UV rays. A golden glow in a bottle, some people also claim that it makes them feel more confident and reduces the want to wear make-up. But getting it to look good isn’t always so easy.

We sat down with tanning expert Emily Rose Lansley – who has worked with Gal Gadot and Megan Fox, to name but a few – to find out what it takes to create a fabulous fake tan at home. “Prepping is the most important step before applying any tan,” she shared. “If shaving or waxing, make sure you do so 24 hours before your tanning treatment to avoid the ‘dark pore’ look and exfoliate top to toe.”

She adds that “on the day of tanning, leave your skin clean of deodorant and perfumes, and always make sure you apply moisturiser to your hands, feet, knees, and elbows. If you’re a first-time tanner, start with the lower part of your body and work your way up and get a friend to help with your back!”

When it comes to picking your tan, it’s all about skin tones, Emily shares. “If you have pink/red undertones, choose more of a green-based tan, as this counteracts the redness and leaves you with a golden glow. Those with darker or olive skin tones should avoid any orange tans and go for more of a violet-based tan to cancel out yellow undertones.” And the best way to apply is always with a mitt – she also advises blending the hands, knees, ankles and elbows with a kabuki brush.

How we tested

open image in gallery We assessed the scent, ease of application and the finished result ( Lauren Cunningham )

Our tester certainly qualifies as a fake tan expert, having used fake tan for over ten years. Trying a huge range of options from almost every brand you can think of the below list as their tried and reviewed favourite finds.

Slathering on every lotion, mousse or tanning water as per each product’s instructions (and following Emily’s tips) over the course of eight weeks, ease of application, scent and final look were all key considerations when deciding which were the best. We don’t think you’ll be disappointed with any of these options.

The best fake tans for 2024 are: