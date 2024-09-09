Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Whether you’re new to faux glow or a seasoned fake tanner, look to these lotions, mists and creams to know
The chill in the air marks autumn’s arrival. As we regain the layers and hunker down for the cosier months, there’s one beauty product that can keep the summer spirit alive: fake tan.
Heralded as a safer way to look sun-kissed, fake tan can be trusted to give you a post-holiday gleam without worrying about UV rays. A golden glow in a bottle, some people also claim that it makes them feel more confident and reduces the want to wear make-up. But getting it to look good isn’t always so easy.
We sat down with tanning expert Emily Rose Lansley – who has worked with Gal Gadot and Megan Fox, to name but a few – to find out what it takes to create a fabulous fake tan at home. “Prepping is the most important step before applying any tan,” she shared. “If shaving or waxing, make sure you do so 24 hours before your tanning treatment to avoid the ‘dark pore’ look and exfoliate top to toe.”
She adds that “on the day of tanning, leave your skin clean of deodorant and perfumes, and always make sure you apply moisturiser to your hands, feet, knees, and elbows. If you’re a first-time tanner, start with the lower part of your body and work your way up and get a friend to help with your back!”
When it comes to picking your tan, it’s all about skin tones, Emily shares. “If you have pink/red undertones, choose more of a green-based tan, as this counteracts the redness and leaves you with a golden glow. Those with darker or olive skin tones should avoid any orange tans and go for more of a violet-based tan to cancel out yellow undertones.” And the best way to apply is always with a mitt – she also advises blending the hands, knees, ankles and elbows with a kabuki brush.
Our tester certainly qualifies as a fake tan expert, having used fake tan for over ten years. Trying a huge range of options from almost every brand you can think of the below list as their tried and reviewed favourite finds.
Slathering on every lotion, mousse or tanning water as per each product’s instructions (and following Emily’s tips) over the course of eight weeks, ease of application, scent and final look were all key considerations when deciding which were the best. We don’t think you’ll be disappointed with any of these options.
Selecting just one tan to be the best buy was incredibly tough as the options are so varied, but this St Moriz find seemed to take the good bits from each style. Clear in colour, it won’t leave you looking tangoed immediately after application, doesn’t stain bed sheets and leaves no sticky, greasy feeling, just a natural-looking golden glow.
Being a mousse, it’s incredibly easy to apply with a mitt – just be sure to cover every area thoroughly – and it instantly absorbs as it’s so lightweight. Rose water, goji berry extract and glycerin give it skin-boosting properties which hydrate, nourish and reduce redness. And the sweet scent is far from your typical fake tan too. What more could we ask for?
Garnier summer body is an OG tanning product for good reason and we’re willing to bet that almost every single fake tan fan has tried it at least once before. Not only is it a bargain price at less than £15, but it’s also almost always on sale, plus the 400ml size is incredibly generous. It has seen us through plenty of summers before.
Being a lotion, you apply it as you would a regular moisturiser (just be sure to wash your hands thoroughly afterwards), and really work it into the body in circular motions. It is prone to streaking unless you completely cover every area evenly. Around one week’s worth of application every other night got us to the tan shade we were happy with and it’s easy to maintain with twice-weekly applications. Plus, thanks to the inclusion of glycerin, apricot kernel oil and soybean oil, it also feels quite hydrating on the skin, too.
Describing Iconic London’s tan as beautiful may seem like a bit of an overstatement but we promise the snow-globe-like glittery bottle really is incredibly eye-catching, so long as you shake it. Testing out the golden brown ‘glow’ option (a pale pink original is also available), we were intrigued to see whether the product would look just as beautiful on the skin.
The answer is both yes and no. The mousse was incredibly easy to apply with a tanning mitt and had a light guide colour to help make sure you reached every area. It left us with an incredibly natural yet deep colour with no streaks or uneven patches, a real win. Plus we also enjoyed the very faint sweet biscuity smell.
Depending on personal preference, no shimmer was left on the skin, so it is much more of a regular tan than a glow-adding option as the bottle first appears. Although once we rid ourselves of the disappointment that we weren’t glittering like a disco ball in the sun, we really did love the depth and shade that lasted for a good week before fading away with regular exfoliation.
Opting for the oil mist hybrid over the typical water version, we found it more hydrating and longer lasting in shade. Available in three colours which all correspond to the undertones, as Emily explained, this violet option cancels out any yellow undertones, and green and peach are also available.
A quick shake activates the tan, dispersing the skin-loving oils – coconut, chia, sage, argan, sunflower, avocado and grapefruit, the list goes on – for a cocktail of body-boosting ingredients alongside a beautifully bronzed glow. As there is no guide colour and it absorbs almost instantly without the creaminess of a mousse, getting an even application does take some skill, so we’re dubbing this as a go-to for well-versed fake tan fanatics.
For those after a quick fix, this Sienna X express tan is sure to do the trick. Giving you colour in as little as an hour, it’s an easy win when you want a golden glow in rapid time. Although the shade is subtle, it will do away with any Edward Cullen-like gleam, and the longer you leave it, the darker it will develop.
Being a mousse, it’s best applied with a mitt and dries almost instantly, so you don’t have to waste time waiting around. The best part is probably the ingredient list, as it’s packed with a cocktail of skin-loving ingredients. Aloe vera and vitamin E hydrate, pomegranate smooths, blackcurrant revives and babassu strengthens, while caramel moisturises and adds to the colour.
As the name suggests, tan luxe products look very luxurious and feel just the same. Sitting in between an oil and a lotion, the lightweight liquid can be applied just like a moisturiser – bare hands are fine, just make sure to wash them well afterwards – while it softly builds a slight colour. Raspberry seed oil, vitamin E and aloe vera are all included to deeply hydrate the skin, so there’s no need to moisturise alongside, and a caffeine-rich cellutone complex is said to make the skin appear firmer too.
While we didn’t notice too much skin firming, we did love how hydrated our skin felt after using this cream, and it absorbs in just a matter of minutes, meaning you can use it morning or night. The brand claims that the colour will start to develop in just one hour, making it a great option for beginners. Regular self-tanners may find it a bit too subtle, although it does make for a great daily top-up of a darker fake tan, stretching the colour out for longer while adding a slight shimmer.
Watermans is another smaller, UK-based brand that makes a fabulous fake tan. Available in two shades, light to medium and medium to dark, there’s something to suit a wide range of skin tones, but we’re dubbing it as a go-to for those with lighter skin tones. Working more with layering rather than time scale, this tan gets darker the more you put it on. So one quick swipe is perfect for those on the fairer side. Glycerin, caramel and aloe vera leaf powder make it more moisturising, while the lightweight mousse is incredibly easy to apply. Our tester also fell in love with the scent and the fact it dries almost instantly with a bronzed base colour.
It’s a common misconception that fake tan isn’t for those with darker skin tones, but that’s definitely not true. With a shade spectrum spanning light to ultra-dark, Bondi Sands has something to suit everyone, giving any skin tone a sunkissed glow.
Sitting in-between a mousse and a water, this foaming tanning water is incredibly lightweight yet truly packs a punch when it comes to colour, delivering an instant shade that develops over six to eight hours. You’ll want to use a mitt so as to not stain your hands, and black bed linen will be your best friend as it definitely does transfer. But proceed with caution, and you’re sure to be golden (literally).
Hyaluronic acid and glycerin hydrate, while vitamins C and E help support the skin from external damage and UV rays. So, if you’re searching for a deep faux glow, we don’t think you’ll be disappointed with this one. Just be sure not to shake the bottle as that’s what helps it foam up – please learn from our past mistakes.
For those with dry skin, a creamy lotion fake tan is sure to be your best bet, combining your daily moisturiser with a hint of faux glow. So, of course, we had to include St Tropez, one of the most famous fake tan brands around, and for good reason.
This gradual tanning lotion impressed on many fronts: its ease of application, sweet scent, shade and ingredients list. Developed to aid hydration, hyaluronic acid and glycerin give the skin a much-needed moisture boost, alongside raspberry seed oil, grape seed oil, sunflower seed oil and watermelon fruit juice. It absorbs into the skin as any moisturiser would, leaving a sweet scent and a soft, supple finish while allowing you to tailor your tan depending on how often you use it.
Hailing from podcaster and presenter Vogue Williams’ brand, Bare by Vogue, this is by far one of the best fake tan formulas our tester has tried. Infused with skin-loving ingredients like pomegranate, goji berry and chamomilla, the lightweight formula is super nourishing and hydrating. While the mousse comes out clear, application is a breeze thanks to the glistening residue it leaves behind which acts as a guiding colour.
Plus, it’s quick drying and transfer-free, so you can apply in the morning or at night without staining your clothes or sheets. Above all, the final finish is natural-looking and perfectly bronzed. Lasting up to six days with daily moisturising, it fades nicely without any patchiness or dryness. Our only gripe is that it doesn’t come in a bigger bottle.
We’ve already sung the praises of this fake tan before, and we’re going to do it again now. In a typical foaming mousse, it’s easy to apply with a mitt and gives an instant guide colour so you know exactly which areas you’ve already bronzed, handy. It has a green undertone that’s visible on some skin types – you may want to do a patch test before leaving the house like the Hulk – which, as Emily explains, helps to neutralise red and pink undertones for a more even golden glow. Worry not though, as this washes off, leaving only a sunkissed shade underneath. Glycerin, banana fruit extract and papaya fruit extract all feature in the formula, making it moisturising for the skin as well as giving it a fruity, tropical scent our tester just loved.
If you could combine whipped cream and fake tan, this would be the result. Light and fluffy in texture with a super sweet smell, Skinny Tan’s self-tanning whip is incredibly moreish. It’s asy to apply and so long as you have a mitt, it melts into the skin for an instant golden glow that dries within seconds.
Ingredients-wise, it’s also impressive with hydrating hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and chia seed oil alongside blueberry and kale leaf extract helping to boost collagen and create a healthier skin barrier. The guide colour helps with even application and washes off for a more subtle golden glow within around eight hours, making it another great option for beginners, scent aside.
Unlike most of the famous fake tan brands on this list, you’ve probably not heard of Lucy Bee. The brand was built to produce beauty products free from palm oil that are fully vegan and made in the UK. Taking this ethos into tan, the brand has created a sweet scented mousse that’s suitable for sensitive skin. Coconut water, citric acid and lemon peel oil give it skin-boosting properties, while the deep-toned formula gives skin an instant colour.
Being dark in colour, it’s incredibly easy to see what sections you’ve applied it to, meaning there’s little risk of streaks too, and a mitt will be the best method of application. Two hours will give the lightest lick of bronze, while eight hours will give you a real sunkissed shade, and it lasted on our tester for between five to six days without topping up. We loved the scent, look and feel of this option, as well as the fact it encouraged us to shop small.
Dry oils aren’t our personal favourite when it comes to tanning. They’re super fine, clear and usually spray quite wide so you can’t really see where the product ends up yet you’ll probably turn your bathroom into a slip and slide. This option does all of these things. But, and this is a rather big but, it does really work.
The dry oil absorbs almost instantly into the skin (just be sure to really buff in with a mitt so you don’t miss areas) and it feels rather hydrating thanks to shea butter and avocado extract. After application, our skin had a real golden glow that also lasted around one week before subtly fading away. So, if you’re really not a fan of sticky, slimy or heavy textures that you’ll find with the mousses and creams, a dry oil could be the option to go for. Just make sure you apply while standing on a towel, lest you risk slipping on the bathroom floor.
Although the St. Moriz luxe hydra-glow clear tanning mousse is our favourite fake tan, the brand’s gradual option is also pretty great, especially for those who prefer a softer, buildable shade. We aren’t fully sold on the firming claims, seeing no difference in the tightness of our arms, legs or bellies, but as a standard tan, we were happy.
It’s easy to apply – we opted for a mitt over our hands – and it feels nice and hydrating on the skin. Developing after six to eight hours, it swathes you in a nice, natural tan shade. Two to three applications meant we were the perfect colour, and topping up once or twice a week meant no peeling or tiger-bread-looking skin.
Organic and naturally derived ingredients have become a big buzzword in the beauty world, leaning into the ‘clean beauty’ sphere – if you didn’t think it had found its way into fake tan, think again. Created from certified organic and natural ingredients, Australian-based tanning brand Three Warriors is suitable for sensitive skin, eczema and even throughout pregnancy. Yes, really. Plus, it really works.
It’s no surprise this gradual tan is the brand’s bestseller. We applied it as we would our usual moisturiser with our hands every other night for one week and the results were impressive. Our skin left feeling incredibly soft and hydrated, and it had a natural-looking subtle shade. In fact, it was one of the more real-looking results we found (just make sure that you really rub it in and make sure you don’t miss any areas) and it didn’t have any fake tan smell either.
Bing gradual, you do have to build it up to achieve the colour you’re comfortable with – for us, this was three applications over a one-week period. Then just top up as needed, no tiger bread legs in sight.
The Noughties’ queen of fake tan and Tan Luxe have collaborated on a brand new formula that claims to deliver a professional-grade spray tan at home. Supercharged with skin-loving ingredients (think hyaluronic acid for hydration and peptides for boosting collagen production), the bottle features a 360-degree airless mister for precise application.
While the formula is clear, it leaves a glistening residue that helps guide application and the water-based formula is fast-drying and non-sticky, meaning you can put on clothes nearly straight away. There’s also no transfer onto sheets.
We found that a natural-looking tan developed within six hours and our skin felt soft and nourished after use, with the colour still going strong up to seven days later with daily moisturising. While it didn’t quite live up to its 10-day claim, the colour payoff is still impressive. In the words of Paris Hilton herself, that’s hot.
When it comes to tanning, gel-based formulas are the easiest to apply. They aren’t as streaky as a liquid but look more natural than a mousse, so are a great starting point for beginners. With that being said, lotions and mousses are still easy to apply as long as you exfoliate beforehand and use a tanning mitt.
When choosing a tan, look for a non-biscuity scent, minimal transfer, hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid or antioxidant oils such as rosehip oil, colour correcting actives to counteract any unwanted orange tones, fast-drying formulas and long-lasting colour pay-off.
First up, invest in Face Halo’s exfoliator mitt (£18, Lookfantastic.com) as a must-have. We’ve tried every exfoliator brush, glove and mitt under the sun and nothing scrubs off your tan (without irritating the skin) like this does. In the shower or bath, apply an exfoliating scrub and use the mitt in circular motions to slough away dead skin cells (and patchy tan). Follow up with a moisturiser to keep skin hydrated.
This all depends on the formula you’re using, and how you treat your skin after tanning. To increase the longevity of your tan, be sure to moisturise daily. And before applying a fresh layer of tan, always exfoliate (see above) in order to give the formula a fresh canvas.
Mousse formulas tend to go patchy after four to five days (particularly on drier skin types) while lotions and gels tend to last longer and fade more naturally. However, there are exceptions to the rule here – read our detailed tan reviews above to find long-lasting formulas.
You absolutely should not apply moisturiser before fake tanning, unless it’s on an area where you want less tan to stick, i.e. hands, knees, elbows and feet. The grease in the moisturiser will add a barrier between your skin and the tan, meaning it won’t stick as well to your body. Also, as tan works by darkening dead skin cells, you also want your skin to be completely dry to achieve the desired faux glow.
Having tested countless fake tans, the competition was incredibly tight, but these 11 stuck out as our favourite finds. Leading the pack, the St. Moriz Luxe hydra-glow clear tanning mousse impressed us the most with its ease of application, natural sunkissed shade and ingredients list.
However, we’d also recommend the Garnier summer body hydrating gradual tan moisturiser dark and St. Tropez gradual tan watermelon firming lotion for soft, buildable shades with a healthy hit of hydration. Meanwhile, experienced tanners will be best served by Isle of Paradise and Bondi Sands to get a golden glow that almost instantly absorbs.
