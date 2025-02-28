St Tropez’s luxurious fake tan has been reduced from £35 to just £9.50 on Amazon

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A sun damage-free way of achieving a natural-looking golden glow, fake tanning is a weekly ritual for many of us (me included).

Giving you that fresh-from-holiday bronzed look without the need to even leave the house, self-tanners have come a long way in the decade since I started fake tanning. Now, there’s everything from clear formulas that don’t stain your sheets to spray tans in-a-bottle (see Paris Hilton’s collab with Tan Luxe).

I’ve tested a whole host of brands and products, ranging from premium to budget, but there’s one formula I consistently return to: St Tropez’s whipped mousse.

Infused with skin-loving niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, it’s one of the most hydrating and nourishing formulas I’ve tried, while the whipped cream consistency ensures streak-free coverage without even a hint of orange.

Whether you’re looking for a new formula to swear by or are completely new to the self-tanning scene, here’s everything you need to know about my go-to, St Tropez’s luxe whopped creme mousse. Plus, how to save more than 70 per cent on the premium formula.

St. Tropez luxe whipped creme mousse, 200ml: Was £35, now £9.49, Amazon.co.uk

St Tropez’s unique formula boasts a whipped cream-like texture that comes out of a precise nozzle. It has a lightweight consistency that’s super easy to blend with a mitt and a little goes a long way.

The product can be left on for as long or as little as you like, depending on the level of bronzed look you want (I leave it on for around 10 hours overnight). Fast drying and non-sticky, you can wear clothes within five minutes of applying, so it’s great to put on quickly in the morning for a golden glow by sundown.

Powered by hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, your skin is left feeling soft and smooth after you’ve washed the tan off. This hydration and nourishment lasts up to 48 hours, and even longer with moisturising. Plus, the tan lasts up to six days and doesn’t fade into a dreaded tiger bread finish.

With more than 70 per cent off thanks to Amazon, you can shop three bottles for the price of one, ensuring you’re well stocked for spring and summer.

