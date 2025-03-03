Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
From creams to mousses and serums, achieve a sunless tan with these formulas
Whether you like to fake a year-round tan, apply a layer before heading on holiday or are just a summertime addict, gradual tan deserves a place in every fake tanner’s arsenal.
While mousses and mitts have always hogged the limelight, building your base with a gradual formula is – in this long-serving fake tanner’s opinion – the best way to achieve a subtle and natural-looking wash of bronze.
From fast-drying lotions and creams to butters and serums, these products give you a natural-looking glow and are also far less drying than other methods (goodbye, tiger bread skin).
Thanks to the hybrid moisturising formula, stubborn dry areas, such as elbows, ankles and knees, are much easier to tackle. Better still, you’re left feeling supple for days after a tanning session, thanks to skin-loving ingredients.
Designed to be applied just as you would a normal body lotion, it’s much easier to execute a streak-free tan with your bare hands – just remember to wash them after, to avoid the tell-all Wotsit fingers. Plus, you can customise your glow by reapplying as many times as you’d like.
Our criteria for the best gradual tanners spanned ease of application, long-lasting results, evenness, value for money and skin benefits. Some of these products we’ve loved and used religiously for years, while others are newer launches that have risen to cult status in our bathroom cabinet.
We tested the formulas after exfoliating and reapplied each product to see how well it built a realistic glow. Here are the gradual face and body tanners to stock up on in time for summer.
Daisy has been covering beauty here at The Independent for the past five years and, in addition to garnering a breadth of knowledge on all things skincare and bodycare, she’s become somewhat of an expert on fake tans, from graduals to mousses. Besides using fake tan herself weekly, Daisy is guardian of IndyBest’s guide to applying fake tan and has written several individual reviews for tanners, including St Tropez and Bare by Vogue. Now, after copious testing, she’s pulled together a definitive guide to the best gradual formulas. Scroll on for her verdict.
Isle of Paradise’s self-tanning butter has been a staple in our fake-tan collection since its launch two years ago. Packed with nourishing ingredients, the formula contains a natural blend of coconut, eucalyptus and peppermint oils, with green colour-correcting actives to cancel out redness on skin.
Thicker than your average moisturiser, we find this formula helps with a more thorough and even application, leaving our skin feeling instantly hydrated and smooth.
Although buildable for a deeper glow, just one use achieves a natural, fresh-off-the-plane, bronzed wash and our skin felt soft for days after use. Plus, a little goes a long way, with the bottle lasting for a surprisingly long time, despite regular use.
A great all-rounder, Dove’s gradual tanning mousse helps build a natural glow with minimal effort. The foam can be applied with your hands and glides across skin easily, with the clear formula both quick-drying and non-staining, meaning you can apply before night with no risk of staining your sheets or under clothes.
We liked the subtle scent (good for those who don’t like the biscuit-like smell of fake tan) and its moisturising formula left skin smooth and supple. Just one application is enough to see instant sun-kissed results, and the foam consistency helped prevent streaks.
If you’re after an affordable fast-track to an understated glow, Dove’s budget buy is hard to beat. The brand’s similarly bargain gradual tan moisturiser (£7, Boots.com) is also well worth a try.
A cult favourite, thanks to easy application, a skin-loving formula and streak-free results, Tan-Luxe’s gradual tanning lotion is a lotion-oil hybrid. This means the lightweight product goes on with silky smoothness, is near-weightless, quick-drying and leaves skin soft and supple. Developing in two to four hours, you’re left with a subtle glow that can be built up for a bespoke tan.
Nourishing and conditioning, it’s infused with raspberry seed oil, vitamin E and aloe vera, while caffeine-rich cellutone complex helps to firm skin.
Considering the price, our only gripe is how quickly we got through the bottle. But if you’re willing to splash on a multi-functional, hydrating formula that achieves a long-lasting glow, Tan-Luxe’s lotion is well worth a try.
St Tropez’s bestselling face tanner, the supercharged drops are packed with skincare benefits. Infused with niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, echinacea, acerola cherry and vitamin C and E extracts, the five-in-one formula works to plump, smooth, reduce redness and – best of all – give a sun-kissed glow. Massaging in just three drops before bedtime is sufficient to wake up with a healthy bronzed wash.
The quick-drying product slotted easily into our existing night-time routine and we followed application with our usual serum, cream and eye cream. If you prefer, it can be mixed with your go-to moisturiser to streamline your regime.
A relatively new launch, Typology’s self-tanning gel has already sold out multiple times since its debut – and it’s not hard to see why. The gel texture seems like an unusual choice at first, but we were impressed with how easily it spread and dried on our skin, with a little of the formula going a long way.
The 100 per cent natural formula is infused with aloe vera to soften and smooth skin while helping to prevent dry patches and lock in moisture.
Those who prefer a deeper tan will likely have to apply a good few layers to get their desired results, but just one application achieves a subtle and healthy tint of colour that lasts around four days.
We doubt we’re alone when we say Garnier’s summer body gradual moisturiser was our first foray into the world of fake tan many moons ago – and it’s testament to the formula that it’s had enduring popularity.
Setting you back just £6 for a 400ml bottle (more than double the size of most gradual tanners on the market), the tan is not only great for those on a budget, but yields impressive results.
Intensely moisturising, thanks to the apricot ingredient, it leaves skin soft and supple, with a subtle sheen of bronze a few hours after application. The tan can be easily built without any patchiness and it’s fast-absorbing, meaning you can apply morning or night.
Designed to give your legs a sun-kissed glow (though it’s fine for all-over use too), This Works’ gradual tan is a great multitasker. Formulated with nourishing vitamins C and E, shea butter helps to lock in moisture while natural caramel adds an instant bronzed and shimmery finish, which darkens over time.
Replacing your moisturiser, daily use helps build a depth to your glow, and we loved the subtle fragrancing of geranium and sweet orange.
A fuss-free way to add colour to your legs, blur blemishes and hydrate, this gradual tan is ideal for fake-tan first-timers.
Skin-loving and super hydrating, we swear by Bare by Vogue’s gradual tanning serum for building a natural glow on our face. Formulated with hyaluronic acid, this ingredient helps to subtly plump and reduce fine lines, leading to a brighter complexion.
The serum consistency helps to reduce patchiness during application (we use three pumps) and the formula is quick-drying, meaning it slots easily into your existing skincare regime.
Coming in light, medium and dark shades, daily application builds a natural glow with added skincare benefits. Plus, each 30ml tube lasts months, despite regular use.
With a luxury price tag and sleek packaging to match, we were expecting big things from Tan-Luxe’s facial cream – and we can confirm it seriously delivers.
The thick formula glides effortlessly onto skin and easily absorbs with circular motions, leaving an even and natural bronzed sheen just a few hours later.
Plus, the tanner is full of skin-loving ingredients, including amino acids, antioxidants and lipids that support daily barrier function; glycine to promote skin elasticity; and squalene to soothe, restore and plump.
With the same texture as your usual moisturising cream and skincare benefits, swapping Tan-Luxe’s formula into your skincare regime just a couple of times a week, either morning or night, leaves you with an impressively natural glow.
Working to moisturise and condition skin while giving it a wash of bronze, St Tropez’s gradual tan is a stellar multitasker. The formula’s blend of high molecular weight hyaluronic acid, marine algae and antioxidant-rich blueberry and raspberry seed oils supports up to two days of hydration, while the natural tanning actives deliver a streak-free finish within just four hours.
Replacing your daily body moisturiser, re-apply it to steadily build your desired level of tan. We also love this product for layering over an existing (natural or fake) tan to prolong our glow.
Australian brand Bondi Sands is a go-to for affordable yet effective tanning products. We often turn to its gradual tanning milk for building a subtle and natural hint of tan. The liquid formula has a milk consistency that’s easy to apply, thanks to the nifty pump bottle, and melts almost immediately into skin.
We love the coconut scent that transports you straight to the beach, while the hydrating formula makes light work of tackling dry areas, such as elbows and knees.
Considering the price and size of the bottle, it’s a no-brainer investment for long-lasting hydration and an even, streak-free glow.
Taking the guesswork out of fake tanning your face, Dr Dennis Gross’s alpha beta glow pads give you a healthy, warm tint within just three hours. The tanning formula is packed in with exfoliating and anti-ageing benefits that help to slim down your skincare routine. Containing a blend of acids to exfoliate, hydrate and encourage cell renewal, each pack contains 20 towelettes for easy and streak-free application.
Simply wipe across your face in circular motions, blending evenly as you go for natural-looking and glowing results. Considering the cost, our only gripe is that more pads should be included per pack – but the exfoliating formula means you’re killing two birds with one stone, and you can’t argue with that.
Living up to its tanning and toning promises, Skinny Tan’s wonder gradual serum helps to achieve a silky smooth, natural-looking tan with minimal fuss. Combining bodycare with self-tan, the formula works to hydrate, firm and moisturise skin thanks to glycerine, soothing aloe vera and antioxidants.
One word of warning, the formula is very runny – almost like water – so can be quite messy, and we found application was far easier with a mitt than bare hands. We loved how quick-drying the serum is and within just five hours we had a streak-free, sunless tan that made our legs and arms look far more toned. Skinny Tan’s lightweight formula was also one of the best for topping up an existing layer of fake tan for a longer-lasting glow.
Vita Liberata’s super hydrating and nourishing formula is great for first-time tanners or those craving a very subtle hint of tan. Designed to be applied as you would a lotion (remember to wash your hands), one application gives a healthy tint that lasts up to two day and can easily built up for a darker tan.
Made with 100 per cent natural and organic ingredients, the blend of aloe vera, glycerin, shea butter, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E works alongside fruits such as pomegranate, raspberry and grape to lock in moisture. We like the unscented formula as well as the colourless solution that had minimal transfer to our sheets.
This lightweight, luxurious-feeling serum sinks into the skin like a dream, with a hydration hit from hyaluronic acid and banana flower extract. It’s perfect for building a slow and steady tan on your face with even, natural-looking results, and we found using three to four decent-sized drops gave the best results, which were smooth and very subtle. With repeated use, over several evenings, we noticed a markedly convincing, glowy and streak-free finish, thanks to the red seaweed extract included in the formula.
Suitable for all skin types, and made with vegan ingredients, we didn’t pick up on any discernible fake-tan fragrance either. As with all Beauty Pie buys, the price is far more purse-friendly if you’re a member, which means signing up could be well worth considering, if you’re looking to expand your beauty arsenal across skincare, haircare, make-up buys and more.
Bondi Sands’s roster of gradual tanners also includes this skin perfector tanning lotion, and we love it for giving our skin a subtle shimmer. The almost-clear formula glides on easily and absorbs in less than five minutes. Containing a blend of bronzing pigments and low-level tanning actives, the lotion gave our skin a toned and smooth look straight after initial application, with a natural-looking tan developing within three hours. Plus, the nourishing formula left our body feeling moisturised and soft all day.
Our only gripe was the chocolate biscuit scent that lingered a full day after use (despite showering). If you prefer a subtle scent or no fragrance at all, this one might not be for you.
Slotting easily into your existing beauty regime, thanks to its gel fake tan formula, Isle of Paradise’s gradual tanner delivers hydration, nourishment and a streak-free natural bronzed glow. For a budget buy that you can build up for a healthy bronzed tint, Dove’s gradual tan mousse is well worth a place in your bathroom cabinet, while Tan-Luxe’s face cream impressed us with its skin-loving formula and subtle golden glow finish.
