Our faces tend to steal the spotlight when it comes to skincare, but taking care of the rest of our skin is equally important. Yes, our limbs might be hidden under clothing for at least half the year, but we’re here to tell you it’s time to prioritise your body care.

The skin south of our chest is generally thicker, as it contains fewer oil-producing glands, so is more susceptible to dryness. Add to this a slower skin-cell turnover rate and it’s no wonder our skin turns rough, ashy, or flaky if we’re not regularly treating it to a hit of hydration.

Yet, dryness isn’t the only body skin issue. From the neck down, we’re susceptible to the same signs of premature ageing as our faces. Producing less collagen and elastin leads to skin thinning, sagging, wrinkling and discolouring on our bodies, too.

But it’s not all bad news, as the latest bodycare formulas are more sophisticated than ever. They’re taking cues not only from the steps in our facial skincare regimes but the science-led ingredients in them. This “skinification” of body products, includes body moisturisers, as we are now seeing high-performance ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and vitamin C included in products.

No matter your age, whether you want to get ahead of premature signs of ageing or target signs that have already set in, we’ve got you covered, with formulas that brighten dull, tired-looking limbs, resurface pigmentation, strengthen the skin barrier or combat signs of ageing.

How we tested

Each cream tested was applied on damp skin ( Sabine Wiesel )

We tested each body moisturiser for a minimum of two weeks, applying the products on damp skin, which is the best way to lock in moisture. We considered how each moisturiser felt to use, marking on texture, ease of absorption and scent. Secondly, and most importantly, we noted how they made our skin feel, looking at not only how well they hydrated and softened but also if they went the extra beauty mile targeting signs of ageing.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

As an experienced beauty journalist and reviewer, Sabine Wiesel has covered a range of beauty products, from skincare to make-up. Having reviewed everything from the best neck creams to anti-aging creams and retinol eye creams, she is well-versed in finding the best value products for your skin. She knows which are the top performers when it comes to boosting hydration and she will only recommend products she believes are worth the investment.

The best body moisturisers for 2025 are: