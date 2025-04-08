Slapping on an SPF moisturiser and heading out the door is the ultimate one-step routine. Of course, the ideal situation would be that we gently cleanse before applying a delicate eye cream, a whole host of serums, an indulgent moisturiser and then an SPF – but a 7am commute and kids screaming for cereal doesn’t always allow for that.

Whatever your circumstances, there are always going to be days when a full-on skincare routine isn’t on the cards, and that’s when you need an SPF moisturiser. SPF is undoubtedly one of the most important products in any skincare arsenal, given that it shields skin from the ageing effect of sunlight. You will want to have one on-hand for make-up days, no make-up days and even frosty overcast days.

On top of that, professional MUA Florrie White told me that consistency is the key to good skincare. Whether you have time for one product or six, the crux of the matter, according to White, is that you "invest your time in using it day and night.” That’s why SPF moisturisers are so important. Not only do they hydrate your skin and protect you from the sun, but these products are easy to use consistently. If you use a single skincare product, it should be a decent SPF moisturiser.

That’s why I wanted to create a list of the very best formulas, from the crème de la crème for dry skin to the top tier skin tints for oily complexions. I tested everything from basic budget buys through to omnipotent vitamin C-tinted-moisturiser and blackhead banishing SPF creams. After weeks of research, countless swatches and paragraphs of expert intel – this is what I found.

How we tested

( Lucy Smith )

Over the course of several weeks, I applied the following SPF moisturisers as the final step in my skincare routine. I wore each for at least eight hours. I made sure to maintain a consistent skincare routine before applying each formula to ensure an even playing field.

During the process of testing, I paid attention to texture, the speed of absorption, whitecast, the amount of product needed and the level of immediate – as well as long-term – hydration provided. In addition to this criteria, I also noted how the SPF moisturisers sat underneath my daily make-up routine and whether or not they prompted any more shine or foundation separation than usual. I combed through the ingredients list of each item and compared prices to work out which is the best value for money.

Why you can trust us

As someone who’s worked in the beauty – and more specifically, skincare – industry for more than five years, I’ve watched the tide turn on SPFs. Years ago, brands and influencers were promoting ‘SPFs for tanning.’ This focus has completely flipped - now the advice is to apply a daily dose of facial sunscreen. Here at IndyBest, I’ve covered Korean SPFs, I’ve covered SPFs for combination skin, and I’ve even spoken to experts – like Zelens founder Dr. Marko Lens– about the amount of SPF we should be using daily. As for the moisturiser side of things, I recently undertook a mass review of the best moisturisers for oily skin and spoke to aesthetician and brand founder Kate Somerville to find out the best moisturiser ingredients for menopausal skin.

The best moisturisers with SPF for 2025 are: