15 best rosacea products for every step of your skincare routine

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
This arsenal of skincare and make-up buys will help calm redness and soothe irritated skin
Facial redness is something that impacts people at all stages of life and for various reasons. Whatever the root cause, the good news is opting for a simple, gentle skincare routine is often the best way to reduce your symptoms. I spoke to several consultant dermatologists to help find the best anti-redness solutions available. Reassuringly, they were all in agreement that, with the right treatment plan, redness can be significantly reduced.
“Using gentle skincare products that support the skin barrier can reduce inflammation and, in turn, decrease redness,” says Dr Derrick Phillips. “In addition, having a balanced, healthy diet can also support skin health. Be mindful of common triggers like alcohol and spicy foods, and remember that exposure to extreme weather and UV rays can also impact redness.”
“Facial redness is caused by the dilation of superficial facial vessels,” explained Dr Ifeoma Ejikeme. “Triggers for redness are varied. They range from genetics, hormonal shifts such as menopause, and skin conditions like rosacea. Redness can also be triggered by factors such as exercise, alcohol consumption, stress and even simple things like temperature changes.”
But what can we do about it? Well, I set out to find out – keep scrolling for my pick of the products that can help calm redness and soothe skin.
I tried a range of products on sensitive, reactive and persistently red skin. Considering the proven link between extreme weather and redness, I also examined various conditions when testing. As always, I was mindful of the price point, especially given the extensive trial-and-error testing that many people have to do when finding a routine that works for them.
Rose Gallagher is a beauty writer and a qualified make-up artist with A-list clients such as Chappell Roan under her beauty belt. She also suffers from rosacea herself and is well-versed in finding the products that are actually going to provide coverage. She’s also familiar with the brands that fulfil their marketing promises (and those that don’t).
Something that can come hand in hand with many cases of facial redness is a sensation of heat. This relatively new formulation from Avene contains a patented ingredient to target hot-and-bothered skin, providing instant relief. “This Avene moisturiser is one of my favourite products to reduce redness. It contains Angiopausine to diminish the redness and balance skin tone irregularities,” vouched Dr Phillips.
Though this isn’t a targeted redness treatment, we found the new arrival from The Inkey List to be adequate in reducing signs of redness. “Redness can often be the result of an impaired skin barrier,” says Dr Phillips. With this in mind, this potent blend of actives is designed to target barrier repair and, in turn, leaves the skin looking and feeling calmer.
This gel-like cream offers a gentle, easy way to cleanse the skin without stripping it of moisture. “For the first step in your routine, it’s important to use a gentle cleanser that doesn’t leave the skin feeling tight. This is one of my favourites,” shares Dr Justine Hextall. One of the points of difference with this cleanser is it has been certified as safe to use even in extreme cases of redness, including skin sensitised by cancer treatment, and allergy-prone skin.
Though every dermatologist was united in suggesting a gentle cream cleanser, for those who like to wear a generous amount of make-up, the removal process can feel tedious. On days when the goal is to maintain a gentle routine but get ready for bed as quickly as possible, this cleanser is the perfect solution. This cream has been formulated with jojoba seed oil and squalane, which gives it quite a bit of slip, meaning you can remove all make-up quickly and easily.
“An anti-redness routine should include a soothing moisturiser containing barrier-repairing ingredients like ceramides and niacinamide,” explained Dr Zainab Laftah. This relatively affordable option from CeraVe is a simple yet effective solution for deeply hydrating and strengthening the skin, thus helping to reduce redness. Be mindful that this formula is rich and may need a moment to absorb before applying make-up. The AM version contains an SPF, but we preferred the PM formula, as this was able to be used morning or evening.
This simple, everyday moisturiser would be great for anyone noticing signs of redness. The formula is buttery yet absorbs quickly, so you can quench any discomfort in the skin and then easily follow with make-up right away, should you wish to. Of the many creams we tried during the testing period, this one struck a balance between being rich enough to moisturise but without feeling heavy or uncomfortable.
Though rich night creams can often feel somewhat medicinal in texture, this silky option made a refreshing change from the norm. Dr Hextall agreed, and was an advocate of this choice. “I often suggest the dermallergo range from La Roche Posay, as it contains a patented ingredient, neurosensine, that helps to reduce the stinging and burning that can be seen with a sensitive, irritated skin.” It has a soothing, lightweight gel texture but note the bottle is on the small side.
Another indirect redness solution, but a powerful one nonetheless, this Body Balm from REN is great for any redness on the body. Whether you may have noticed a flushed neck or arms, or chafing in areas on the legs, this product melts down from a solid balm into a slippy oil and provides instant relief when massaged into the skin. It’s clinically proven to aid in the repair of dry skin and the skin barrier but it does remain very rich to the touch for a long while after application, so, we would recommend using it before bed.
We know the obvious benefits of using SPF when it comes to protecting against sun damage, but it is also worth considering the fact using SPF can help keep redness at bay, as sun exposure can lead to flare-ups. “Apply an SPF that is broad spectrum, ideally protecting against UVA, UVB and longer wavelengths,” advises Dr Hextall. This one from Garnier matches the criteria, is lightweight, affordable and dries to a non-greasy finish. We would recommend leaving this formula to absorb for 10 minutes before applying make-up, to avoid pilling.
A scroll of ‘Laneige mask’ on TikTok may bring up an endless stream of results for the brand’s lip treatment but the lesser-known cica sleeping mask is where it’s at when it comes to redness. In theory, an adequate skincare routine should alleviate the need for a mask but life doesn’t always work that way. On days when your skin simply isn’t playing ball, or the night before a special occasion, this rich yet light mask will help to calm and plump the skin by morning.
If your redness is a result of a skin condition, over-the-counter remedies alone may not adequately treat the symptoms. “Facial redness can often be reduced by using prescription-grade creams,” says Dr Zainab Laftah. Klira is a dermatologist-designed skin service, formulating a prescription-strength treatment to target your own personal skin concerns. This is delivered to you each month and your progress is monitored. Given that each individual will have different redness triggers, having expert one-to-one advice is one of the most effective and time-saving things you can do to manage your symptoms. Klira’s offering will work best as part of a complete skincare routine, so, seek advice from your prescriber about what your other steps should look like.
If wearing make-up isn’t for you but you want something to reduce the appearance of prominent redness, this formula from Dr. Jart is the ultimate solution. This skin treatment is infused with adaptable green pigments that dramatically reduce the appearance of redness. Use a tiny amount and build your desired coverage – don’t forget that green is not a colour you would usually see on your skin, so, go easy. Green is designed to colour correct red and will give a gaunt look to the skin if used in areas without express redness. For warmer skintones, you may prefer to seek a colour corrector more tailored to deeper flushing. Nars and Mac Cosmetics are both fantastic places to find those.
For many people, symptoms of redness may never have presented until mid-life. Women especially note that changes in hormones can cause more prominent redness. Made of More is a brand that was created to specifically support hormonal skin fluctuations, and this balm gives instant relief to irritated skin. Price per use is high, so, we recommend you save this for flare-ups, rather than everyday use.
We also found this product difficult to get extract from the tube but, when you finally get there, it’s worth the struggle. You may need to hold the tube between the palms of your hands first, to soften the product a little.
Heat can have a powerful knock-on effect when it comes to redness. “Cool compresses, like a jade roller or a damp washcloth, can help constrict blood vessels and reduce redness. Although this is temporary, it does provide some relief,” explains Dr Ejikeme. On occasions where this isn’t so practical, this mist from Ella and Jo is a fantastic stopgap. The recyclable aluminium bottle keeps this deeply hydrating formula extra cool, meaning you get a refreshing moment of calm whenever you use it to help ease hot skin and redness. Don’t let the playful packaging put you off, this is a sophisticated and fast-acting formula.
Despite being an eye-watering investment, there is much evidence to support the use of red-light LED therapy to reduce the appearance of redness. For those with more exacerbated symptoms, the benefits of this at-home mask will be worth the commitment. This mask was easy to use, even when watching the TV, so it was simple to slot into a busy routine. After four weeks of continuous use, not only did we see a reduction in persistent redness, we noted a general plumpness to the skin overall.
The exact cause of rosacea is not yet known. However, much research has been done into possible causes, such as abnormal facial blood vessels and the possibility of microscopic mites on our faces causing a reaction for certain skin types.
There are several simple steps you can take that are likely to help ease your rosacea symptoms. This includes avoiding known stressors, such as certain products or even alcohol and caffeine. Speak to your GP or dermatologist, as they may be able to prescribe cream or gels to be applied directly to the skin. Similarly, there are tablet medication options out there that could also help.
While there is currently no cure for rosacea, the above methods are your best chance at easing and calming its appearance.
For some people, rosacea can cause itching, also known as pruritus. It is more common in those who also suffer from bumps on the skin caused by rosacea.
Simple is best when it comes to managing and reducing redness. With this in mind, our top pick was the Avene redness expert moisturising cream. There are many different causes of redness but this product demonstrated an ability to target both persistent and reactive flushing, giving it a point of difference. That said, the very first step in your routine sets the tone for the rest, so, our next honourable mention would be for the incredibly gentle toleriane dermo cleanser. More than anything, those with redness seek reassurance that using products will not further inflame their skin, and this product is proven to be safe for use even in the face of the most distressing causes of redness.
In addition to a consistent routine, our experts also recommended taking a holistic approach when managing redness. “Stress management and mindfulness techniques can help reduce inflammation and flare-ups of various skin conditions, by supporting the overall skin-mind connection. Avoiding triggers such as spicy foods and alcohol, staying well-hydrated, and following a gentle skincare routine can help reduce facial redness,” Dr Laftah reminds us.
Regardless of the root cause of your redness, remember there are always steps you can take to reduce your symptoms. For the most reassuring advice of all, be sure to consult a medical practitioner, if your skin is feeling troublesome.
Want more recommendations? Check out our guide to the best sunscreens for your face
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in