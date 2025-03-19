15 best rosacea products for every step of your skincare routine

Facial redness is something that impacts people at all stages of life and for various reasons. Whatever the root cause, the good news is opting for a simple, gentle skincare routine is often the best way to reduce your symptoms. I spoke to several consultant dermatologists to help find the best anti-redness solutions available. Reassuringly, they were all in agreement that, with the right treatment plan, redness can be significantly reduced.

“Using gentle skincare products that support the skin barrier can reduce inflammation and, in turn, decrease redness,” says Dr Derrick Phillips. “In addition, having a balanced, healthy diet can also support skin health. Be mindful of common triggers like alcohol and spicy foods, and remember that exposure to extreme weather and UV rays can also impact redness.”

“Facial redness is caused by the dilation of superficial facial vessels,” explained Dr Ifeoma Ejikeme. “Triggers for redness are varied. They range from genetics, hormonal shifts such as menopause, and skin conditions like rosacea. Redness can also be triggered by factors such as exercise, alcohol consumption, stress and even simple things like temperature changes.”

But what can we do about it? Well, I set out to find out – keep scrolling for my pick of the products that can help calm redness and soothe skin.

How I tested

open image in gallery A selection of the skincare products we tried and tested ( Rose Gallagher )

I tried a range of products on sensitive, reactive and persistently red skin. Considering the proven link between extreme weather and redness, I also examined various conditions when testing. As always, I was mindful of the price point, especially given the extensive trial-and-error testing that many people have to do when finding a routine that works for them.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Rose Gallagher is a beauty writer and a qualified make-up artist with A-list clients such as Chappell Roan under her beauty belt. She also suffers from rosacea herself and is well-versed in finding the products that are actually going to provide coverage. She’s also familiar with the brands that fulfil their marketing promises (and those that don’t).

The best rosacea products for 2025 are: